Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/28/17

Order to Appear

Rodney Kellogg, Post Judgment: Order to Appear on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cochise County Superior Court, Division II. Copy of pleadings may be obtained there.

Published LCT

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F101

(Expires: 10/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUST GUTTERS.

Business Address: 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121, County of Lassen.

LARRY MARVIN BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121; KEESHA KIMBERLY BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Larry Banwarth; Keesha Banwarth.This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 31, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F102

(Expires: 11/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROBINSON SAWMILL & WOODWORK.

Business Address: 464-700 QUAIL LANE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

GARY ROBINSON, 464-700 QUAIL, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Gary Robinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 1, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F103

(Expires: 11/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN DRONE GROUP.

Business Address: 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; JOSEPH MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Michael Meyer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 2, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Pardee Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006777940 Title Order No.: 730-1704542-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/28/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-08928 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JAMES H COOK, JR. AND MELANIE AW COOK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/20/2017. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 456 PARDEE AVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 107-141-26-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $228,577.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006777940. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765. (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/30/2017. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4636975 11/14/2017, 11/21/2017, 11/28/2017

Published LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61140

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia LeeAnn Velez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ to Proposed name: LEEANN PAIGE CRADDOCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 6, 2017

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F105

(Expires: 11/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLEAN CARPET EXPRESS LLC.

Business Address: 1230 GENTRY LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504, County of Lassen.

JAMES S. GRAHAM, 1230 GENTRY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ James S. Graham.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F097

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH CLEANING.

Business Address: 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LAURA KAYE HOVLAND, 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 7/15/2007.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F107

(Expires: 11/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KURTS WORKS.

Business Address: 2400 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK ALLEN YERINGTON, 710-765 HWY. 395 E, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RATLDM AUTOMOTIVE INC., 2400 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/1/2013.

Signed: /s/ Mark A. Yerington.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 9, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

Doyle property sale

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION

Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

EA No. 0020834-D

No. 17STPB00218

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased will sell Assessor’s Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, CA at Public Auction on December 9, 2017, at 11:05 A.M. The auction will be conducted at 2200 Mangrum Avenue, Sacramento, Ca. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the City of Doyle, County of Lassen, State of California, and is described as follows:

In Township 25 North, Range 17 East, Mount Diablo Meridian, according to the official plat thereof.

Section 5: The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4.

Excepting and reserving 50% of all oil, gas, mineral, uranium, and other hydrocarbon substances in and under said land as contained in the Deed from Ranch Development Corporation, a Nevada corporation to Marie C. Crittenden, a single woman, recorded March 6, 1957, in Book 128 of Official Records, at Page 245.

Assessor’s Parcel No: 141-050-44

Commonly known as: Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, California. SAID REAL PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. NO TERMITE CLEARANCE.”

APPRAISAL: PENDING

The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier’s Check.

Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record.

The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. Deposit of ten percent in cash upon acceptance of bid.

One-half of escrow fee at expense of seller and one-half of escrow fee at expense of the purchaser.

A forty five-day escrow shall be opened by the buyer at buyer’s choice.

Taxes, rent, fire insurance and interest on encumbrances, if any, shall be pro-rated to the close of escrow.

The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code.

Dated: November 9, 2017

The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent

KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225

11/21, 11/28, 12/5/17

CNS-3071906#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F108

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lassen Public Safety

Business Address: 465-960 Lazy J Lane, Janesville, CA 96114, County of Lassen

Ryan Glenn Pettus, 2950 Main Street, Unit 12-302, Susanville, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Ryan Glenn Pettus

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: November 9, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Susan Shrum, Deputy

First Filing

11/21, 11/28, 12/5, 12/12/17

CNS-3073011#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2017|

Notice of Provisional Appointment

Due to the resignation of Jim Willis, effective November 16, 2017, the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees made a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy at the November 16, 2017, Board meeting.

