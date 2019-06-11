Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 6/11/19

Herlong Property Sale

Desert View Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00692-CI-CA Title No. 180191469-CA-VOI A.P.N. 139-070-35-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/13/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Marshall A. McMain and Maria L. McMain, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00462 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 06/19/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $359,942.72 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-370 Desert View Dr, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00692-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/15/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4693964 05/28/2019, 06/04/2019, 06/11/2019

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JEREMIAH SEVERS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62061 2ND AMENDED

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeremiah Severs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA to Proposed name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA-SEVERS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 25, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: May 10, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: May 10 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F039

(Expires: 5/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN PRECISION GUNSMITHING.

Business Address: 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CECIL THOMAS COLLETT, 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Cecil Thomas Collett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 13, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE, 66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION PROJECT located approximately 1 mile below the Thumper Hill Road access along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., June 27, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE, 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE INSTALLATION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION AND ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS SUFFICIENT TO COMPLETE AN OPERATIONAL PUMPING FACILITY, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS ‘A’ CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2019.

CITY ENGINEER of the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., JUNE 20, 2019. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requests notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on JUNE 12, 2019.

The CITY ENGINEER working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at dgibbs@cityofsusanvile.org

Estate of Patricia Ann Herndon

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Patricia Ann Herndon, aka Patricia A. Herndon, decedent

Case Number P8367

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Patricia Ann Herndon, aka xPatricia A. Herndon, decedent.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Stacy Diane DeRose in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stacy Diane DeRose be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96114.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Stacy Diane DeRose, PO Box 505, Janesville, CA 96114. 530-310-6701.

Estate of Raymond Felix Zubillaga

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Raymond Felix Zubillaga, decedent

Case Number P8358

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Raymond Felix Zubillaga, decedent.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Michelle Zubillaga in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Michelle Zubillaga be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Richard L. Sorem, 509 North Street, Susanville, CA 96130; 530-249-4862. #043991.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Spalding Community Services District,

2018-2019 Budget

To be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm., Eagle Lake Community Hall, 502-907 Mahogany Way, Susanville CA 96130.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2019-2020 recommended budget for the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District has been prepared and is available for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy. The budget can be picked up at the office of the District Counsel, located at 221 South Roop Street, Suite 2, Susanville, CA 96130 or electronically transmitted via e-mail upon request to bburns@co.lassen.ca.us.

NOTICE is hereby given that the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board will be conducting a public hearing on the district budget on June 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm located at the Lassen County Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA 96130 and the Modoc County Board of Supervisors Room #203, located at the Modoc County Courthouse, 204 South Court Street, Alturas, CA 96101.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing in either location and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk before the close of the public hearing.

For the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District

Robert Burns, District Counsel

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing to solicit comments on the proposed 2019-2020 City of Susanville Budget.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed 2019-2020 City of Susanville Budget.

NOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

On May 7, 2019, in the County of Lassen, California, the following property was seized by the California Highway Patrol in connection with violations of Sections 1148.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code:

$3,664 (Three thousand six-hundred and sixty-four dollars) in U.S. currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code, an administrative proceeding is now underway to forfeit the seized property to the State of California. If you claim an interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice, file a verified claim stating the nature of your interest in the seized property with the Clerk of the Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California, 96130. You may obtain a claim form from the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office. You must also provide an endorsed copy of the verified claim to the Office of the Lassen County District Attorney, Government Center Building, 2950 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Susanville, California, within 30 days of filing the original claim with the Court. If your claim is not timely filed, the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office will declare the property described in this notice to be forfeit to the State of California. The property will then be distributed as provided in California Health and Safety Code section 11489.

Property Sale

Nubieber Unicorporated Area

Four Corners Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 144679 Title No. 190670479 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/18/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/03/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/20/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-05442, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Jeromy D Slater, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), Lassen County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 001-110-18-11 and 001-120-11-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 553-500 Four Corners Road, Nubieber Unincorporated Area, CA 96068 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $274,922.22 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 5/30/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Ryan Remington/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 144679. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4695628 06/11/2019, 06/18/2019, 06/25/2019

Milford Property Sale

Highway 395

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 130615-5 Loan No. Pacific Holt Title Order No. 95312338 APN 139-040-39-11 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): PACIFIC HOLT CORPORATION Deed of Trust: recorded on 05/25/2007 as Document No. 2007-04017 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 07/02/2019 at 02:00PM Trustee’s Sale Location: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 446300 US HIGHWAY 395, MILFORD, CA 96121. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $242,563.42 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 130615-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/04/2019 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0354574 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 06/11/2019, 06/18/2019, 06/25/2019

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

LIBRARY REPLACEMENT OF ROOFING SYSTEM

The Lassen Library District is requesting bids from qualified roofing contractors for the replacement of existing roofing system and associated tasks.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of the Library Director, 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA on or before Saturday, July xx, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.

