Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 1/9/18
Proposed name change
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF LASSEN
2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130
Petition of RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. for change of name
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case Number: 61149
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner Ronald Spencer Tucker Jr. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present name: RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. to Proposed name: JACOB FELIX SPENCER.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING
Date: Jan. 30, 2018
Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.
The address of the court is same as noted above.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.
Date: Dec. 14, 2017.
/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.
Filed: Dec. 14, 2017
Clerk of the Court,
By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk
Published LCT
Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2017F118
(Expires: 12/18/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C ARROW LIVESTOCK.
Business Address: 473-655 CUT OFF ROAD, P. O. BOX 124, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117, County of Lassen.
COLTON D. & CORINA R. SHIELDS, 473-655 CUT OFF RD., LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.
This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.
Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.
Signed: /s/ Colton D. Shields; Corina R. Shields.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.
Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk
Published: LCT
Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2017F119
(Expires: 12/18/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SMITH PROPERTIES.
Business Address: 120 N. FAIRFIELD AVE. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.
LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.
This business is conducted by: A Corporation.
Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.
Signed: /s/ L. G. Smith Properties, Inc., Donna L. Smith, Secretary/Treasurer.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.
Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk
Published: LCT
Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2017F110
(Expires: 11/29/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUDGET MINI STORAGE.
Business Address: 701 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.
JOHN W. SHAW, 699-470 CIRCLE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1990.
Signed: /s/ John Shaw.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.
Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk
Published: LCT
Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2017F111
(Expires: 11/29/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANYTIME ASSISTANT.
Business Address: 25 N. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.
APRIL CLARK, P.O. BOX 596, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.
Signed: /s/ April Clark.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.
Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk
Published: LCT
Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|
NOTICE OF VACANCY
DIRECTOR-AT-LARGE
The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority is accepting applications for the position of Director-at-Large to serve on the LRSWMA Board of Directors. The Director-at-Large position is a two-year term. The LRSWMA has a total of five directors. The Board of Directors meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. The Board’s role is to overview and approve budgets, expenditures, and programs of the LRSWMA.
Applicants must: 1) reside within Lassen County; 2) not have any direct or indirect financial interest in any solid waste collection or processing business within Lassen County; and 3) not be employed by either the County of Lassen or the City of Susanville. The ideal candidate for the Director-at-Large position will have an interest in solid waste management and recycling.
Applications are available at the office of the LRSWMA, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA 96130. Applications will be accepted until 400 p.m. on January 16, 2018. The Board of Directors will consider all applicants for the position at the January 23, 2018, LRSWMA meeting. Please call (530) 252-1273 for additional information.
Tom Valentino
Manager
Published LCT
Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, Jan. 9, 2018|
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:
Unit No. 2, Don Thomasson, P. O. Box 863, Westwood, CA 96137.
Unit No. 54, Teena Mix, P.O. Box 754, Westwood, CA 96137.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.
/s/ Beverly Emerson
Storage Manager
Published LCT, WWPP
Jan. 3, 10, 2018|
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:
Unit No. 35, 39, 70, Michelle Blan, P. O. Box 1611, Westwood, CA 96137.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.
/s/ Beverly Emerson
Storage Manager
Published LCT, WWPP
Jan. 3, 10, 2018|
Filed # 2017F120
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S): Victra
Street Address of Principal place of Business: 2605 Main St., Suite 7, Susanville, CA 96130
Full Name of Registrant:
AKA Wireless, Inc.
775 Prairie Center Drive, Suite 420, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
This business is conducted by: corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2017
I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. A registrant who declares as true information which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.
If Registrant is a Corporation or Limited Liability Company, sign below:
AKA Wireless, Inc.
Signature and Title: Robert Specht, Vice President
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on December 20, 2017.
NOTICE – This Fictitious Name Statement expires five years from the date it was filed in the Office of the County Clerk. A New Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed prior to that date. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this State of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (See Section 14411 et seq., Business and Professions Code).
I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office.
JULIE M. BUSTAMANTE,
REGISTRAR-RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK LASSEN COUNTY
BY: DEPUTY CLERK
First Filing
CN944353 10728476 SO Jan 9,16,23,30, 2018
Published LCT
Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:
Property Owner: Charles & Patricia Roope
File: CDEF 2006-017
Project: Public hearing to consider the correctness and reasonableness of an amendment to the lien recorded on May 14, 2015, as an instrument number 2015-02064, to recover the costs incurred in the execution of abatement of a “Public Nuisance”. Recordation of said lien ordered by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors on April 28, 2015, through Resolution No. 15-031. Amendment of said lien being necessary to recover total costs of abatement.
