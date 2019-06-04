Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 6/4/19

Lien Sale

Notice of lien sale to be held on the 11th day of June, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods

E062; Ronald Richards; I195; Robert Hopson

All purchasers are required to register with identification & provide a cash deposit prior to the sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 2019|

Herlong Property Sale

Desert View Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00692-CI-CA Title No. 180191469-CA-VOI A.P.N. 139-070-35-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/13/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Marshall A. McMain and Maria L. McMain, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00462 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 06/19/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $359,942.72 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-370 Desert View Dr, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00692-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/15/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4693964 05/28/2019, 06/04/2019, 06/11/2019

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JEREMIAH SEVERS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62061 2ND AMENDED

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeremiah Severs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA to Proposed name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA-SEVERS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: June 25, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: May 10, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: May 10 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F039

(Expires: 5/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN PRECISION GUNSMITHING.

Business Address: 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CECIL THOMAS COLLETT, 699-481 BEVERLY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Cecil Thomas Collett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 13, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

Bus Shelter Installations

The Lassen Transit Service Agency invites sealed bids for bus shelter installations. The bid should include the transportation and installation of one (1) nine (9) foot shelter and one (1) thirteen (13) foot shelter and the removal of one (1) current shelter within the City of Susanville.

Bid forms may be picked up at the Lassen County Public Works Dept, 707 Nevada St., Ste. 4, Susanville, CA 96130, or by visiting www.lassentransportation.com. Please call 530-251-8288 for additional information.

Sealed Bids plainly marked “Bus Shelter Installations” will be accepted at the Lassen Transit Service Agency, Attn: David Knaut, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, on or before Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above address.

The Agency reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the Lassen Transit Service Agency,

David Knaut

Transportation Planner

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 2019|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE, 66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION PROJECT located approximately 1 mile below the Thumper Hill Road access along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., June 27, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE, 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE INSTALLATION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION AND ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS SUFFICIENT TO COMPLETE AN OPERATIONAL PUMPING FACILITY, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS ‘A’ CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY COUNCIL of the CITY of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2019.

CITY ENGINEER of the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., JUNE 20, 2019. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requests notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on JUNE 12, 2019.

The CITY ENGINEER working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at dgibbs@cityofsusanvile.org

Published LCT

May 28, June 4, 11, 18, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Use Permit for an Arco fueling station located at 2650 Main St. A.P.N. 105-320-22. The applicant is proposing to develop 1.26 acres of a 2.18 acre site with an Arco fueling station with 12 filling points on 6 dispensers with underground tanks. The project also proposes building a 3,400 square foot Arco am/pm convenience store to include liquor sales, 2,080 square feet of retail spaces and a drive thru car wash. Additional information regarding this project is contained in City File Number AR18-006, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: Categorical Exemption – exempt Section per CEQA guidelines, 15303c. New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures

15322. In-Fill Development Projects

15315. Minor Land Divisions

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed time extension. Written comments must be received at the above address or, at prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentioned project must be based on comments made known either through written or verbal comment) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. code 65009. Any questions regarding this, or the project may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

Estate of Patricia Ann Herndon

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Patricia Ann Herndon, aka Patricia A. Herndon, decedent

Case Number P8367

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Patricia Ann Herndon, aka xPatricia A. Herndon, decedent.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Stacy Diane DeRose in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stacy Diane DeRose be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96114.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Stacy Diane DeRose, PO Box 505, Janesville, CA 96114. 530-310-6701.

Published LCT

June 4, 11, 18, 2019|

Estate of Raymond Felix Zubillaga

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Raymond Felix Zubillaga, decedent

Case Number P8358

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Raymond Felix Zubillaga, decedent.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Michelle Zubillaga in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Michelle Zubillaga be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Richard L. Sorem, 509 North Street, Susanville, CA 96130; 530-249-4862. #043991.

Published LCT

June 4, 11, 18, 2019|

Leavitt Lake CSD

Combined Budget 2019-2020

Revenues

Services Fees 293,451.12

Late Fees 6,000.00

County Taxes 12,000.00

Total Revenues 311,451.12

Expenditures

Net wages 126,000.00

Taxes (Paid) 30,000.00

Insurance 9,600.00

Utilities 24,000.00

USDA Tank 11,556.00

USDA Meters 8,292.00

USDA Lift Station 8,364.00

Audit 6,000.00

Bookkeeping 1,500.00

Office Supplies 6,000.00

Op Supplies 12,000.00

Analysis 8,000.00

Fees & Dues 10,500.00

Ed/Training 750.00

Deposit Refunds 2,100.00

Maint/Repairs 6,000.00

John Deere Pmt 9,305.64

Veh. Expense 3,600.00

Emp. Benefits 8,640.00

Contracted Serv 4,800.00

Total Expenses 297,007.64

Capitol Improvements 14,443.48

Total Budget 311,451.12

This Budget was approved at a regular meeting held on May 21, 2019, by the following vote:

5 Ayes 0 Noes 0 Abstained 0 Absent

/s/ Chairperson

/s/Cathy Seabourn, Secretary

Dated: 5/21/19

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisor solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Cha Lue Vang

File Number: CDEF2018-080

Project: Public Hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative hearing Officer, CDEF2018-080 on October 15, 2018), charged pursuant to Lassen County code Section 19.170.

