Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 5/21/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F039

(Expires: 5/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN PRECISION GUNSMITHING.

Business Address: 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CECIL THOMAS COLLETT, 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Cecil Thomas Collett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 13, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F027

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: autumnsapphire.com, 3075 Johnstonville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130-9151

Valori Reynolds, 3075 Johnstonville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on n/a

Signed: /s/Valori Reynolds

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 5, 2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21/19

CNS-3246152#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F036

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THOMPSON PEAK TATTOO COMPANY.

Business Address: 60 1/2 HALL STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

SAMANTHA JOSEPHINE WHITESTONE, 711-915 SEARS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Samantha J. Whitestone.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 29, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Susanville will hold a public hearings to solicit comments on proposed Resolution No. 19-5634, establishing Rates and Fees for City Services for fiscal year 2019-2020, previously Resolution No. 18-5497.

The public hearings will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed rates.

As required by California Government Code Section 66016, public data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost required to provide the service for which rates or charge is levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service for Resolution No. 19-5634 will be available at City Hall as of April 16, 2019. Any questions regarding the proposed fees may be directed to the Finance Department at 530-257-1000, ext 5112.

The amount of the rate or charge cannot exceed the estimated amount to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497

Published LCT

April 16, 23, 2019|

May 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F030 (Expires: 4/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SNO MOUNTAIN.

Business Address: 586 LOWRY STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen. JOSE RAMON PENA, 586 LOWRY ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jose R. Pena.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 10, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT, April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F031

(Expires: 4/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YOUNG SING RESTAURANT. Business Address: 1350 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

TUAN PHAM, 695 YORK WAY, SPARKS, NV 89431. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Tuan Pham.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 22, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 30, May 7, 14, 21, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F032

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Burning Desire

Business Address: 709-935 Pine St. Janesville, CA 96114

Pamela C. Kirkbride, 709-935 Pine St. Janesville, CA 96114

This business is conducted by: individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Pamela C. Kirkbride

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28/19

CNS-3250344#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

Estate of Harrison

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Elvira Estela Harrison aka Elvira E. Harrison, decedent

Case Number P8363

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Elvira Estela Harrison, also known as Elvira E. Harrison

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Ronald E. Harrison, Jr., John A. Harrison and Suzanne M. Peery in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Ronald E. Harrison, Jr., John A. Harrison and Suzanne M. Peery be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Carr, Kennedy Peterson & Frost, Attn: Evan L. Delgado, Esq., 420 Redcliff Drive, Redding, CA 96002, (530) 222-2100, SBN: 133077

Published LCT

May 7, 14, 21, 2019

Public Notice

The preliminary budget for the Westwood Community Services District for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2019, has been prepared by the Board of Directors and will be posted for public inspection May 7, 2019 at the Fire Hall and the District Office at 319 Ash Street. A public hearing will be held at the regular board meeting on June 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Westwood Community Center, 3rd Street, Westwood, Lassen County, California, for final adoption.

Published LCT

May 14, 21, 2019|

Published WWPP

May 15, 22, 2019|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

00 GMC 1GTEK19T7YE279450 7K08197 CA

To be sold by: Susanville Tow, 2955 Johnstonville Rd, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

5/21/19

CNS-3253810#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

May 21, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JEREMIAH SEVERS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62061 2ND AMENDED

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeremiah Severs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA to Proposed name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA-SEVERS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 25, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: May 10, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: May 10 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Susanville will conduct a Public Hearing pursuant to Susanville Municipal Code Chapter 8.28 to solicit comments regarding the abatement of weed/rubbish nuisances at the following location:

• 63 South Weatherlow – 103-330-18-11

The Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received prior to 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 19, 2018 for City Council’s review.

Published LCT

May 21, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority will be conducting a public hearing for the draft fiscal year 2019/2020 budget for Authority operations. The public hearing will be conducted on May 28, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s chamber, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA. Members of the public who are interested in reviewing the draft fiscal year 2019/2020 budget may do so at the office of the Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For the LRSWMA

Thomas G. Valentino

Manager

Published LCT

May 21, 28, 2019|

Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE pursuant to Government Code Section 25151, regarding the Stones-Bengard Community Service District (SBCSD) change of election date.

On April 16, 2019, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors approved Stones-Bengard Community Service District Resolution 19-01 Authorizing Consolidation with the Statewide General Election ballot in November of even-numbered years.

The next election for the SBCSD board of directors will be held November 3, 2020. The terms of office for current board members will be extended one year to facilitate this change, which is required by law.

Notification of the consolidation request and a solicitation for input on the effect has been sent to Community Services Districts in Lassen County. Notice has also been sent to the households of all registered voters in the district regarding the consolidation and of the SBCSD with general elections in even-numbered years.

5/14/19

Julie Bustamante, Lassen County

Clerk to the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

May 21, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

Surplus Property for Scrap

The Lassen Transit Service Agency invites sealed bids for Surplus Property for Scrap. Viewing of the Surplus Property is open to the public on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and Thursday May 30, 2019, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Lassen Rural Bus facility located at 701-980 Johnstonville Road in Susanville, CA 96130. Property available is a 32-foot Glaval bus in as is condition. Successful bidder will be responsible for removal/hauling of vehicles within 15 calendar days from bid award. Failure to remove vehicles within 15 days may void bid award.

