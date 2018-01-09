Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 1/9/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61149

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ronald Spencer Tucker Jr. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. to Proposed name: JACOB FELIX SPENCER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 30, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Dec. 14, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 14, 2017

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F118

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C ARROW LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 473-655 CUT OFF ROAD, P. O. BOX 124, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117, County of Lassen.

COLTON D. & CORINA R. SHIELDS, 473-655 CUT OFF RD., LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Colton D. Shields; Corina R. Shields.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F119

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SMITH PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 120 N. FAIRFIELD AVE. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ L. G. Smith Properties, Inc., Donna L. Smith, Secretary/Treasurer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F110

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUDGET MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 701 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN W. SHAW, 699-470 CIRCLE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1990.

Signed: /s/ John Shaw.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F111

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANYTIME ASSISTANT.

Business Address: 25 N. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

APRIL CLARK, P.O. BOX 596, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Signed: /s/ April Clark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

NOTICE OF VACANCY

DIRECTOR-AT-LARGE

The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority is accepting applications for the position of Director-at-Large to serve on the LRSWMA Board of Directors. The Director-at-Large position is a two-year term. The LRSWMA has a total of five directors. The Board of Directors meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. The Board’s role is to overview and approve budgets, expenditures, and programs of the LRSWMA.

Applicants must: 1) reside within Lassen County; 2) not have any direct or indirect financial interest in any solid waste collection or processing business within Lassen County; and 3) not be employed by either the County of Lassen or the City of Susanville. The ideal candidate for the Director-at-Large position will have an interest in solid waste management and recycling.

Applications are available at the office of the LRSWMA, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA 96130. Applications will be accepted until 400 p.m. on January 16, 2018. The Board of Directors will consider all applicants for the position at the January 23, 2018, LRSWMA meeting. Please call (530) 252-1273 for additional information.

Tom Valentino

Manager

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, Jan. 9, 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:

Unit No. 2, Don Thomasson, P. O. Box 863, Westwood, CA 96137.

Unit No. 54, Teena Mix, P.O. Box 754, Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.

/s/ Beverly Emerson

Storage Manager

Published LCT, WWPP

Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:

Unit No. 35, 39, 70, Michelle Blan, P. O. Box 1611, Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.

/s/ Beverly Emerson

Storage Manager

Published LCT, WWPP

Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Filed # 2017F120

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S): Victra

Street Address of Principal place of Business: 2605 Main St., Suite 7, Susanville, CA 96130

Full Name of Registrant:

AKA Wireless, Inc.

775 Prairie Center Drive, Suite 420, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

This business is conducted by: corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2017

I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. A registrant who declares as true information which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.

If Registrant is a Corporation or Limited Liability Company, sign below:

AKA Wireless, Inc.

Signature and Title: Robert Specht, Vice President

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on December 20, 2017.

NOTICE – This Fictitious Name Statement expires five years from the date it was filed in the Office of the County Clerk. A New Fictitious Business Name Statement must be filed prior to that date. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this State of a Fictitious Business Name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (See Section 14411 et seq., Business and Professions Code).

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original statement on file in my office.

JULIE M. BUSTAMANTE,

REGISTRAR-RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK LASSEN COUNTY

BY: DEPUTY CLERK

First Filing

CN944353 10728476 SO Jan 9,16,23,30, 2018

Published LCT

Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Charles & Patricia Roope

File: CDEF 2006-017

Project: Public hearing to consider the correctness and reasonableness of an amendment to the lien recorded on May 14, 2015, as an instrument number 2015-02064, to recover the costs incurred in the execution of abatement of a “Public Nuisance”. Recordation of said lien ordered by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors on April 28, 2015, through Resolution No. 15-031. Amendment of said lien being necessary to recover total costs of abatement.

