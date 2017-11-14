Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/14/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F100

(Expires: 10/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA DESERT PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 611 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELANIE WESTBROOK, 700 MILL ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Melanie Westbrook.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Property Sale

Mariah Way, Janesville

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006881502 Title Order No.: 170250028 FHA/VA/PM No.: 1278587 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/30/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-04345 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KENNETH R. HARPER AND ANGELA M. HARPER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/07/2017. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 713-500 MARIAH WAY, JANESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114. APN#: 129-430-57-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $216,138.96. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006881502. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/24/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4636562 11/07/2017, 11/14/2017, 11/21/2017

Order to Appear

Rodney Kellogg, Post Judgment: Order to Appear on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cochise County Superior Court, Division II. Copy of pleadings may be obtained there.

COUNTY OF LASSEN

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR

ON-BOARD VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

The Lassen Transit Service Agency (LTSA) is now accepting proposals for the purchase and installation of an On-Board Video Surveillance System on the Lassen Rural Bus fleet.

Proposal information and RFP packages can be obtained from the Lassen Transit Service Agency, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or downloaded at www.lassentransportation.com/ltsa. Potential proposers must register with the LTSA in order to be notified of addenda and other notices. To register, please send an email to [email protected] indicating “Security Camera RFP Registration” in the subject field. Proposals must be sealed and clearly marked “LASSEN TRANSIT FLEET SECURITY CAMERAS BID PROPOSAL” and submitted to the Lassen Transit Service Agency, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 by 4:00 P.M., Friday, December 15, 2017 at which time they will be opened and referred to the evaluating committee. The LTSA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

For the Lassen Transit Service Agency

Larry Millar

Executive Director

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F101

(Expires: 10/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUST GUTTERS.

Business Address: 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121, County of Lassen.

LARRY MARVIN BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121; KEESHA KIMBERLY BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Larry Banwarth; Keesha Banwarth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 31, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F102

(Expires: 11/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROBINSON SAWMILL & WOODWORK.

Business Address: 464-700 QUAIL LANE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

GARY ROBINSON, 464-700 QUAIL, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Gary Robinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F103

(Expires: 11/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN DRONE GROUP.

Business Address: 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; JOSEPH MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Michael Meyer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 2, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Pardee Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006777940 Title Order No.: 730-1704542-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/28/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-08928 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JAMES H COOK, JR. AND MELANIE AW COOK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/20/2017. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 456 PARDEE AVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 107-141-26-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $228,577.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006777940. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765. (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/30/2017. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4636975 11/14/2017, 11/21/2017, 11/28/2017

Public Notice for Bid

Lassen Community College District (Owner)

Sealed Bids for Installation of Well House Cover will be received by Lassen Community College 478-200 Hwy 139, Susanville Ca 96130 (PO Box 3000, Susanville Ca 96130) by November 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Bidder and the words “WELL HOUSE”. Award of Project will be November 29, 2017

Scope of Work to be performed for (Well House Cover): Installation of 119 sq. ft. Well cover structure. Site walk on November 17, 2017 at 2pm. For those interested in taking a look at the plans please call 530-251-8862 and a time will be set up.

Qualifications: Prevailing wage job; Contractor must be registered with Department of Industrial Relations through Public Works and have a current DIR Number.

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Monday, November 27, 2017 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

05 BUIC 1G4HP52K05U147196 5JEZ975 CA

To be sold by: Lake Almanor Towing, 333 Main Street, Chester, Lassen County, CA 96020 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

11/14/17

CNS-3069806#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

LASSEN COUNTY HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC HEARING

The Lassen County Hearing Officer, appointed by the Board of Supervisors for the abatement of civil nuisances under County Code Chapter 1.18 et seq, solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Michaelor Sao Vue

File Number: Case Number 2017-220

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement of the following:

Public nuisance that includes household trash, debris, miscellaneous junk items, scrap lumber, scrap metal, wire fencing, garden equipment and plastic tubing all scattered throughout the property.

Two nonoperable recreational vehicles filled with junk and garbage are on the property, creating a public nuisance pursuant to Sections 1.18.020 and Sections 1.19.050 of the Lassen County Code.

Two unpermitted structures have been placed onsite without having first obtained the proper permits. Specifically, the California Building Code as well as Lassen County Code requires that a permit be secured prior to construction. Construction without the required building permits is a violation of California Building Code §105.01, as well as Lassen County Code §12.24.010.

The property owner has failed to abate the property as ordered by the Building Official on October 12, 2017.

Location: 516-900 Highway 139, Termo Ca. 96132

A.P.N. 053-120-27

Staff Contact: Jeanette Childress, Code Enforcement Officer

The Hearing Officer will hold a hearing on this item at 8:30 a.m. on December 4, 2017, in the conference room of the County Administrative Building, 221 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Hearing Officer prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the Hearing Officer,

Maurice L. Anderson, Director

Acting Building Official

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61140

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia LeeAnn Velez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ to Proposed name: LEEANN PAIGE CRADDOCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 6, 2017

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Tentative Parcel Map to allow the creation of four parcels of 11.35, 7.29, 2.27, and 2.54 acres from a 23.45 acre parcel. The project is in a PF Public Facilities zoning district with a general plan designation of Public. The project site is already developed and the proposed map will create parcels to reflect the uses on the site which include a cemetery, adult detention facility, juvenile detention facility, and youth detention facility. The Assessor’s Parcel Number is 101-150-01 and the project is located on the north side of Chestnut Street at 1405 Sheriff Cady Lane, Susanville, CA.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: The city proposed to find that the project is categorically exempt from the CEQA review under section 15315 (Class 15) – Minor Land Division.

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed time extension. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time.

Any appeals on the above-mentioned project must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comment) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council.

“If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.”, Govt. Code 65009.

BY: Craig Sanders

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F105

(Expires: 11/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLEAN CARPET EXPRESS LLC.

Business Address: 1230 GENTRY LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504, County of Lassen.

JAMES S. GRAHAM, 1230 GENTRY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ James S. Graham.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F097

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH CLEANING.

Business Address: 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LAURA KAYE HOVLAND, 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 7/15/2007.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F107

(Expires: 11/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KURTS WORKS.

Business Address: 2400 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK ALLEN YERINGTON, 710-765 HWY. 395 E, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RATLDM AUTOMOTIVE INC., 2400 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/1/2013.

Signed: /s/ Mark A. Yerington.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 9, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

SCHEDULED VACANCY NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that three (3) terms of office expire on December 1, 2017, for three directors on the Milford Fire Protection District.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, can make these appointments on November 28, 2017, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the Lassen County Clerk, in the Historic Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the County Clerk’s website at www.lassencounty.org. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk.

Dated and posted this 10th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

SCHEDULED VACANCY NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that two (2) terms of office expire on December 1, 2017, for two directors on the Stones-Bengard Community Services District;

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, can make these appointments on November 28, 2017, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the Lassen County Clerk, in the Historic Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the County Clerk’s website at www.lassencounty.org. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk.

Dated and posted this 10th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

DISTRICT VACANCY NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that three (3) terms of office expire on December 1, 2017, for three directors on the Big Valley Recreation District;

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, can make these appointments on November 28, 2017, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the Lassen County Clerk, in the Historic Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the County Clerk’s website at www.lassencounty.org. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk.

Dated and posted this 10th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

