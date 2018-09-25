Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 9/25/18

Estate of Ring

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Rodney S. Ring, decedent

Case Number P8320

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Rodney S. Ring

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Mary Ring in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Mary Ring be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: DeAnne E. Parker, 1930 West St. Redding, CA 96001, 530.242.6025, SBN: 196078

Endorsed Aug. 24, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Sept. 11, 18, 25, 2018

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CONNIE THEOBALD, DBA MOM’S OLD MILL CAFE. Business Address: 324 BIRCH ST. WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen. CONNIE THEOBALD, 464-020 EDGEWOOD, CR, WESTWOOD, CA 96137. This business was conducted by a Sole Proprietor.

File Number: 2018A007.

Signed: Connie Theobald.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below. Filed: Aug. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F067

(Expires: 8/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG VALLEY LAND & CATTLE. Business Address: 101 PUNKIN CENTER ROAD, BIEBER, CA 96009, County of Lassen. DEL LOGGING INC., 101 PUNKIN CENTER ROAD, BIEBER, CA 96009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein. Signed: /s/ Helen Hawkins, Sec./Treas. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F070

(Expires: 8/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOM’S OLD MILL CAFE.

Business Address: 324 BIRCH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JASON THEOBALD, 614 BIRCH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: June 18, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Jason Theobald

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F071

(Expires: 8/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MERRY MORSELS.

Business Address: 2314A MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

HEATHER RENEE ARTER, 140 N. UNION ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 9/1/18.

Signed: /s/ HEATHER ARTER

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F072

(Expires: 9/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BABE & ZOE’S FARM.

Business Address: 640-625 HIGHWAY 299 E, MCARTHUR, CA 96056, County of Lassen.

LAURA DELANE GUM, 640-625 HIGHWAY 299 E., MCARTHUR, CA 96056; KURT GUM, 640-625 HIGHWAY 299 E., MCARTHUR, CA 96056.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Aug. 16, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Laura d. Gum; Kurt Gum.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 11, 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Sycamore Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000004454401 Title Order No.: 140111207 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/31/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 11/05/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-05871 , QUIET TITLE JUDGMENT FILED 4/6/2018 AS DOC# 2018-01247 TO CORRECT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION ISSUE AND PERFECT THE CHAIN OF TITLE. of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JOSEPH A. BAKER, MARRIED WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS JOSEPH A. BAKER, SURVIVING SPOUSE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 10/24/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 686-905 SYCAMORE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 077-402-23 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $147,087.43. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000004454401. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 08/27/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4668419 09/11/2018, 09/18/2018, 09/25/2018

Published LCT

Sept. 11, 18, 25, 2018|

Wendel Property Sale

Wendel Road

TS # 17-2437 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 7/1/16. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Kenny Muchahariyaj, Trustee of The Kenny Family Trust DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists, LLC RECORDED: 7/12/16 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-03119 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: 753-000 Wendel Road, Wendel, CA 96136 APN: 133-140-51;52; 53; & 54 Estimated opening bid: $ 214,679.00 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS # 17-2437. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 8/20/18 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Sheena Hunter / Foreclosure Officer Foreclosure Specialists is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0339300 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 09/11/2018, 09/18/2018, 09/25/2018

Published LCT

Sept. 11, 18, 25, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Plumas Street

APN: 107-191-20 TS No: CA07000361-18-1 TO No: 18018344-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 27, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 4, 2018 at 02:00 PM, At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on March 31, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-01296, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by KELLY QUINN AND ANGEL QUINN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for AMERICAN PACIFIC MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 860 PLUMAS STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $171,831.73 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Hudson & Marshall at 800.441.9401 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.hudsonandmarshall.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000361-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 30, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000361-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.hudsonandmarshall.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Hudson & Marshall at 800.441.9401 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0339851 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 09/11/2018, 09/18/2018, 09/25/2018

Published LCT

Sept. 11, 18, 25, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Monrovia Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 138260 Title No. 95519380 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/05/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/09/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/20/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-01605, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Daniel Guererro, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 107-155-29-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 17 Monrovia Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $74,859.54 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/5/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B , TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.servicelinkASAP.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 138260. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4669334 09/18/2018, 09/25/2018, 10/02/2018

