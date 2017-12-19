Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/19/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F104

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EA Family Services.

Business Address: 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Registrant: Environmental Alternatives, 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Oct. 12, 2017. Signed: /s/ Tim Wilkinson, Executive Director.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F109

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Courthouse Cafe LLC.

Business Address: 2455 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrant: Jose Y. Yartinez

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Signed: /s/ Jose y. Yartinez This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

Herlong property sale

T.S. No.: 2017-01871-CA

A.P.N.:139-080-07-11

Property Address: 740-300 Sage Valley Rd, Herlong, CA 96113

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/02/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Lee Schroeder, An Unmarried Man

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 12/13/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-11676 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 01/05/2018 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 86,074.29

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-300 Sage Valley Rd, Herlong, CA 96113

A.P.N.: 139-080-07-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 86,074.29.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01871-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299

www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Trustee Sale Assistant

Date: November 14, 2017

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2017

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Dr.,

Susanville, CA 96130.

Petition of SCOTT T. FARIA (GEORGE) for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61144

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Scott Timothy George filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SCOTT TIMOTHY GEORGE to Proposed name: SCOTT TIMOTHY FARIA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: January 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 27, 2017

/s/Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

Westwood property sale

APN: 123-061-09-11 TS No: CA12000003-17-1 TO No: 170229699-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 6, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 8, 2018 at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 21, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-04569, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by KARL D WIRTH, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for BANC OF CALIFORNIA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, DBA BANC HOME LOANS as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 666- 935 SPRING CREEK DRIVE, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $114,525.21 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA12000003-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 4, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA12000003-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 35942, Pub Dates: 12/12/2017, 12/19/2017, 12/26/2017, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F113

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH Cleaning.

Business Address: 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

Registrants: Laura Kaye Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114;

James Harold Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F114

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: S and S Sales.

Business Address: 702-400 Johnstonville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Shaun Simmons, PO Box 270874, Susanville, CA 96127.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Shaun Simmons

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F115

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Susanville Ford, Susanville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Business Address: 704-485 Richmond Road E., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Jeremy Cunningham, 6995 Vista La Vega, Shingletown, CA 96088;

Cunningham Auto Group Inc., 481 Cypress Ave., Redding CA 96002.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jeremy Cunningham, President, Cunningham Auto Group Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018

Janesville Property Sale

Sears Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006044648 Title Order No.: 160155696 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/12/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-09340 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CECILE M LYMAN AND ELLIOTT LYMAN, HIS WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/18/2018. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 712-290 SEARS ROAD, JAMESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114. APN#: 129-190-16-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $169,277.79. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006044648. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/04/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4639977 12/19/2017, 12/26/2017, 01/02/2018

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-777644-AB Order No.: 730-1707018-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): David E. Sharpe and Sarah C. Sharpe, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 4/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-03489 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/10/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $131,129.11 The purported property address is: 495 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 105-130-24-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-777644-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-777644-AB IDSPub #0134518 12/19/2017 12/26/2017 1/2/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobile home, registered to ROBERT PACHA, described as a 1980 SKYLINE, Decal Number LAB1291, Serial Number 01740781N, Label Insignia Number 183478 and stored on the property of Hidden Acres MHP located at 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130 (specifically at the space designated at #34 within the park), will be sold by auction at the mobile home park at 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, County of Lassen, CA 96130 (specifically at the space designated at #34) on January 3, 2018 at 10:OO am, and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or travelers’ checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions, the mobile and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under authority of Section 798.56a of the Civil code and Section 7209-7210 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the Sate of CA.

Dec. 19, 26, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Hat Creek Construction

File No.: Interim Management Plan #2017-001

Project: Proposal for an Interim Management Plan (IMP) to allow for a temporary plan of mining operations to be in effect during idle production periods, when operations are reduced by more than 90 percent of maximum production. The proposed IMP is considered a minor amendment to approved Reclamation Plan #2003-168 and must address the requirements of Lassen County Code, Section 9.60.120 and Public Resources Code, Section 2770(h). An approved IMP may remain in effect for a period not to exceed five years, with two additional five-year extensions available at the request of the applicant. IMPs are not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), as they are not considered a “project” as defined by Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines and SMARA, Section 2770(h)(1). The surface mining operation currently occupies 16 acres on two parcels totaling 151 acres, owned by Shirley Davis and Eva Williams.

