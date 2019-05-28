Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 5/28/19

NOTICE OF CENTRAL COUNT LOCATION FOR THE

JUNE 4, 2019 SENATE DISTRICT 1, SPECIAL GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lassen County ballots for the June 4, 2019 Senate District 1 Special General Election will be tallied at the Election Office located in the Historic Courthouse, at 220 South Lassen Street Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, beginning at 8 PM Election Night.

/s/ Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk-Recorder

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|

Lassen County

Polling Places

Senate District 1

Special General

Election

June 4, 2019

Westwood Visitors Center

669-605 Third St

Westwood CA 96137

Community Church of Susanville

1400 Numa Rd

Susanville CA 96130

Susan River Fire Hall

705-145 Hwy 395 E

Johnstonville CA 96130

Richmond Elementary School

700-585 Richmond Rd E

Susanville CA 96130

Janesville Fire Hall

463-390 Main St

Janesville CA 96114

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS

710-045 Hwy 395 E

Standish CA 96128

Bieber Memorial Building

657-575 Bridge St

Bieber CA 96009

So Lassen Sr Citizens Building

434-685 Doyle Loop

Doyle CA 96109

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|

Lien Sale

Notice of lien sale to be held on the 11th day of June, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods

E062; Ronald Richards; I195; Robert Hopson

All purchasers are required to register with identification & provide a cash deposit prior to the sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 2019|

STONES-BENGARD COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT

ORDINANCE NO. 19-01

AN ORDINANCE FOR COLLECTION PROCEDURES

FOR DELINQUENT SERVICE FEES

The Board of Directors of the Stones-Bengard Community Service District, Lassen County, California, does hereby, ordain as follows:

WHEREAS, the Stones-Bengard Community Service District imposes user fees and charges [fees] upon persons utilizing District facilities;

WHEREAS, said fees are due and payable for each quarter as follows: 1st quarter due July 1; 2nd quarter due October 1; 3rd quarter due January 1; 4th quarter due April 1.

WHEREAS, the District incurs additional expenses with respect to the billing and collection of delinquent fees;

WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of the District that it employ procedures that govern the collection of fees which have become delinquent.

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Stones-Bengard Community Service District has determined that the following procedure is to be employed by District personnel in the collection of delinquent fees;

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the Stones-Bengard Community Service District hereby adopts the following procedure with respect to the collection of delinquent fees:

Annual Service Bills will be sent at the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1. Fees are due within 30 days either in full or quarterly.

If the bill is not paid at the end of the first quarter (September 30), a second bill with a late fee of $15.00 will be sent.

If the bill is not paid by the end of the second quarter (December 31), a third bill will be sent by certified, signed-receipt mail, noting that if not paid by end of third quarter, March 31, the amount due will be turned over to Lassen County to be placed on the tax roll for the owner of the parcel and will accrue 18% interest until paid.

This Ordinance, 19-01 shall take effect on July 1, 2019, and as provided in Section 6490 of the Health and Safety Code of the State of California.

Ordinance 11-02 adopted by the Stones-Bengard Community Service District on April 18, 2011, is hereby repealed effective June 30, 2019

The Secretary of the Stones-Bengard Community Service District shall cause this Ordinance 19-01 to be published in the Lassen County Times, (a newspaper of general circulation printed and published within the County), within 15 days after adoption of the ordinance, as provided in CA Government Code 25124.

The foregoing Ordinance was duly and regularly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Stones-Bengard Community Service District at the regular monthly meeting of said Board held on May 13, 2019.

AYES: K. Oring; Robert Larivee; Cheryl McCormack

NOES: none

ABSENT: none

ABSTAINING:

BOARD VACANCY: one

/s/Kay Oring, President

Attest: Sandy Jansen, Secretary

Published LCT

May 29, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F036

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THOMPSON PEAK TATTOO COMPANY.

Business Address: 60 1/2 HALL STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

SAMANTHA JOSEPHINE WHITESTONE, 711-915 SEARS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Samantha J. Whitestone.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 29, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

Herlong Property Sale

Desert View Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00692-CI-CA Title No. 180191469-CA-VOI A.P.N. 139-070-35-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/13/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Marshall A. McMain and Maria L. McMain, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00462 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 06/19/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $359,942.72 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-370 Desert View Dr, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00692-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/15/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4693964 05/28/2019, 06/04/2019, 06/11/2019

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Susanville will hold a public hearings to solicit comments on proposed Resolution No. 19-5634, establishing Rates and Fees for City Services for fiscal year 2019-2020, previously Resolution No. 18-5497.

The public hearings will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed rates.

As required by California Government Code Section 66016, public data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost required to provide the service for which rates or charge is levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service for Resolution No. 19-5634 will be available at City Hall as of April 16, 2019. Any questions regarding the proposed fees may be directed to the Finance Department at 530-257-1000, ext 5112.