Krystle Hollandsworth was named the provisional appointee.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed at the Johnstonville Elementary School District within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, 2017|

Vehicle bids accepted

Sealed bid for 1991 Ford Ranger, V6 4.0 Auto. As Is. Minimum bid $500. Mail bid to: Westwood CSD, PO Box 319, Westwood, CA 96137 or drop off at 319 Ash Street, Westwood, CA. Please include name & contact information with bid. Bids will be opened December 8, 2017 at 1 pm.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION

Project Title: Lassen County 2017 Regional Transportation Plan

Lead Agency: Lassen County Transportation Commission

Project Description

The Lassen County Transportation Commission (LCTC) is the designated Regional Transportation Planning Agency (RTPA) for Lassen County. The LCTC and Caltrans (District 2) mutually carry out the transportation planning process for Lassen County. One of the main responsibilities of the LCTC is the preparation and approval of the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP serves as the planning blueprint to guide transportation investments in Lassen County involving local, state, and federal funding over the next twenty years. The horizon year for the 2017 Lassen County RTP is 2037. Transportation improvements in the RTP are identified as short-term (0-5 years) or long-term (11-20 years).

The overall focus of the 2017 RTP is directed at developing a coordinated and balanced multi- modal regional transportation system that is financially constrained to the revenues anticipated over the life of the plan. The coordination focus brings the County, Caltrans, the City of Susanville, the unincorporated areas of Bieber, Nubieber, Little Valley, Spaulding, Clear Creek, Westwood, Johnstonville, Litchfield, Janesville, Milford, Herlong, Patton Village and Doyle, governmental resource agencies, commercial and agricultural interests, the Susanville Indian Rancheria, and citizens into the planning process. The balance is achieved by considering investment and improvements for moving people and goods across all modes including roads, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, trucking, railroad, and aviation. The previous RTP was adopted by the LCTC in 2012.

Lassen County is located in the northeastern area of California bordering the State of Nevada. The County is bounded by Plumas and Sierra Counties to the South, Modoc County to the north, Shasta County to the West and Washoe County (Nevada) to the east. The County contains 4,720 square miles of land. Lassen County includes one incorporated city: Susanville. Susanville is the County Seat, and has a population of approximately 15,046 people in 2017.

Public Review

An Initial Study and Negative Declaration have been prepared for the Project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The public review period for the Initial Study and Negative Declaration began on November 21, 2017 and ends on December 21, 2017, pursuant to CA CEQA Guidelines Sections 15072 and 15073. All Project-related environmental review documents have been distributed to the California State Clearinghouse and are also available for review at Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada St # 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or on the web at www.lassenregionalplan.com. Comments on the Initial Study and Negative Declaration may be submitted by any person, and received by the Lassen County Transportation Commission at the address above, the comment section on the webpage provided or directly to Matt Boyer via email at [email protected] during this public review period. Public comments may also be submitted during the Public Hearing process set forth below.

NOTICE IS GIVEN HEREWITH that the Lassen County Transportation Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider adoption of a Negative Declaration and approval of the Lassen County 2017 Regional Transportation Plan.

Date/Time: 1:00pm January 22nd, 2018

Location: Board Chambers Room at 707 Nevada Street Susanville, CA

Proponent: Lassen County Transportation Commission

Interested persons are invited to express their opinions. Challenges to the above actions in court, may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence delivered to the County during, or prior to, the Public Hearing. Questions may be directed to Matt Boyer, Executive Secretary of the LCTC at (916) 594-7077.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

Bids for surplus property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT declared its unused and no longer needed property as “surplus” property. The district has elected to proceed with accepting bids for a Lease-Purchase for Real Property at 426 County HWY A-21, Westwood, CA 96137. Detailed information along with Bid Specification and Bid Form #1801 are posted at 4th and Greenwood, Westwood, CA 96137 or online at www.westwoodusd.org. Contact Courtney Russell at (530)256-0112 or email [email protected] for questions.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2017|