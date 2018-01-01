Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 1/2/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F113

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH Cleaning.

Business Address: 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

Registrants: Laura Kaye Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114;

James Harold Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F114

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: S and S Sales.

Business Address: 702-400 Johnstonville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Shaun Simmons, PO Box 270874, Susanville, CA 96127.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Shaun Simmons

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F115

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Susanville Ford, Susanville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Business Address: 704-485 Richmond Road E., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Jeremy Cunningham, 6995 Vista La Vega, Shingletown, CA 96088;

Cunningham Auto Group Inc., 481 Cypress Ave., Redding CA 96002.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jeremy Cunningham, President, Cunningham Auto Group Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

Janesville Property Sale

Sears Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006044648 Title Order No.: 160155696 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/12/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-09340 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CECILE M LYMAN AND ELLIOTT LYMAN, HIS WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/18/2018. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 712-290 SEARS ROAD, JAMESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114. APN#: 129-190-16-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $169,277.79. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006044648. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/04/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4639977 12/19/2017, 12/26/2017, 01/02/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-777644-AB Order No.: 730-1707018-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): David E. Sharpe and Sarah C. Sharpe, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 4/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-03489 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/10/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $131,129.11 The purported property address is: 495 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 105-130-24-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-777644-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-777644-AB IDSPub #0134518 12/19/2017 12/26/2017 1/2/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61149

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ronald Spencer Tucker Jr. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. to Proposed name: JACOB FELIX SPENCER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 30, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Dec. 14, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 14, 2017

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F118

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C ARROW LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 473-655 CUT OFF ROAD, P. O. BOX 124, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117, County of Lassen.

COLTON D. & CORINA R. SHIELDS, 473-655 CUT OFF RD., LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Colton D. Shields; Corina R. Shields.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F119

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SMITH PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 120 N. FAIRFIELD AVE. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ L. G. Smith Properties, Inc., Donna L. Smith, Secretary/Treasurer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE INVITING INTERESTED CONTRACTORS FOR THE 2018 CALIFORNIA

UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT (CUPCCAA)

INFORMAL BID LIST FOR

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In accordance with the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission, the District is inviting all interested licensed contractors to submit their company information for inclusion on the District’s list of qualified bidders for calendar year 2018. If you have submitted an application for your company in prior years, you must resubmit a new application to be included on the 2018 list.

Any Public Works Project that is estimated to be below $175,000 is subject to the Informal Bidding Procedures set forth by the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission. All trade categories are subject to Informal Bidding Procedures. Contractors that are interested in being on the 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List are required to have a current State of California Contractors license in the appropriate classification and are subject to verification through the Contractor State License Board. Contractors are also required to be a registered Public Works Contractor and are subject to verification through the Department of Industrial Relations.

Licensed contractors interested in being placed on the District’s 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List must complete the District’s “Contractor’s Letter of Interest” form and submit it to Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130; via e-mail at [email protected] or via facsimile at 530-251-0473.

The form may be obtained by contacting Cori Shields @ 530-251-1194 or [email protected].

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, Jan. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F110

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUDGET MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 701 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN W. SHAW, 699-470 CIRCLE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1990.

Signed: /s/ John Shaw.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F111

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANYTIME ASSISTANT.

Business Address: 25 N. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

APRIL CLARK, P.O. BOX 596, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Signed: /s/ April Clark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

NOTICE OF VACANCY

DIRECTOR-AT-LARGE

The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority is accepting applications for the position of Director-at-Large to serve on the LRSWMA Board of Directors. The Director-at-Large position is a two-year term. The LRSWMA has a total of five directors. The Board of Directors meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. The Board’s role is to overview and approve budgets, expenditures, and programs of the LRSWMA.

Applicants must: 1) reside within Lassen County; 2) not have any direct or indirect financial interest in any solid waste collection or processing business within Lassen County; and 3) not be employed by either the County of Lassen or the City of Susanville. The ideal candidate for the Director-at-Large position will have an interest in solid waste management and recycling.

Applications are available at the office of the LRSWMA, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA 96130. Applications will be accepted until 400 p.m. on January 16, 2018. The Board of Directors will consider all applicants for the position at the January 23, 2018, LRSWMA meeting. Please call (530) 252-1273 for additional information.

Tom Valentino

Manager

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, Jan. 9, 2018|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 503 of the Harbors and Navigation Code, the undersigned will sell at lien sale the following vessel(s) / Trailer(s) at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Thursday, January 18, 2018 to wit:

YEAR MAKE HULL / VIN LICENSE STATE __ TYPE __

99 EZLDR 1ZEAAAKA3XA012206 1HK4646 CA TRAILER

99 WESTERN ENY0211NJ899 9966NF CA BOAT

To be sold by: J&L Boat Repair, 2000 Main Street, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

1/2/18

CNS-3083725#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Jan. 2, 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:

Unit No. 2, Don Thomasson, P. O. Box 863, Westwood, CA 96137.

Unit No. 54, Teena Mix, P.O. Box 754, Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.

/s/ Beverly Emerson

Storage Manager

Published LCT, WWPP

Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:

Unit No. 35, 39, 70, Michelle Blan, P. O. Box 1611, Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.

/s/ Beverly Emerson

Storage Manager

Published LCT, WWPP

Jan. 3, 10, 2018|