The amount of the rate or charge cannot exceed the estimated amount to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497

Published LCT

April 16, 23, 2019|

May 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F032

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Burning Desire

Business Address: 709-935 Pine St. Janesville, CA 96114

Pamela C. Kirkbride, 709-935 Pine St. Janesville, CA 96114

This business is conducted by: individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Pamela C. Kirkbride

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28/19

CNS-3250344#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JEREMIAH SEVERS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62061 2ND AMENDED

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeremiah Severs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA to Proposed name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA-SEVERS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 25, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: May 10, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: May 10 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority will be conducting a public hearing for the draft fiscal year 2019/2020 budget for Authority operations. The public hearing will be conducted on May 28, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s chamber, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA. Members of the public who are interested in reviewing the draft fiscal year 2019/2020 budget may do so at the office of the Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For the LRSWMA

Thomas G. Valentino

Manager

Published LCT

May 21, 28, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

Surplus Property for Scrap

The Lassen Transit Service Agency invites sealed bids for Surplus Property for Scrap. Viewing of the Surplus Property is open to the public on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and Thursday May 30, 2019, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Lassen Rural Bus facility located at 701-980 Johnstonville Road in Susanville, CA 96130. Property available is a 32-foot Glaval bus in as is condition. Successful bidder will be responsible for removal/hauling of vehicles within 15 calendar days from bid award. Failure to remove vehicles within 15 days may void bid award.

Bid forms may be picked up in advance at the Lassen County Public Works Dept, 707 Nevada St., Ste. 4, Susanville, CA 96130, or by visiting www.lassentransportation.com, and will also be available on site on viewing day. Please call 530-251-8288 for additional information.

Sealed Bids plainly marked “Surplus Property for Scrap” will be accepted at the Lassen Transit Service Agency, Attn: David Knaut, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, on or before Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above address.

The Agency reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the Lassen Transit Service Agency,

David Knaut

Transportation Planner

Published LCT

May 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F039

(Expires: 5/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN PRECISION GUNSMITHING.

Business Address: 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CECIL THOMAS COLLETT, 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Cecil Thomas Collett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 13, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

Bus Shelter Installations

The Lassen Transit Service Agency invites sealed bids for bus shelter installations. The bid should include the transportation and installation of one (1) nine (9) foot shelter and one (1) thirteen (13) foot shelter and the removal of one (1) current shelter within the City of Susanville.

Bid forms may be picked up at the Lassen County Public Works Dept, 707 Nevada St., Ste. 4, Susanville, CA 96130, or by visiting www.lassentransportation.com. Please call 530-251-8288 for additional information.

Sealed Bids plainly marked “Bus Shelter Installations” will be accepted at the Lassen Transit Service Agency, Attn: David Knaut, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, on or before Wednesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above address.

The Agency reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the Lassen Transit Service Agency,

David Knaut

Transportation Planner

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 2019|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE, 66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION PROJECT located approximately 1 mile below the Thumper Hill Road access along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., June 27, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE, 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE INSTALLATION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION AND ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS SUFFICIENT TO COMPLETE AN OPERATIONAL PUMPING FACILITY, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS ‘A’ CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2019.

CITY ENGINEER of the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., JUNE 20, 2019. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requests notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on JUNE 12, 2019.

The CITY ENGINEER working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at dgibbs@cityofsusanvile.org

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 11, 18, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Janesville Union School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 11, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 6:30 p.m. in the Janesville School Library, 464-555 Main Street, Janesville, CA.

The proposed LCAP and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Janesville School District Office beginning on June 6, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 26, 2019 at the Janesville School Library.

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Johnstonville Elementary School District will conduct a Public Hearing on said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and budget on June 13, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. at the Johnstonville Elementary School Board Room, 704-795 Bangham Lane, Susanville, California.

The proposed LCAP and budget will be available for Public Inspection on June 10, 2019 at the Johnstonville Elementary School District Office from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and budget will be held on June 18, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Johnstonville Elementary School Board Room.

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Big Valley Joint Unified School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and budget on June 12, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Big Valley High School, 400 Bridge St. Bieber, CA 96009.

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and budget will be available for Public Inspection at Big Valley District Office, 390 Bridge St. Bieber, CA from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. June 7, 2019.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 19, 2019 at the Big Valley High School Media Center.

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Lassen Union High School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 11, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 6:00 p.m. at the Lassen Union High School District Office Board Room, 1000 Main Street, Susanville, California.

The proposed LCAP and Budget will be available for public inspection at the Lassen Union High School District Office beginning on June 7, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The adoption of the district’s LCAP and Budget will be held on June 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Lassen Union High School District Office Board Room.

Published LCT

May 28, 2019|