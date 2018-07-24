Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/24/18

Public Notice

Applications are now being accepted by the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District for Cycle 20 Carl Moyer Grant Funding to assist Lassen County individuals and businesses in reducing pollutants from diesel engines by repowering or retrofitting them with newer, cleaner technologies. Projects that will be considered for funding are remotely located diesel to diesel engines conversions, diesel to electric conversions and replacement of agricultural off-road equipment i.e. tractors, forklifts, etc.

Other projects may be considered on a case by case basis. Grants will be made available to qualified applicants subjects to requirements of the program. Applications will be considered based on cost effectiveness of the project(s) and on date of application receipt. The deadline for application submissions is July 27, 2018.

Applications may be obtained on the District‚Äôs website lassenair.org, by calling the District at 530-257-1041 or visiting the District office at 720 South Street, Susanville, California 96130.

Susanville Property Sale

S. Spring Street

T.S. No. 066679-CA APN: 105-291-04-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄöS SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/20/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/15/2018 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/5/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-03040, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM L. JOHNSON, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚ÄöS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 170 S SPRING ST SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130-4732 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $91,453.21 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder‚Äôs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 066679-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832¬† CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Herlong Property Sale

Lakeview Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE Trustee Sale No. 137695 Title No. 3367269 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/02/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/01/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 06/17/2009, as Instrument No. 2009-03453 and Modified by Modification recorded 8/30/2017 by Instrument No. 2017-03709, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Albert S. Hamilton, A Married Man as His Sole and Separate Property, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚ÄôS CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 139-070-18-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 446 Lakeview Drive, Unit 395, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $152,494.54 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder‚Äôs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/29/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee‚Äôs sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 137695. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4662090 07/10/2018, 07/17/2018, 07/24/2018

Estate of Brent

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Loretta Mae Brent, decedent

Case Number P8312

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Loretta Mae Brent, Loretta Mae Summers.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jeani Bremt in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Jeani Brent be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Aug. 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Jeani Brent, 1531 W. 64th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047, 310-621-4037.

Doyle Property Sale

Cowboy Joe Road

T.S. No: 18-51340

A. P. N.: 139-270-35-11

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/9/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier‚Äôs check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: THOMAS W. SCHOCK, AN UNMARRIED MAN A SINGLE MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 8/24/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-04363 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale:8/3/2018 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $99,617.30

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 741-650 COWBOY JOE RD DOYLE, CA 96109 AKA 741 COWBOY JOE RD 650 DOYLE, CA 96109 AKA 741650 COWBOY JOE RD DOYLE, CA 96109

Described as follows:

As more fully described in the Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 139-270-35-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (888) 632-4482 or visit this Internet Web site www.realtybid.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-51340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale

Dated: 7/3/2018

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (888) 632-4482 www.realtybid.com

Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

Case Number: RIC 1810049

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO A DEMANDADO): The state and intestate successors of MARJORIE GARNER, deceased, et al. (Additional Parties Attachment form is attached).

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO EST√Å DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DELRAINNE LANZON, in her capacity as Successor Trustee of the Lanzon Family Trust, dated 09/01/2010, as amended 11/15/2011.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court‚Äôs lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d√≠as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 D√≠AS DE CALENDARIO despu√©s de que le entreguen esta citaci√≥n y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telef√≥nica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y m√°s informaci√≥n en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m√°s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci√≥n, pida al secretario de la corte que le d√© un formulario de exenci√≥n de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr√° quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin m√°s advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi√≥n a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poni√©ndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Riverside Superior Court, 4050 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501.

Date: 7/6/2018

A. Rangel

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff‚Äôs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: James Mercer, P.O. Box 429, Lake Elsinore, CA 92531-0429; tel. (951) 245-9255.

The testate and intestate successors of MARJORIE GARNER, deceased, and all persons claiming by, through, or under such decedent, GUY GARNER, CHARLES GARNER, KIMMBERLY PENROSE,

ELIZABETH GARNER, and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN ADVERSE TO PETITIONER‚ÄôS CLAIM AND TITLE, OR WHO PLACES A CLOUD ON PETITIONER‚ÄôS CLAIM AND TITLE TO THE REAL PROPERTY WHICH IS THE SUBJECT OF THIS LITIGATION, and ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MOBILE HOME WHICH IS LOCATED ON THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and DOES 1 TO 20, inclusive.