For bid specifications please visit the Lassen Library District at 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130, call 530-257-8113, or go to the website at lassenlibrary.org.

For the Lassen Library District

Heather Blevins

Library Director

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F042

(Expires: 5/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VAMO DIGITAL.

Business Address: 1703 NORTH ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ERIC GALUPPO, 1703 NORTH ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Eric Galuppo.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Estate of Vidales

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donald Thomas Vidales, decedent

Case Number P8369

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donald Thomas Vidales

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Barbara Jean Rose in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Barbara Jean Rose be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John F. Lewman, LEWMAN LAW, APC, 373 North “L” Street, Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 447-1250, SBN: 172473

Endorsed June 3, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO TITLES 1, 3, 6, AND 19 OF THE LASSEN

COUNTY CODE

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR ADOPTION BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON JUNE 18, 2019

The cultivation of Industrial Hemp is currently prohibited pursuant to Title 19 of the Lassen County Code. Title 3, Chapter 3.30 of the Lassen County Code (Measure M on the November 2018 Lassen County ballot) imposes a tax on the cultivation of Industrial Hemp. Title 19 of the Lassen County Code makes provision for an abatement process for unlawful marijuana cultivation. Title 6 of the Lassen County code establishes certain protections for agricultural activities.

Amendments to Titles 1, 3, 6, and 19 of the Lassen County Code are being proposed which will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors located at 707 Nevada St. in Susanville on June 18, 2019 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter is called.

The amendments to these titles, if adopted, would do several things:

1. The nuisance abatement provisions of Title 19 would be moved to Title 1 and made applicable to all nuisance abatement actions in the County; and

2. The prohibition found in Title 19 related to the cultivation of industrial hemp would be eliminated; cultivation of industrial hemp would be permissible subject to certain limitations; and

3. The rate of tax imposed on the cultivation of industrial hemp would be modified downward to $100.00 per acre of ground under cultivation.

A complete copy of the amendment is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Request for Proposal/Qualifications

SUSANVILLE INDIAN RANCHERIA

745 JOAQUIN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

The Susanville Indian Rancheria (“Tribe”) is requesting proposals/qualifications (“RFP/Q”) by experienced environmental consulting services companies to perform an environmental assessment (“EA”) for the Susanville Indian Rancheria. An original and two copies of the proposals are to be received by the Susanville Indian Rancheria at the Tribal Office, 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville, CA 96130 by 4:30 P.M., Friday, June 14, 2019. It is anticipated that a decision on the proposals will be the evening of Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The Scope of Work may be examined at the following location: Susanville Indian Rancheria, 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville, CA 96130, telephone: 530-257-6264; or it may be requested via email from jmackay@sir-nsn.gov.

The project generally consists of performing an EA, satisfactory to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, on approximately 18.090 acres that the Tribe recently purchased and proposes to place into trust with the United States government. The project also includes a requirement for performing an EA, satisfactory to the City of Susanville, on the same parcel of land for the Tribe to build a new tribal health clinic and proposed commercial offices. The land is undeveloped and has been primarily used for grazing. An ALTA survey of the land will be performed by the Tribe. The parcel for this project is identified as Lassen County APN 103-190-06-11.

The EA process will involve project coordination, NEPA and CEQA documentation, assistance in acquiring environmental permits, and assistance in negotiating agreements with local governments and businesses. Each proposer should be familiar with the regulations governing the fee-to-trust process for Indian tribes and have the ability to analyze and document the environmental consequences associated with the construction of a new tribal health clinic and businesses. Further, the proposer must be familiar with the various agencies that must be contacted during the environmental assessment process such as the United States Fish and Wildlife Service; Army Corps of Engineers; and the State Historic Preservation Office. The Susanville Indian Rancheria has its own Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) that is available to assist in this process.

The Susanville Indian Rancheria reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Bid Invitation

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will invite qualified Contractors (Class C-13) to bid the below said work.

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL PERIMETER FENCE PROJECT

Requests for specifications, bid forms, and additional information can be obtained from Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 (530)251-1194 cshields@lassenhigh.org

www.lassenhigh.org/bids-rfp-rfq/

Drawings and specifications may now be obtained from the Architect NST Engineering 1495 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130 530-257-5173

The lowest bid shall be determined: on the amount of the base bid.

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at: 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 9613

on July 8th, 2019, before 1:00:00p.m. on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Bids will be opened on July 8th, 2019, at Lassen Union High School District at 1:05:00p.m. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