Location: The parcels are located adjacent to Hwy 44 in Lassen County, approximately 13 miles east of Old Station, CA and 40 miles northwest of Susanville, CA.

Zoning: The subject parcels are zoned U-C-2 (Upland Conservation/Resource Management District) and are designated Extensive Agriculture by the Lassen County General Plan 2000.

A.P.N.: 073-030-09-11 & 073-070-02-11

Staff Contact: Nancy McAllister, Natural Resources Technician

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Dec. 19, 2017

TO PROVIDE INFORMAL BIDDING PROCEDURES UNDER THE UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST

ACCOUNTING ACT

(Section 22000, et seq. of Public Contract Code)

WHEREAS, Informal Bid Procedures. Public projects, as defined by the Act and in accordance with the limits listed in Section 22032 of the Public Contract Code, may be let to contract by informal procedures as set forth in Section 22032, et seq., of the Public Contract Code; and

WHEREAS, Contractors List. A list of contractors shall be developed and maintained in accordance with provisions of Section 22034 of the Public Contract Code and criteria promulgated from time to time by the California Uniform Construction Cost Accounting Commission; and

WHEREAS, Notice Inviting Informal Bids. Where a public project is to be performed which is subject to the provisions of this Ordinance, a notice inviting informal bids may be mailed to all contractors for the category of work to be bid, as shown on the list developed in accordance with Section 22036, and shall be mailed to all construction trade journals as specified by the CA Uniform Construction Cost Accounting Commission in accordance with Section 22036 of the Public Contract Code. Additional contractors and/or construction trade journals may be notified at the discretion of the District soliciting bids, provided however:

(1) If there is no list of qualified contractors maintained by the District for the particular category of work to be performed, the notice inviting bids shall be sent only to the construction trade journals specified by the Commission.

(2) If the product or service is proprietary in nature such that it can be obtained only from a certain contractor or contractors, the notice inviting informal bids may be sent exclusively to such contractor or contractors; and

WHEREAS, Award of Contracts. The Superintendent and his/her designee are each authorized to award informal contracts pursuant to this Section

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that this Board of Trustees for Lassen Union High School District agree that this resolution shall take effect and be in force thirty (30) days from the date of its passage, and before expiration of fifteen (15) days after its passage, it or a summary of it, shall be published once, in Lassen County Times, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Lassen.

The foregoing Resolution was adopted upon motion of Trustee S. Jones, seconded by Trustee Teeter, on December 12th, 2017 by the following vote:

AYES: 5 NOES: 0 ABSENT: 0

ABSTAIN: 0

I hereby certify the foregoing to be a full, true, and correct Resolution duly adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Lassen Union High School District.

Michelle D. Zulullaza, Clerk, LUHSD Board of Trustees

Dec. 19, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE INVITING INTERESTED CONTRACTORS FOR THE 2018 CALIFORNIA

UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT (CUPCCAA)

INFORMAL BID LIST FOR

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In accordance with the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission, the District is inviting all interested licensed contractors to submit their company information for inclusion on the District’s list of qualified bidders for calendar year 2018. If you have submitted an application for your company in prior years, you must resubmit a new application to be included on the 2018 list.

Any Public Works Project that is estimated to be below $175,000 is subject to the Informal Bidding Procedures set forth by the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission. All trade categories are subject to Informal Bidding Procedures. Contractors that are interested in being on the 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List are required to have a current State of California Contractors license in the appropriate classification and are subject to verification through the Contractor State License Board. Contractors are also required to be a registered Public Works Contractor and are subject to verification through the Department of Industrial Relations.

Licensed contractors interested in being placed on the District’s 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List must complete the District’s “Contractor’s Letter of Interest” form and submit it to Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130; via e-mail at [email protected] or via facsimile at 530-251-0473.

The form may be obtained by contacting Cori Shields @ 530-251-1194 or [email protected].

Dec. 19, 26, Jan. 2, 2017

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F110

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUDGET MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 701 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN W. SHAW, 699-470 CIRCLE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1990.

Signed: /s/ John Shaw.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F111

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANYTIME ASSISTANT.

Business Address: 25 N. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

APRIL CLARK, P.O. BOX 596, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Signed: /s/ April Clark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018