Published LCT

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2018|

Surplus Property Bid Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT declared surplus property at 313 Birch Street, Westwood, CA 96137 be up for bid for PURCHASE. Minimum Price of Purchase for Property at 313 Birch Street, Westwood, California is a minimum sale price of $99,000.00. Bids may be delivered to the District by means of personal delivery, US mail, or any other similar means. District shall not accept any bids sent by facsimile transmission, e-mail, or similar electronic means. Bids must be delivered to the District at: Westwood Unified School District, 4th and Greenwood Streets, Westwood, CA 96137. DEADLINE for bids not later than 3:00p.m. on October 17, 2017. Contact WUSD for question 530-256-2311

Published LCT

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2018|

BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District has adopted preliminary Budgets for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies and (3) Fixed Assets, for the Fiscal year 2018-2019, the preliminary fiscal year 2018-2019 budget can be inspected during weekdays at the district office 462-895 Clear Creek Dr. or the Fire House bulletin board on Hwy 147 Clear Creek. The Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District will meet at the Fire House, on Hwy 147, Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at a Special Board meeting at the hour of 6:30 p.m., which will include the final fiscal year 2018-2019 budgets for the Clear Creek Community Services District and Fire Department. At that time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omissions of any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. Raechelle Glover, President John Hunter, Fire Chief

Published LCT

Sept. 25, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC STAFF WORKSHOP AND ADOPTION MEETING; DRAFT STATEWIDE GENERAL INDUSTRIAL STORM WATER PERMIT AMENDMENT

The State Water Resources Control Board (Board) will hold a Staff Workshop regarding the proposed General Permit Amendment on October 24, 2018. The Staff Workshop will be held at the Joe Serna Jr.-CalEPA Headquarters building located at 1001 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814. A live webcast of the workshop will also be provided. The Board will hold a public meeting for consideration of adoption of the proposed General Permit Amendment on November 6, 2018, also held at the Joe Serna Jr.-CalEPA Headquarters building. Information on this item may be viewed on and downloaded from the Board’s website at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. To receive notification of any changes to the dates of the staff workshop or adoption meeting, or for notification of any additional staff workshops, interested persons must sign up for e-mail notification at www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml by checking the box for Storm Water Industrial Permitting Issues. Please direct questions about this notice to Ms. Shuka Rastegarpour at (916) 341-5576 or [email protected].

9/25/18

CNS-3174482#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Sept. 25, 2018|

Estate of Brown

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Delmer Eugene Brown, decedent

Case Number P8324

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Delmer Eugene Brown

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Elmer Brown and Debra Hunt in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Elmer Brown be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Room C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Talia, 470-345 Circle Dr., Susanville, CA, 96130, (530) 257-5199, SBN: 52975.

Endorsed Sept. 19, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By L. Barren, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F074

(Expires: 9/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THOMPSON PEAK INVESTIGATIONS.

Business Address: 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MATTHEW MCFARLAND, 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Matt McFarland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 17, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Alta Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-828183-BF Order No.: 8735643 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/9/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): AMBER LYNN BLANKENSHIP, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 6/14/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03051 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $193,481.49 The purported property address is: 477- 920 ALTA DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 099-240-40-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-828183-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-828183-BF IDSPub #0144824 9/25/2018 10/2/2018 10/9/2018

Published LCT

Sept. 25, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2018-2019 recommended budget for the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District has been prepared and is available for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy. The budget can be picked up at the office of the District Counsel, located at 221 South Roop Street, Suite 2, Susanville, CA 96130 or electronically transmitted via e-mail upon request to [email protected].

NOTICE is hereby given that the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board will be conducting a public hearing on the district budget on October 9, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., located at the Lassen County Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA 96130 and concurrently at the Modoc County Board of Supervisors Room #203, located at the Modoc County Courthouse, 204 South Court Street, Alturas, CA 96101.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing in either locations and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk before the close of the public hearing.

For the Lassen-Modoc County Flood Control

and Water Conservation District

Robert Burns, District Counsel

Published LCT

Sept. 25, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE

JANESVILLE UNION SCHOOL

DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member and the upcoming term expiration of another member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 18, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Elementary School, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3551 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 14, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 27, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Sept. 25, Oct. 16, 2018|