A 50% undivided interest in the real property located at 40970 Laredo Trail, Cherry Valley, California 92223, also known as Riverside County Assessor‚Äôs Parcel No. 402-341-030; and more particularly described as:

‚ÄúPARCEL 1: Lot 107, Tract No. 4636-1, as shown by map on file in Book 77, pages 90 ‚Äì 98, Records of Riverside County, California.

PARCEL 2: A Non-exclusive easement, and right of ingress and egress, over all common area Lots L through R, inclusive, of Tract 4636-1, as shown by map on file in Book 77, pages 90 ‚Äì 98, Records of Riverside County, California.

SUBJECT TO: If now of record: General and special taxes and special district levies not delinquent; covenants, conditions, reservations, restrictions; rights, rights of way and easements for public utilities, districts, water companies, alleys, and streets.‚Äù

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2018F055

(Expires: 6/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WALKER RESTAURANT.

Business Address: 1600 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

AMY YU LEUNG, 473-645 AUDREY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Amy Leung.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JAKOB MANKINS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61656

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jakob Mankins filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KASEN DEAN McGRATH to Proposed name: KASEN DEAN MANKINS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Aug. 7, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times

Date: June 27, 2018.

/s/ Stephen D. Bradbury, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 27, 2018

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOBIL 1 LUBE EXPRESS OF SUSANVILLE.

Business Address: 2425 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.A.R.L. OF SUSANVILLE, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

This business was conducted by a Corporation. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017F018.

Original Filing Date: 2-16-17.

Signed: Francis D. Luw

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below. Filed: July 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION

Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

EA No. 0020834-D

No. 17STPB00218

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, MARIE DORIS CRADDOCK, DORIS MARIE CRADDOCK, MARIE CRITTENDON Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, MARIE DORIS CRADDOCK, DORIS MARIE CRADDOCK, MARIE CRITTENDON Deceased will sell Assessor‚Äôs Parcel No. 141-050-44, Lassen County, CA at Public Auction on August 1, 2018, at 12:00 P.M. The auction will be conducted at 151 S. El Camino Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the City of Doyle, County of Lassen, State of California, and is described as follows:

In Township 25 North, Range 17 East, Mount Diablo Meridian, according to the official plat thereof.

Section 5: The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4.

Commonly known as: Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, California.

APPRAISAL: PENDING

The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier‚Äôs Check.

The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. A 45 escrow.

The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code.

Dated: June 29, 2018

The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent

KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225

Budget Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR MILFORD FIRE DISTRICT Milford Fire District will hold a public hearing for the 2018-2019 budget on,¬†August 8,¬†2018, at 7:30 pm at the Milford Fire Hall, Milford Grade Road, Milford, California.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2018R002

(Expires: 7/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SALON 705.

Business Address: 602 MAIN STREET, SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

AMANDA KRISTINE SHEPARD, 705 COURT ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: Oct., 2016.

Signed: /s/ Amanda Shepard.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 10, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Arnold Street

T.S. No.: 2018-00134-CA

A.P.N.:103-231-17-11

Property Address: 1001 Arnold St, Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ¬ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: David W. Fanning, A SINGLE MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 04/14/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-03086 in book ‚Äî-, page‚Äî- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 08/13/2018 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 91,993.87

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚ÄôS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1001 Arnold St, Susanville, CA 96130

A.P.N.: 103-231-17-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 91,993.87.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder‚Äôs sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to

the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-00134-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Susanville Property Sale

Linda Lane

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007143720 Title Order No.: 170448608 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/02/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-05437 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: GLEN VIVIAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE and SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚ÄôS CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2018 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 472-900 LINDA LANE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 116-110-06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $163,856.78. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee‚Äôs sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007143720. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/02/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4662820 07/17/2018, 07/24/2018, 07/31/2018

Susanville Property Sale

Richmond Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚ÄôS SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006735450 Title Order No.: 170146738 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/30/1999. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/11/1999 as Instrument No. 1999-05581 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KEVIN C. REED AND CHARLES REED, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚ÄôS CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2018 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 871 RICHMOND ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 107-191-31 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $59,957.72. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder‚Äôs office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee‚Äôs sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006735450. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/02/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4662850 07/17/2018, 07/24/2018, 07/31/2018

