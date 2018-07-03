Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/3/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F049

(Expires: 5/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GROOMING BY LISA.

Business Address: 4005 JOHNSTONVILLE RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LISA GAIL LOUCKS, 4005 JOHNSTONVILLE RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. Signed: /s/ Lisa G. Loucks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 18, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Standish Property Sale

Vacant Land

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST TITLE ORDER NUMBER: 91209685 LOAN: KALT, ET. AL. FILE: PFI-181073 A.P.N.: 081-090-35-11 AND 083-010-05-11 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/01/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by: BILL L. LEE AND BLIA M. LEE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded 12/21/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-05571 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 3/6/2018 in Book, Page , as Instrument No. 2018-00807 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 07/09/2018 At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 02:00PM AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: See Exhibit “A” Attached hereto and made a part hereof EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LASSEN, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PROPERTY ONE PARCEL 1: THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 ; THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 ; AND THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 , OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 15 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. EXCEPTING FROM THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 AND THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 , ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERAL, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE, AND REMOVE THE SAME PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS AND LIMITATIONS OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 29, 1916 (39 STAT. 862), AS RESERVED IN THE PATENT FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, RECORDED JUNE 16, 1939 IN BOOK 37 PAGE 454 DEEDS. PARCEL 2: EASEMENTS FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SET FORTH IN THE DOCUMENTS RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 1972 IN BOOK 252 PAGE 104, DECEMBER 21, 1972 IN BOOK 262 PAGE 150 AND FEBRUARY 20, 1979 IN BOOK 347 PAGE 127 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PROPERTY TWO THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 16 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. ASSESSOR’S PARCEL NUMBERS: 081-090-35-11 AND 083-010-05-11 The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: VACANT LAND, STANDISH, CA 96128 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $53,029.12 In addition to cash, the trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case PFI-181073. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 06/07/2018 PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as said Trustee 12190 Herdal Drive, Suite 9 Auburn, California 95603 (530) 888-8411 By: SHANNON WINFORD, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED PURSUANT TO A WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY C/O PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., 12190 HERDAL DR., SUITE 9, AUBURN, CA 95603, WITHIN 10 DAYS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0334356 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 06/19/2018, 06/26/2018, 07/03/2018

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. 60499

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Defendants: Brandon Harper; Stephanie Harper; Patricia Ross; Lee Schroeder; Patrick Prosise; Jerry Simpson; Nancy Simpson; Lily Engell; WalterEngell; Sheilla Moody; Ralph Haynes, individually and as Special Adminstrator of the Estate of Ellen Hayes; Laverne Rathbun; Kathy Lee Kocevar aka Kathy Lee McAfee; Margaret Babb; Tommy Leroy Haynes; Edith Wright; and all persons unknown claiming any legal orequitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title thereto; and Does 1 to 100, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): James Barnwell, Connie Barnwell.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Eugene B. Chittock, Law Office of Eugene B. Chittock, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 257-9351.

Dated: April 19, 2017.

Barone, Court Exec. Officer Sibert, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F052

(Expires: 6/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STUDIO 505.

Business Address: 505 NEVADA ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT E. GODMAN, 505 NEVADA ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.Signed: /s/ Robert E. Godman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: June 12, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2018-2019 recommended budgets for the Bieber Lighting District and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) have been prepared and are available at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy.

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting public hearings on the district budgets on July 10, 2018, with Bieber Lighting District at 10:00 a.m., and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) at 10:05 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. JC61482

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Testate and Testate Successors of Elizabeth Curtis et all.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): Stephen McDowell.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Stephen McDowell, 458 Alexander Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 310-6021.

Dated: April 10, 2018.

Vose, Court Exec. Officer Moss, Deputy

Request for Proposal –

Tow Service Provider

The County of Lassen invites sealed proposals for a Tow Service Provider for removal and disposal of abandoned vehicles in Lassen County. Bid forms and specifications are available at the Lassen County Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville CA 96130, (530) 251-8269.

Sealed proposals will be received by the Lassen County Administrative Services Office, Attention Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 19,2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at the above address. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in proposals.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson

Director

Lien Sale

Big Sky Self Storage and Big Sky Annex properties are having a lien sale and our auction dates are from June 25, 2018 – July 6, 2018. The auction is being held online at www.storagetreasures.com. We have a wide variety of household goods, clothes, furniture, and much more

Carmen Stra

Naketa Prewitt

Kimberley Van Mear

Terrah Brady

Krista Bernard-Lopez

Public Notice

Applications are now being accepted by the Lassen County Air Pollution Control District for Cycle 20 Carl Moyer Grant Funding to assist Lassen County individuals and businesses in reducing pollutants from diesel engines by repowering or retrofitting them with newer, cleaner technologies. Projects that will be considered for funding are remotely located diesel to diesel engines conversions, diesel to electric conversions and replacement of agricultural off-road equipment i.e. tractors, forklifts, etc.

Other projects may be considered on a case by case basis. Grants will be made available to qualified applicants subjects to requirements of the program. Applications will be considered based on cost effectiveness of the project(s) and on date of application receipt. The deadline for application submissions is July 27, 2018.

Applications may be obtained on the District’s website lassenair.org, by calling the District at 530-257-1041 or visiting the District office at 720 South Street, Susanville, California 96130.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON JULY 10, 2018,

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance adds Section 18.108.270(3) of the Lassen County Code to read as follows:

18.108.270(3) Second housing unit. There are no areas in Lassen County in which “accessory dwelling units,” as defined in Government Code Section 65852.2, shall be allowed by right, given the specific scarcity of public water, sewer, and fire services in Lassen County. All applications for second dwelling units shall be processed pursuant to Title 18 of the Lassen County Code and the general plan. This subsection complies with the requirements set forth for the ordinance described at Government Code Section 65852.2(a) et seq.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE PROPOSED TO BE

ADOPTED ON JULY 10, 2018

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Ordinance repealing and replacing section 12.24.070 (Work commenced without permit) of the Lassen County Code. The ordinance increases the penalty for doing work without a permit (building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, gas, etc.). The ordinance also allows the determination to waive or reduce the penalty to be appealed to the Appeals Board established at Chapter 12.22 of Lassen County Code.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

