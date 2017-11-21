Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/21/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F100

(Expires: 10/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA DESERT PROPERTIES.Business Address: 611 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELANIE WESTBROOK, 700 MILL ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.Signed: /s/ Melanie Westbrook.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Oct. 19, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2017|

Property Sale

Mariah Way, Janesville

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000006881502 Title Order No.: 170250028 FHA/VA/PM No.: 1278587 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/30/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-04345 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KENNETH R. HARPER AND ANGELA M. HARPER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/07/2017. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 713-500 MARIAH WAY, JANESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114. APN#: 129-430-57-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied,regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $216,138.96. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006881502. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/24/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4636562 11/07/2017, 11/14/2017, 11/21/2017

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2017|

Order to Appear

Rodney Kellogg, Post Judgment: Order to Appear on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cochise County Superior Court, Division II. Copy of pleadings may be obtained there.

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F101

(Expires: 10/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUST GUTTERS.

Business Address: 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121, County of Lassen.

LARRY MARVIN BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121; KEESHA KIMBERLY BANWARTH, 449-600 MILFORD GRADE ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Larry Banwarth; Keesha Banwarth.This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 31, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F102

(Expires: 11/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROBINSON SAWMILL & WOODWORK.

Business Address: 464-700 QUAIL LANE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

GARY ROBINSON, 464-700 QUAIL, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Gary Robinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 1, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F103

(Expires: 11/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN DRONE GROUP.

Business Address: 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; JOSEPH MEYER, 708-100 WINGFIELD ROAD, E, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Michael Meyer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 2, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Pardee Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006777940 Title Order No.: 730-1704542-70 FHA/VA/PM No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/28/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-08928 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JAMES H COOK, JR. AND MELANIE AW COOK, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/20/2017. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 456 PARDEE AVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130. APN#: 107-141-26-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $228,577.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006777940. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765. (866) 795-1852 Dated: 10/30/2017. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4636975 11/14/2017, 11/21/2017, 11/28/2017

Nov. 14, 21, 28, 2017|

Public Notice for Bid

Lassen Community College District (Owner)

Sealed Bids for Installation of Well House Cover will be received by Lassen Community College 478-200 Hwy 139, Susanville Ca 96130 (PO Box 3000, Susanville Ca 96130) by November 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Bidder and the words “WELL HOUSE”. Award of Project will be November 29, 2017

Scope of Work to be performed for (Well House Cover): Installation of 119 sq. ft. Well cover structure. Site walk on November 17, 2017 at 2pm. For those interested in taking a look at the plans please call 530-251-8862 and a time will be set up.

Qualifications: Prevailing wage job; Contractor must be registered with Department of Industrial Relations through Public Works and have a current DIR Number.

Nov. 14, 21, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61140

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia LeeAnn Velez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ to Proposed name: LEEANN PAIGE CRADDOCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 6, 2017

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F105

(Expires: 11/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLEAN CARPET EXPRESS LLC.

Business Address: 1230 GENTRY LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504, County of Lassen.

JAMES S. GRAHAM, 1230 GENTRY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ James S. Graham.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F097

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH CLEANING.

Business Address: 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LAURA KAYE HOVLAND, 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 7/15/2007.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F107

(Expires: 11/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KURTS WORKS.

Business Address: 2400 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK ALLEN YERINGTON, 710-765 HWY. 395 E, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RATLDM AUTOMOTIVE INC., 2400 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/1/2013.

Signed: /s/ Mark A. Yerington.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 9, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

SCHEDULED VACANCY NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that three (3) terms of office expire on December 1, 2017, for three directors on the Milford Fire Protection District.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, can make these appointments on November 28, 2017, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the Lassen County Clerk, in the Historic Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the County Clerk’s website at www.lassencounty.org. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk.

Dated and posted this 10th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Nov. 14, 21, 2017|

SCHEDULED VACANCY NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that two (2) terms of office expire on December 1, 2017, for two directors on the Stones-Bengard Community Services District;

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, can make these appointments on November 28, 2017, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the Lassen County Clerk, in the Historic Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the County Clerk’s website at www.lassencounty.org. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk.

Dated and posted this 10th day of November, 2017.

/s/ Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Nov. 14, 21, 2017|

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND STAFF WORKSHOPS; DRAFT AMENDMENT TO STATEWIDE INDUSTRIAL GENERAL STORM WATER PERMIT The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a Public Hearing regarding the proposed General Permit Amendment on January 9, 2018. The Public Hearing will be held in the Coastal Hearing Room of the Joe Serna Jr, – Cal-EPA Headquarters building located at 1001 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814. State Water Board staff will also hold three informal Public Workshops. The proposed General Permit Amendment and corresponding information will be available on Friday, December 15, 2017 on the following page www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. Written public comments on the draft General Permit Amendment are due by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on January 31, 2018 and must be addressed to: Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento CA 95812-2000 (mail) – or – 1001 I Street, 24th Floor, Sacramento CA 95814 (hand delivery). Comment letters may be submitted electronically, in pdf text format (if less than 15 megabytes in total size), to the Clerk to the Board via e-mail at [email protected]. (If the file is greater than 15 megabytes in total size, comment letters may be submitted by fax at (916) 341-5620). Please indicate in the subject line: “Comment Letter – Industrial General Permit Amendment.” Any person desiring to receive notices for the specific dates must sign up for e-mail notification at www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml by checking the box for Storm Water Industrial Permitting Issues. Information on this item may be viewed and downloaded from the State Water Board’s website at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. Please direct questions about this notice to Shuka Rastegarpour at [email protected] or (916) 341-5576.