Location: 550-715 N. Greenwood Boulevard, Nubieber, CA 96068
A.P.N.: 001-351-24, 25 & 14
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.
For the County of Lassen,
Julie Bustamante,
Lassen County Clerk
Published LCT
Jan. 9, 2018|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:
Property Owner: Kaja Holdings LLC
File: CDEF 2016-046
Project: Public hearing to consider the correctness and reasonableness of an amendment to the lien recorded on August 9, 2017, as an instrument number 2017-03266, to recover the costs incurred in the execution of abatement of a “Public Nuisance”. Recordation of said lien ordered by the Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer on July 25, 2017. Amendment of said lien being necessary to recover total costs of abatement.
Location: 413 Cedar Street, Westwood, CA 96137
A.P.N.: 125-124-07
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.
For the County of Lassen,
Julie Bustamante,
Lassen County Clerk
Published LCT
Jan. 9, 2018|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
BULK SALE
(SECS. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)
Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of: Ravi Gondal, Seller(s),
whose business address(es) is: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114,
that a bulk transfer is about to be made to: Ramesh Turen, Buyer(s),
whose business(es) address is: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.
The property to be transferred is located at: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.
Said property is described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and other property of that Gas Station/ Food Market business known as Janesville Payless, and located at: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.
The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. The bulk transfer will be consummated on or after the 25th day of January, 2018.
This bulk transfer is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. If Section 6106.2 applies, claims may be filed at CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, Escrow Division, Escrow No. FFHO-4271700629-BF, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. Phone: (530)257-4161, Fax: (530)257-6390.
This bulk transfer includes a liquor license transfer. All claims must be received prior to the date on which the Notice of Transfer of the liquor license is received by Escrow Agent from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Order No.: FFHO-4271700629
So far as known to the Buyer(s), all business names and addresses used by the Seller(s) for the three (3) years last past, if different from the above, are:
NONE
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below.
Ramesh Turen
1/4/17 Published LCT
Jan. 9, 2018|
SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE
This is to announce that there is a vacancy on the Board of WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT.
THE WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT will fill this vacancy by appointment within 60 days of the vacancy. If appointment is not made in said time period, the Board of Supervisors of Lassen County will have 30 additional days to make an appointment. In compliance with the Maddy Appointment Registry Act, this appointment can be made on February 5, 2018 or thereafter.
If there are any questions concerning this vacancy, please contact Susan Coffi, Secretary, WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT.
Dated and posted this 4th day of January 2018
Susan Coffi
District Secretary
Applications/resumes need to be in the WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT office by 4 pm February 4, 2018.
Published LCT, WWPP
Jan. 10, 17, 2018|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
- 2017F116
(Expires: 12/11/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL CITY MOBILE ENTERPRISES.
Business Address: 16 BRIDGE STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009, County of Lassen.
MICHELLE KHENG CHOUR, 1354 FUNSTON AVENUE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94122; JOSHUA MATTHEW ESCOBAR, 16 BRIDGE STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009.
This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.
Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.
Signed: /s/ Michelle Chuor; Joshua Escobar.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 11, 2017.
Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk
Published: LCT
Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|
CITY OF SUSANVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
EXTENSION OF AN INTERIM-URGENCY ORDINANCE REGULATING
MEDICAL AND ADULT USE CANNABIS ACTIVITIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Susanville City Council will consider an additional citywide Interim and Urgency Ordinance extending Urgency Ordinance No. 17-1012: “Interim Urgency Ordinance of the City of Susanville Regulating Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Activities Pending Adoption of a Permanent Ordinance.” This additional Interim and Urgency ordinance will extend the moratorium and prohibitions on medical and adult use cannabis activities as adopted by the City Council on December 6, 2017 with adoption of Ordinance 17-1012. Proposition 64, passed by the voters on November 8, 2017, no longer allows agencies to completely ban indoor cultivation for personal use, the adult consumption of cannabis or the incidental transport of cultivation for personal use. Agencies still have the authority to reasonably regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and ban all other types of cultivation, dispensing, manufacturing, testing, transporting and distribution for medical or recreational use. As of January 2, 2018 the State will begin issuing licenses and permits related to the medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana. Absent local regulation, cannabis activities could be permitted within the City limits beginning January 2, 2018. Having an interim-Urgency Ordinance in place will allow the City Council time to study, consider and potentially adopt regulations pertaining to cannabis activities within the City.
The Ordinance is available for review at the Community Development Division, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to City Administrator, at 530 252-5100 during normal business hours
The public hearing will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date.
Published LCT
Jan. 9, 2018|