Bid forms may be picked up in advance at the Lassen County Public Works Dept, 707 Nevada St., Ste. 4, Susanville, CA 96130, or by visiting www.lassentransportation.com, and will also be available on site on viewing day. Please call 530-251-8288 for additional information.

Sealed Bids plainly marked “Surplus Property for Scrap” will be accepted at the Lassen Transit Service Agency, Attn: David Knaut, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, on or before Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above address.

The Agency reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the Lassen Transit Service Agency,

David Knaut

Transportation Planner

Published LCT

May 21, 28, 2019|

ORDINANCE NO. 19-1015

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING

AND REPLACING

SECTION 15.040.090. F.

OF THE SUSANVILLE

MUNICIPAL CODE

WHEREAS, Susanville City Council has the authority, under its police power, to enact regulation for the public peace, safety, morals and welfare of the City of Susanville (hereinafter City), Cal. Const. art. XI, § 7; and

WHEREAS, Pursuant to the authority of Government Code section 50022.2 and Health and Safety Code section 18941.5, the Susanville City Council previously established Chapter 15.04.090.F. of the Municipal Code of the City of Susanville regarding the Bureau of Fire Prevention-Appointment of Inspectors; and

WHEREAS, The City of Susanville Fire Chief desires to allow certain low risk businesses to perform a self-inspection of fire hazards within and around the premises of the business; and

WHEREAS, Other cities and counties within the State of California allow certain low risk businesses to perform a self-inspection of fire hazards within and around the premises of the business; and

WHEREAS, The existing Chapter 15.04.090. F. of the Municipal Code of the City of Susanville needs modification to allow certain low risk businesses to perform a self-inspection of fire hazards within and around the premises of the business; and

WHEREAS, The City of Susanville proposes amending Municipal Code Chapter 15.04.090. F. as set forth below.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. Chapter 15.04.090. F. is hereby repealed and replaced to read as follows:

F. Fire Prevention and Self Inspection.

a. Bureau of Fire Prevention-Appointment of Inspectors. The Chief of the Fire Department may designate such members of the Fire Department as inspectors, as shall from time to time be necessary. The Chief of the Fire Department shall recommend to the City Council the employment of technical inspectors, who, when such authorization is made, shall be selected through an examination to determine their fitness for the position. The examination shall be open to members and nonmembers of the Fire Department, and appointments made after examination shall be for an indefinite term with removal only for cause.

b. Self-Inspection for Certain Low Risk Businesses. For the purpose of providing and maintaining functions necessary for the prevention of fire and for the protection of life and property from fire and panic, the Chief of the Fire Department does establish a self-inspection program assuring certain occupancies within the City are inspected on a periodic basis for fire safety or at the discretion of the Chief of the Fire Department or his/her designee. The Chief of the Fire Department will maintain the policy, forms and documents to administer this self-inspection program. Failure to comply with this self-inspection program will result in Treble inspection fees as outlined in the current “City of Susanville Fees for Services.”

16.02.070 Appeal from decision of director.

Section 2. The City Clerk shall, within fifteen days after passage of this Ordinance, cause this Ordinance to be published at least once in the Lassen County Times, an adjudicated newspaper of general circulation, published and circulated within the City.

Section 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance, it being expressly declared that this Ordinance and each section, subsection, clause and phrase hereof would have been prepared, proposed, adopted, approved and ratified irrespective of the fact that any one or more other sections, subsections, sentences, clause or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall take effect upon the thirty-first day after its final passage.

APPROVED: Signed /s/ Kevin Stafford, Mayor

ATTEST: Signed /s/ Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

The foregoing Ordinance No. 19-1015 was adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, held on the 15th day of May, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: Franco, Schuster, Moore, Wilson and Stafford

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

ABSTAINING: None

Signed /s/ Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM: Signed /s/ Jessica Ryan, City Attorney

Published LCT

May 21, 2019|

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO TITLES 1, 3, 6, AND 19 OF THE LASSEN

COUNTY CODE

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR ADOPTION BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON MAY 28, 2019

The cultivation of Industrial Hemp is currently prohibited pursuant to Title 19 of the Lassen County Code. Title 3, Chapter 3.30 of the Lassen County Code (Measure M on the November 2018 Lassen County ballot) imposes a tax on the cultivation of Industrial Hemp. Title 19 of the Lassen County Code makes provision for an abatement process for unlawful marijuana cultivation. Title 6 of the Lassen County code establishes certain protections for agricultural activities.

Amendments to Titles 1, 3, 6, and 19 of the Lassen County Code are being proposed which will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors located at 707 Nevada St. in Susanville on May 28, 2019 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter is called.

The amendments to these titles, if adopted, would do several things:

1. The nuisance abatement provisions of Title 19 would be moved to Title 1 and made applicable to all nuisance abatement actions in the County; and

2. The prohibition found in Title 19 related to the cultivation of industrial hemp would be eliminated; cultivation of industrial hemp would be permissible subject to certain limitations; and

3. The rate of tax imposed on the cultivation of industrial hemp would be modified downward to $100.00 per acre of ground under cultivation.

A complete copy of the amendment is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

May 21, 2019|