Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/10/18

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. 60499

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Defendants: Brandon Harper; Stephanie Harper; Patricia Ross; Lee Schroeder; Patrick Prosise; Jerry Simpson; Nancy Simpson; Lily Engell; WalterEngell; Sheilla Moody; Ralph Haynes, individually and as Special Adminstrator of the Estate of Ellen Hayes; Laverne Rathbun; Kathy Lee Kocevar aka Kathy Lee McAfee; Margaret Babb; Tommy Leroy Haynes; Edith Wright; and all persons unknown claiming any legal orequitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title thereto; and Does 1 to 100, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): James Barnwell, Connie Barnwell.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Eugene B. Chittock, Law Office of Eugene B. Chittock, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 257-9351. Dated: April 19, 2017.

Barone, Court Exec. Officer Sibert, Deputy

Published LCT

June 19, 26, July, 3, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F052

(Expires: 6/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STUDIO 505.

Business Address: 505 NEVADA ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen. ROBERT E. GODMAN, 505 NEVADA ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.Signed: /s/ Robert E. Godman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: June 12, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

June 19, 24, July 3, 10, 2018|

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. JC61482

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Testate and Testate Successors of Elizabeth Curtis et all.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): Stephen McDowell.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Stephen McDowell, 458 Alexander Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 310-6021.

Dated: April 10, 2018.

Vose, Court Exec. Officer Moss, Deputy

Published LCT

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2018|

Public Notice

Applications are now being accepted by the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District for Cycle 20 Carl Moyer Grant Funding to assist Lassen County individuals and businesses in reducing pollutants from diesel engines by repowering or retrofitting them with newer, cleaner technologies. Projects that will be considered for funding are remotely located diesel to diesel engines conversions, diesel to electric conversions and replacement of agricultural off-road equipment i.e. tractors, forklifts, etc.

Other projects may be considered on a case by case basis. Grants will be made available to qualified applicants subjects to requirements of the program. Applications will be considered based on cost effectiveness of the project(s) and on date of application receipt. The deadline for application submissions is July 27, 2018.

Applications may be obtained on the District’s website lassenair.org, by calling the District at 530-257-1041 or visiting the District office at 720 South Street, Susanville, California 96130.

Published LCT

July 3, 10, 17, 23, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Spring Street

T.S. No. 066679-CA APN: 105-291-04-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/20/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/15/2018 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/5/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-03040, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM L. JOHNSON, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 170 S SPRING ST SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130-4732 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $91,453.21 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 066679-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Published LCT

Herlong Property Sale

Lakeview Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 137695 Title No. 3367269 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/02/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/01/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 06/17/2009, as Instrument No. 2009-03453 and Modified by Modification recorded 8/30/2017 by Instrument No. 2017-03709, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Albert S. Hamilton, A Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 139-070-18-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 446 Lakeview Drive, Unit 395, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $152,494.54 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/29/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 137695. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4662090 07/10/2018, 07/17/2018, 07/24/2018

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 24, 2018|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, July 18, 2018 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

12 NISS 1N4AL2EPXCC155516 7EHL724 CA

To be sold by: Susanville Tow, 2955 Johnstonville Rd, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM). Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 443, Bonita, CA 91908

7/10/18

CNS-3149629#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

July 10, 2018|

Public Notice

American Towers LLC is proposing the replacement of an existing 54′ telecommunications tower with a new 115′ telecommunications tower; along with a 30′ buffer surrounding the current lease area at Big Valley Mountain in McArthur, Lassen County, California (APN 013-030-55-11). American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed

or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to [email protected]. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before 07/30/2018. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 2018|

Estate of Brent

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Loretta Mae Brent, decedent

Case Number P8312

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Loretta Mae Brent, Loretta Mae Summers.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jeani Bremt in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Jeani Brent be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Aug. 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Jeani Brent, 1531 W. 64th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047, 310-621-4037.

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 24, 2018|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following item:

One (1) – 2019 1-Ton, 4×4 Truck with Service Body

Bid specs are available via fax or email by calling Tom Brown or Karen Rollings at (530) 257-4174. Business office hours are M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sealed Bids are due by Friday July 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.

Open bids will not be considered.

Please write “Sealed Bid – 7/23/18” on the envelope and return to:

Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Bid Opening: Monday, July 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

LMUD Contact Person: Tom Brown – (530) 257-6937

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Susanville 2017 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) is an annual water quality report that the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires the City of Susanville to provide to its water customers. The purpose of the CCR is to raise customers’ awareness of the quality of their drinking water, where their drinking water comes from, what it takes to deliver water to their homes, and the importance of protecting drinking water sources. TO VIEW YOUR 2017 CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT (CCR) AND TO LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER, PLEASE VISIT THE FOLLOWING URL:

susanvillepublicworks.org/files/128527292.pdf

If you would like a paper copy of the 2017 CCR or would like to speak with someone about the report, please call the City of Susanville Public Works Department at (530) 257-1041.

Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua beber. Tradúzcalo ó hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California to receive testimony from the public regarding whether to adopt an Ordinance imposing a special local transaction and use tax increase to be used for public safety purposes only. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Board of Supervisors prior to the hearing, c/o Lassen County Board of Supervisors, 221 S. Roop St., Ste 4, Susanville, California 96130.

A complete copy of the proposed ordinance will be available for public review no later than five days prior to the Board of Supervisors’ public hearing in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

For the Board of Supervisors,

Julie Bustamante, Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 2018|

Doyle Property Sale

Cowboy Joe Road

T.S. No: 18-51340

P. N.: 139-270-35-11

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/9/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: THOMAS W. SCHOCK, AN UNMARRIED MAN A SINGLE MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 8/24/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-04363 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale:8/3/2018 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $99,617.30

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 741-650 COWBOY JOE RD DOYLE, CA 96109 AKA 741 COWBOY JOE RD 650 DOYLE, CA 96109 AKA 741650 COWBOY JOE RD DOYLE, CA 96109

Described as follows:

As more fully described in the Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 139-270-35-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (888) 632-4482 or visit this Internet Web site www.realtybid.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-51340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale

Dated: 7/3/2018

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (888) 632-4482 www.realtybid.com

_________________________________

Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

EPP 25940 Pub Dates 07/10, 07/17, 07/24/2018

Published LCT

July 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F055

(Expires: 6/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WALKER RESTAURANT.

Business Address: 1600 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

AMY YU LEUNG, 473-645 AUDREY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Amy Leung.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018|