Location: 550-715 N. Greenwood Boulevard, Nubieber, CA 96068

A.P.N.: 001-351-24, 25 & 14

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Jan. 9, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Kaja Holdings LLC

File: CDEF 2016-046

Project: Public hearing to consider the correctness and reasonableness of an amendment to the lien recorded on August 9, 2017, as an instrument number 2017-03266, to recover the costs incurred in the execution of abatement of a “Public Nuisance”. Recordation of said lien ordered by the Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer on July 25, 2017. Amendment of said lien being necessary to recover total costs of abatement.

Location: 413 Cedar Street, Westwood, CA 96137

A.P.N.: 125-124-07

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Jan. 9, 2018|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(SECS. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of: Ravi Gondal, Seller(s),

whose business address(es) is: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114,

that a bulk transfer is about to be made to: Ramesh Turen, Buyer(s),

whose business(es) address is: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.

The property to be transferred is located at: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.

Said property is described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and other property of that Gas Station/ Food Market business known as Janesville Payless, and located at: 463-770 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114.

The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. The bulk transfer will be consummated on or after the 25th day of January, 2018.

This bulk transfer is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. If Section 6106.2 applies, claims may be filed at CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, Escrow Division, Escrow No. FFHO-4271700629-BF, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. Phone: (530)257-4161, Fax: (530)257-6390.

This bulk transfer includes a liquor license transfer. All claims must be received prior to the date on which the Notice of Transfer of the liquor license is received by Escrow Agent from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Order No.: FFHO-4271700629

So far as known to the Buyer(s), all business names and addresses used by the Seller(s) for the three (3) years last past, if different from the above, are:

NONE

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below.

Ramesh Turen

1/4/17 Published LCT

Jan. 9, 2018|

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This is to announce that there is a vacancy on the Board of WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT.

THE WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT will fill this vacancy by appointment within 60 days of the vacancy. If appointment is not made in said time period, the Board of Supervisors of Lassen County will have 30 additional days to make an appointment. In compliance with the Maddy Appointment Registry Act, this appointment can be made on February 5, 2018 or thereafter.

If there are any questions concerning this vacancy, please contact Susan Coffi, Secretary, WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT.

Dated and posted this 4th day of January 2018

Susan Coffi

District Secretary

Applications/resumes need to be in the WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT office by 4 pm February 4, 2018.

Published LCT, WWPP

Jan. 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F116

(Expires: 12/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL CITY MOBILE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 16 BRIDGE STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009, County of Lassen.

MICHELLE KHENG CHOUR, 1354 FUNSTON AVENUE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94122; JOSHUA MATTHEW ESCOBAR, 16 BRIDGE STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Chuor; Joshua Escobar.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 11, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

CITY OF SUSANVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

EXTENSION OF AN INTERIM-URGENCY ORDINANCE REGULATING

MEDICAL AND ADULT USE CANNABIS ACTIVITIES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Susanville City Council will consider an additional citywide Interim and Urgency Ordinance extending Urgency Ordinance No. 17-1012: “Interim Urgency Ordinance of the City of Susanville Regulating Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Activities Pending Adoption of a Permanent Ordinance.” This additional Interim and Urgency ordinance will extend the moratorium and prohibitions on medical and adult use cannabis activities as adopted by the City Council on December 6, 2017 with adoption of Ordinance 17-1012. Proposition 64, passed by the voters on November 8, 2017, no longer allows agencies to completely ban indoor cultivation for personal use, the adult consumption of cannabis or the incidental transport of cultivation for personal use. Agencies still have the authority to reasonably regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and ban all other types of cultivation, dispensing, manufacturing, testing, transporting and distribution for medical or recreational use. As of January 2, 2018 the State will begin issuing licenses and permits related to the medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana. Absent local regulation, cannabis activities could be permitted within the City limits beginning January 2, 2018. Having an interim-Urgency Ordinance in place will allow the City Council time to study, consider and potentially adopt regulations pertaining to cannabis activities within the City.

The Ordinance is available for review at the Community Development Division, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to City Administrator, at 530 252-5100 during normal business hours

The public hearing will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Jan. 9, 2018|