Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/26/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F104

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EA Family Services.

Business Address: 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Registrant: Environmental Alternatives, 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Oct. 12, 2017. Signed: /s/ Tim Wilkinson, Executive Director.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F109

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Courthouse Cafe LLC.

Business Address: 2455 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrant: Jose Y. Yartinez

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Signed: /s/ Jose y. Yartinez This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Dr.,

Susanville, CA 96130.

Petition of SCOTT T. FARIA (GEORGE) for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61144

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Scott Timothy George filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SCOTT TIMOTHY GEORGE to Proposed name: SCOTT TIMOTHY FARIA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: January 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 27, 2017

/s/Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

Westwood property sale

APN: 123-061-09-11 TS No: CA12000003-17-1 TO No: 170229699-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 6, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 8, 2018 at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 21, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-04569, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by KARL D WIRTH, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for BANC OF CALIFORNIA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, DBA BANC HOME LOANS as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 666- 935 SPRING CREEK DRIVE, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $114,525.21 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA12000003-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 4, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA12000003-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 35942, Pub Dates: 12/12/2017, 12/19/2017, 12/26/2017, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F113

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH Cleaning.

Business Address: 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

Registrants: Laura Kaye Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114;

James Harold Hovland, 710-670 Sunnyside Rd., Janesville, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F114

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: S and S Sales.

Business Address: 702-400 Johnstonville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Shaun Simmons, PO Box 270874, Susanville, CA 96127.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Shaun Simmons

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F115

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Susanville Ford, Susanville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Business Address: 704-485 Richmond Road E., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrants: Jeremy Cunningham, 6995 Vista La Vega, Shingletown, CA 96088;

Cunningham Auto Group Inc., 481 Cypress Ave., Redding CA 96002.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jeremy Cunningham, President, Cunningham Auto Group Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 12, 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

Janesville Property Sale

Sears Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006044648 Title Order No.: 160155696 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/12/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-09340 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: CECILE M LYMAN AND ELLIOTT LYMAN, HIS WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/18/2018. TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 712-290 SEARS ROAD, JAMESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114. APN#: 129-190-16-11. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $169,277.79. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006044648. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/04/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4639977 12/19/2017, 12/26/2017, 01/02/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Russell Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-777644-AB Order No.: 730-1707018-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): David E. Sharpe and Sarah C. Sharpe, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 4/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-03489 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 1/10/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $131,129.11 The purported property address is: 495 RUSSELL AVENUE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 105-130-24-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-777644-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-777644-AB IDSPub #0134518 12/19/2017 12/26/2017 1/2/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobile home, registered to ROBERT PACHA, described as a 1980 SKYLINE, Decal Number LAB1291, Serial Number 01740781N, Label Insignia Number 183478 and stored on the property of Hidden Acres MHP located at 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130 (specifically at the space designated at #34 within the park), will be sold by auction at the mobile home park at 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, County of Lassen, CA 96130 (specifically at the space designated at #34) on January 3, 2018 at 10:OO am, and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or travelers’ checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions, the mobile and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under authority of Section 798.56a of the Civil code and Section 7209-7210 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the Sate of CA.

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61149

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ronald Spencer Tucker Jr. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: RONALD SPENCER TUCKER JR. to Proposed name: JACOB FELIX SPENCER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 30, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Dec. 14, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 14, 2017

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F118

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C ARROW LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 473-655 CUT OFF ROAD, P. O. BOX 124, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117, County of Lassen.

COLTON D. & CORINA R. SHIELDS, 473-655 CUT OFF RD., LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Colton D. Shields; Corina R. Shields.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F119

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SMITH PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 120 N. FAIRFIELD AVE. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ L. G. Smith Properties, Inc., Donna L. Smith, Secretary/Treasurer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE INVITING INTERESTED CONTRACTORS FOR THE 2018 CALIFORNIA

UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT (CUPCCAA)

INFORMAL BID LIST FOR

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In accordance with the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission, the District is inviting all interested licensed contractors to submit their company information for inclusion on the District’s list of qualified bidders for calendar year 2018. If you have submitted an application for your company in prior years, you must resubmit a new application to be included on the 2018 list.

Any Public Works Project that is estimated to be below $175,000 is subject to the Informal Bidding Procedures set forth by the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission. All trade categories are subject to Informal Bidding Procedures. Contractors that are interested in being on the 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List are required to have a current State of California Contractors license in the appropriate classification and are subject to verification through the Contractor State License Board. Contractors are also required to be a registered Public Works Contractor and are subject to verification through the Department of Industrial Relations.

Licensed contractors interested in being placed on the District’s 2018 Informal Bidding Contractors List must complete the District’s “Contractor’s Letter of Interest” form and submit it to Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130; via e-mail at [email protected] or via facsimile at 530-251-0473.

The form may be obtained by contacting Cori Shields @ 530-251-1194 or [email protected].

Published LCT

Dec. 19, 26, Jan. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F110

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUDGET MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 701 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOHN W. SHAW, 699-470 CIRCLE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1990.

Signed: /s/ John Shaw.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F111

(Expires: 11/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANYTIME ASSISTANT.

Business Address: 25 N. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

APRIL CLARK, P.O. BOX 596, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Signed: /s/ April Clark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 19, 26, 2017, Jan. 2, 9, 2018|

Confluence Meadow Restoration Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Eagle Lake Ranger District

Lassen County, California

Opportunity to Give Scoping Comments on the Confluence Meadow Restoration Project The Eagle Lake Ranger District (ELRD) of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) is initiating scoping for the Confluence Meadow Restoration Project. The project area encompasses approximately 200 acres of National Forest System Lands administered by the ELRD and includes portions of Township (T) 32 North (N), Range (R) 9 East (E), Sections (S) 4-5; T33N, R9E, S33 of the Mount Diablo Meridian. With this porject, the Lassen National Forest is proposing to restore a meadow by reconnecting a segment of Pine Creek to its historic floodplain.

Copies of the proposed action, purpose and need, and decision to be made, are available at the Eagle Lake Ranger District office located at 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd, Susanville, CA 96130. Comments should relate to the proposed action and identification of any issues about the anticipated effects from this proposed action. Responses must be in a written format to have standing during the objection period for this project. Please respond on or before January 25, 2018 so your input can be considered as we move into the next phase of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

The Confluence Meadow Restoration Project is subject to the Pre-decisional Administrative Review (Objection) process as described under 36 CFR 218, subparts A & B for non-Healthy Forests Restoration Act (HFRA) projects. To be eligible to object to an environmental assessment under this regulation, an individual or organization must submit timely, specific written comments regarding a proposed project during scoping or any other public comment period established by the responsible official (36 CFR 218.5(a)). The commenter is responsible for providing literature cited in their comment, as well as the full citation and an explanation of how each piece of literature cited applies to the proposed action. A 30-day legal notice and comment period will be provided for this project. A 45-day objection period prior to a decision being made will follow rather than a post-decisional appeal period.

Scoping comments may be submitted to: Ben Goodin, Acting District Ranger, Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-4188, and fax number (530) 252-5803. The Eagle Lake Ranger District business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Electronic comments may be submitted through the project specific electronic comment form at: [email protected] with the subject line of Confluence Meadow Restoration Project. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (pdf), or MS Word (.doc or .docx).

A decision regarding this proposal is expected in June 2018. For more information on the project, please contact Tyanna Blaschak, District Hydrologist, by phone at (530) 252-5852 or email at [email protected].

Published LCT

Dec. 26, 2017|