11/21/17

CNS-3071234#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Nov. 21, 2017|

Doyle property sale

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION

Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

EA No. 0020834-D

No. 17STPB00218

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased will sell Assessor’s Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, CA at Public Auction on December 9, 2017, at 11:05 A.M. The auction will be conducted at 2200 Mangrum Avenue, Sacramento, Ca. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the City of Doyle, County of Lassen, State of California, and is described as follows:

In Township 25 North, Range 17 East, Mount Diablo Meridian, according to the official plat thereof.

Section 5: The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4.

Excepting and reserving 50% of all oil, gas, mineral, uranium, and other hydrocarbon substances in and under said land as contained in the Deed from Ranch Development Corporation, a Nevada corporation to Marie C. Crittenden, a single woman, recorded March 6, 1957, in Book 128 of Official Records, at Page 245.

Assessor’s Parcel No: 141-050-44

Commonly known as: Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, California. SAID REAL PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. NO TERMITE CLEARANCE.”

APPRAISAL: PENDING

The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier’s Check.

Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record.

The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. Deposit of ten percent in cash upon acceptance of bid.

One-half of escrow fee at expense of seller and one-half of escrow fee at expense of the purchaser.

A forty five-day escrow shall be opened by the buyer at buyer’s choice.

Taxes, rent, fire insurance and interest on encumbrances, if any, shall be pro-rated to the close of escrow.

The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code.

Dated: November 9, 2017

The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent

KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225

11/21, 11/28, 12/5/17

CNS-3071906#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 21, 2017

County of Lassen

Department of Health and Social Services

Grant and Loans Division

336 Alexander Avenue

Susanville, CA 96130

(530) 251-8309

On or about December 4, 2017, the County of Lassen will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title 1 of the Housing And Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake an Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program to provide financing for income-eligible single-family households to rehabilitate homes within Lassen County. The projects will utilize existing CDBG funds, CDBG Program Income and future CDBG funds available during the program term from December 4, 2017 through December 3, 2022 (five years). The maximum amount of CDBG funds may be an estimated maximum of $2,000,000. A maximum loan amount of an estimated $100,000 per unit is projected to result in a maximum of 60 units during the program term. The program is limited to projects that are categorically excluded subject to the statutes per section 58.35(a) of 24 CFR Part 58. All projects located within a Special Flood Hazard Area (100 year floodplain) will only be eligible for participation if rehabilitation costs for the single-family unit are less than 50% of the market value before rehabilitation

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at the County of Lassen’s Department of Health and Social Services, Grants and Loans Division located at 336 Alexander Avenue, Susanville, California 96130, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Mr. Richard Egan, at the County of Lassen. All comments received by November 29, 2017, will be considered by the County of Lassen prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The County of Lassen certifies to HCD that Mr. Richard Egan in his capacity Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HCD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the County of Lassen’s Department of Health and Social Services, Grants and Loans Division to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HCD will accept objections to its release of fund and the County of Lassen’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if it is on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the County of Lassen; (b) the County of Lassen has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HCD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to the Department of Housing and Community Development, CDBG Program, 2020 West El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95833. Potential objectors should contact HCD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Mr. Richard Egan

County Administrative Officer

County of Lassen

Nov. 21, 2017|

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED CHANGES TO TITLE 15 OF THE LASSEN COUNTY CODE

TO BE VOTED ON BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017

An ordinance is proposed to be voted on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors which would amend Title 15 of the Lassen County Code. Title 15 of the Lassen County Code pertains to County Service Area No. 1 which encompasses the services of Honey Lake TV. Specifically, the ordinance would amend Title 15 of the Lassen County Code in the following ways:

The language has been updated to comport with the change in the language of Chapter 2.5 of the California Government Code regarding community service areas; and

It would allow the Lassen County Assessor to reinstate a previously approved fee on all parcels within County Service Area No. 1, pursuant to the California Government Code, to cover the costs incurred by services offered within said county service area; and

It would provide for the filing of exemptions for parcels that meet certain criteria and allow the Assessor discretion over the claimed exemption, allow for a hearing for denied exemptions, and provides for a five-year expiration period for said exemptions.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St ., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Nov. 21, 2017|

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

Preliminary Advertisement

Sale of National Forest Timber

The Forest Service intends to advertise timber designated for cutting in the following proposed Timber Sale area on the Lassen National Forest prior to December 5, 2017. The Vortex MP Timber Sale is 1,117 acres. Legal location is more or less within Township 33 North, Range 6 East, Sections: 11-14, 23, 24; Township 33 North, Range 7 East, Sections: 19, 23, 30; MDM. The Vortex MP Timber Sale is located approximately 37 air miles NW of Susanville, CA. The sales contain an estimated total volume of 58,550 Ton Combined Softwood, 39,443 Ton Sawtimber and 19,107 Ton Biomass, designated for cutting.

Approximately 1,100 acres for an estimated 18,832 Ton of Biomass is located within the state designated Tier 1 and Tier 2 High Hazard Zones.

This advance notice is to afford interested parties time to examine the sale area prior to adverse winter weather road conditions. Interested parties may obtain information and draft maps about the sale area from the Eagle Lake Ranger District Office, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130, or the Forest Supervisors, Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. The final advertisement will contain final minimum stumpage rates, bidding provisions, and other sale conditions.

Nov. 21, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F108

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lassen Public Safety

Business Address: 465-960 Lazy J Lane, Janesville, CA 96114, County of Lassen

Ryan Glenn Pettus, 2950 Main Street, Unit 12-302, Susanville, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Ryan Glenn Pettus

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: November 9, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Susan Shrum, Deputy

First Filing

11/21, 11/28, 12/5, 12/12/17

CNS-3073011#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2017|