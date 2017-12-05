Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/5/17

LASSEN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR

FIVE (5) NEW 2018 SPECIAL SERVICE 1/2-TON CREW CAB

PICKUP 4X4

Notice is hereby given that the Lassen Co. Sheriff’s Office will receive sealed bids for the purchase of Five (5) new 2018 Special Service Vehicle 1/2-Ton Crew Cab Pickups subject to the terms, conditions, specifications, and provisions, set forth in this Invitation for Bids beginning December 1, 2017.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, 1415 Sheriff Cady Ln., Susanville, CA 96130 on or before December 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact Capt. Kevin Jones, Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected] or by phone at (530) 251-8013. Bid specifications can also be found on the County of Lassen website at www.lassencounty.org.

For the County of Lassen

Capt. Kevin Jones

Lassen Co. Sheriff’s Office

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Vortex MP Sale is located within Township 33 North, Range 6 East, Sections: 1, 11-14, 23, 24; Township 33 North, Range 7 East, Sections: 19, 29, 30; Mount Diablo Meridian. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen Supervisor Office at 1:00 PM local time on 01/04/2018 for an estimated volume of 39443 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 19107 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Lassen NF Supervisors Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130 or Eagle Lake Ranger District Office, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130.

Approximately 1101 acres (99% of total sale area) and 18832 TON of biomass within this sale is located within the state identified Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hazardous Fuel Zones. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61140

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Patricia LeeAnn Velez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PATRICIA LEEANN VELEZ to Proposed name: LEEANN PAIGE CRADDOCK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 6, 2017

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F105

(Expires: 11/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLEAN CARPET EXPRESS LLC.

Business Address: 1230 GENTRY LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504, County of Lassen.

JAMES S. GRAHAM, 1230 GENTRY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130-5504.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ James S. Graham.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Nov. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F097

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JLH CLEANING.

Business Address: 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LAURA KAYE HOVLAND, 710-670 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 7/15/2007.

Signed: /s/ Laura Hovland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F107

(Expires: 11/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KURTS WORKS.

Business Address: 2400 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK ALLEN YERINGTON, 710-765 HWY. 395 E, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RATLDM AUTOMOTIVE INC., 2400 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 4/1/2013.

Signed: /s/ Mark A. Yerington.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 9, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

Doyle property sale

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION

Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles

EA No. 0020834-D

No. 17STPB00218

In the Matter of the Estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of MARIE CRITTENDEN, aka MARIE C. CRITTENDEN, Deceased will sell Assessor’s Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, CA at Public Auction on December 9, 2017, at 11:05 A.M. The auction will be conducted at 2200 Mangrum Avenue, Sacramento, Ca. The property, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real property described as follows, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the City of Doyle, County of Lassen, State of California, and is described as follows:

In Township 25 North, Range 17 East, Mount Diablo Meridian, according to the official plat thereof.

Section 5: The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4.

Excepting and reserving 50% of all oil, gas, mineral, uranium, and other hydrocarbon substances in and under said land as contained in the Deed from Ranch Development Corporation, a Nevada corporation to Marie C. Crittenden, a single woman, recorded March 6, 1957, in Book 128 of Official Records, at Page 245.

Assessor’s Parcel No: 141-050-44

Commonly known as: Parcel No. 141-050-44, Doyle, California. SAID REAL PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. NO TERMITE CLEARANCE.”

APPRAISAL: PENDING

The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00) dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier’s Check.

Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record.

The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. Deposit of ten percent in cash upon acceptance of bid.

One-half of escrow fee at expense of seller and one-half of escrow fee at expense of the purchaser.

A forty five-day escrow shall be opened by the buyer at buyer’s choice.

Taxes, rent, fire insurance and interest on encumbrances, if any, shall be pro-rated to the close of escrow.

The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code.

Dated: November 9, 2017

The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent

KENNEDY-WILSON, INC. (310) 887-6225

11/21, 11/28, 12/5/17

CNS-3071906#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F108

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lassen Public Safety

Business Address: 465-960 Lazy J Lane, Janesville, CA 96114, County of Lassen

Ryan Glenn Pettus, 2950 Main Street, Unit 12-302, Susanville, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on N/A

Signed: /s/Ryan Glenn Pettus

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: November 9, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Susan Shrum, Deputy

First Filing

11/21, 11/28, 12/5, 12/12/17

CNS-3073011#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION

Project Title: Lassen County 2017 Regional Transportation Plan

Lead Agency: Lassen County Transportation Commission

Project Description

The Lassen County Transportation Commission (LCTC) is the designated Regional Transportation Planning Agency (RTPA) for Lassen County. The LCTC and Caltrans (District 2) mutually carry out the transportation planning process for Lassen County. One of the main responsibilities of the LCTC is the preparation and approval of the Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP serves as the planning blueprint to guide transportation investments in Lassen County involving local, state, and federal funding over the next twenty years. The horizon year for the 2017 Lassen County RTP is 2037. Transportation improvements in the RTP are identified as short-term (0-5 years) or long-term (11-20 years).