Location: 435-345 Laura Drive, Doyle, CA 96109

A.P.N. 141-120-32

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on this item at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING

The Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Andrew and Cynthia Beauchman

File Number: CDEF 2019-009

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement and removal of the vehicles or parts thereof as an abandoned, wrecked, dismantled or inoperative vehicles, and the assessment of the administrative costs and the cost of removal of the vehicles or parts thereof against the property on which they are located as provided in chapter 1.19 of the Lassen County Code.

Location: 471-430 Sierra Street Standish, California

A.P.N. 119-230-17

The Administrative Hearing Officer will hold a public hearing on this item at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday June 19,2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard or to submit comments to the Planning and Building Services Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Westwood Unified School District will conduct a Public Hearing on said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 19, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 6:15 p.m. at the Westwood High School (Library) located at 4th and Greenwood St, Westwood, CA.

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Westwood Unified School District Office beginning June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 4th and Greenwood Street, Westwood, CA.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 26, 2019, starting at 6:15 p.m., at the Westwood High School (Library).

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Fort Sage Unified School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 19, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Fort Sage Unified School District, 110 DS Hall Street, Herlong, CA.

The proposed Local Control Accountability (LCAP) and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Fort Sage District Office, 100 DS Hall Street, Herlong, CA from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning June 14, 2019.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Fort Sage Unified School District Board Room.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Lassen County Board of Education will conduct a Public Hearing on its 2018-2019 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and budget on June 19, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road North, Susanville, California.

The proposed budget will be available for public inspection at the Lassen County Office of Education from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning June 14, 2019.

The adoption of the district’s LCAP and budget will be held on June 26, 2019 in the LCOE Board Room.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Lassen County SELPA will conduct a Public Hearing on its 2019-2020 Budget and Service Descriptions on June 18, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room of the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, North, Susanville, California.

The proposed budget will be available for public inspection at the Lassen County Office of Education from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning June 14, 2019.

The adoption of the budget will be held on June 26, 2019 at the Lassen County Office of Education Board Room.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Ravendale-Termo Elementary School District will conduct a Public Hearing on said school district’s 2018-2019 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 19, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 8:30 a.m. at Juniper Ridge Elementary School at 709-855 Termo-Grasshopper Rd, Termo, CA 96132.

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Susanville School District Office at 109 S. Gilman St Susanville, CA 96130 beginning June 14, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 26, 2019 at Juniper Ridge Elementary School at 709-855 Termo-Grasshopper Rd., Termo, CA.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Richmond School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 20, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. at the Richmond School Library, 700-585 Richmond Road, East, Susanville, California.

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at Richmond School, Main Office, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning June 17, 2019.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Richmond School Library.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Shaffer Elementary School District will conduct a Public Hearing on Said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 18, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 6 p.m. at Shaffer Elementary School Board Room #12.

The proposed LCAP and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Shaffer Elementary School District Office beginning June 13, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 25, 2019 at Shaffer Elementary School’s Board Room #12.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Spalding Community Services District,

2018-2019 Budget

To be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm., Eagle Lake Community Hall, 502-907 Mahogany Way, Susanville CA 96130.

Published LCT

June 4, 11, 18, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The governing board of Susanville School District will conduct a Public Hearing on said school district’s 2019-2020 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget on June 19, 2019. The Public Hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. at the Susanville School District Office, 109 South Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be available for Public Inspection at the Susanville School District Office, 109 South Gilman Street, Susanville, CA beginning June 14, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The adoption of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Budget will be held on June 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Susanville School District Office, 109 South Gilman Street, Susanville, CA.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

Midway II Fuelwood Reoffer Sale

The Midway II Fuelwood Reoffer Sale is located within T24N., R12E sec. 24; Mt Diablo Base Meridian. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Plumas National Forest, Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 07/08/2019 for an estimated volume of 283 cords of Lodgepole pine with minor component of ponderosa pine/white fir fuelwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public at:

www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

Published IVR, CP, PR, FRB

June 5, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

RECOMMENDATION TO

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

*SPECIAL MEETING*

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Lassen County

File: File #318.01.56, Amendment to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code to allow Cannabis Dispensaries and Cannabis Testing Facilities.

Project: Proposed amendment to Title 18 (Zoning) of the Lassen County Code to add sections 18.14.767, 18.14.768, to define “cannabis dispensary” and “cannabis testing facility”; and to add section 18.108.225 to allow cannabis dispensaries and cannabis testing facilities, with a Use Permit as provided for at Lassen County Code Chapter 18.112.

Location: Countywide

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Associate Planner

As the advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, and then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

RECOMMENDATION TO

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Lassen County

File: File #318.01.53, Amendment to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code to Regulate the Placement of Cargo Containers in Lassen County

Project: Proposed amendment to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code to add section 18.108.300, to define “cargo containers” and to regulate their placement in certain districts given particular minimum acreage and screening requirements.

Location: Countywide

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

As the advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, and then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

June 4, 2019|