The overall focus of the 2017 RTP is directed at developing a coordinated and balanced multi- modal regional transportation system that is financially constrained to the revenues anticipated over the life of the plan. The coordination focus brings the County, Caltrans, the City of Susanville, the unincorporated areas of Bieber, Nubieber, Little Valley, Spaulding, Clear Creek, Westwood, Johnstonville, Litchfield, Janesville, Milford, Herlong, Patton Village and Doyle, governmental resource agencies, commercial and agricultural interests, the Susanville Indian Rancheria, and citizens into the planning process. The balance is achieved by considering investment and improvements for moving people and goods across all modes including roads, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, trucking, railroad, and aviation. The previous RTP was adopted by the LCTC in 2012.

Lassen County is located in the northeastern area of California bordering the State of Nevada. The County is bounded by Plumas and Sierra Counties to the South, Modoc County to the north, Shasta County to the West and Washoe County (Nevada) to the east. The County contains 4,720 square miles of land. Lassen County includes one incorporated city: Susanville. Susanville is the County Seat, and has a population of approximately 15,046 people in 2017.

Public Review

An Initial Study and Negative Declaration have been prepared for the Project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The public review period for the Initial Study and Negative Declaration began on November 21, 2017 and ends on December 21, 2017, pursuant to CA CEQA Guidelines Sections 15072 and 15073. All Project-related environmental review documents have been distributed to the California State Clearinghouse and are also available for review at Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada St # 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or on the web at www.lassenregionalplan.com. Comments on the Initial Study and Negative Declaration may be submitted by any person, and received by the Lassen County Transportation Commission at the address above, the comment section on the webpage provided or directly to Matt Boyer via email at [email protected] during this public review period. Public comments may also be submitted during the Public Hearing process set forth below.

NOTICE IS GIVEN HEREWITH that the Lassen County Transportation Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider adoption of a Negative Declaration and approval of the Lassen County 2017 Regional Transportation Plan.

Date/Time: 1:00pm January 22nd, 2018

Location: Board Chambers Room at 707 Nevada Street Susanville, CA

Proponent: Lassen County Transportation Commission

Interested persons are invited to express their opinions. Challenges to the above actions in court, may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing or in written correspondence delivered to the County during, or prior to, the Public Hearing. Questions may be directed to Matt Boyer, Executive Secretary of the LCTC at (916) 594-7077.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F104

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EA Family Services.

Business Address: 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Registrant: Environmental Alternatives, 350 West Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Oct. 12, 2017. Signed: /s/ Tim Wilkinson, Executive Director.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 6, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F109

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Courthouse Cafe LLC.

Business Address: 2455 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

Registrant: Jose Y. Yartinez

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Signed: /s/ Jose y. Yartinez This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

SUMMARY OF

ORDINANCE No. 17-013

ADOPTED ON November 28, 2017

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The ordinance amended Title 15 of the Lassen County Code related to County Service Area No. 1 which encompasses the services of Honey Lake TV. Specifically, the amendment updated the County Code to comport with changes in the California Government Code, reinstates a previously approved fee on all parcels within the County Service Area, and provides for exemptions from said fee.

The amendments to the Ordinance take effect 30 days from the date of adoption.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste. 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

The ordinance was adopted by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors Albaugh, Gallagher, Hemphill, Hammond, and Teeter

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 2017|

Herlong property sale

T.S. No.: 2017-01871-CA

A.P.N.:139-080-07-11

Property Address: 740-300 Sage Valley Rd, Herlong, CA 96113

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/02/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Lee Schroeder, An Unmarried Man

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 12/13/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-11676 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 01/05/2018 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 86,074.29

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-300 Sage Valley Rd, Herlong, CA 96113

A.P.N.: 139-080-07-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 86,074.29.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01871-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299

www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Trustee Sale Assistant

Date: November 14, 2017

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Dr.,

Susanville, CA 96130.

Petition of SCOTT T. FARIA (GEORGE) for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61144

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Scott Timothy George filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SCOTT TIMOTHY GEORGE to Proposed name: SCOTT TIMOTHY FARIA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: January 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 27, 2017

/s/Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

Bids for surplus property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT declared its unused and no longer needed property as “surplus” property. The district has elected to proceed with accepting bids for a Lease-Purchase for Real Property at 426 County HWY A-21, Westwood, CA 96137. Detailed information along with Bid Specification and Bid Form #1801 are posted at 4th and Greenwood, Westwood, CA 96137 or online at www.westwoodusd.org. Contact Courtney Russell at (530)256-0112 or email [email protected] for questions.

Published LCT

Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 2017|