Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 2/7/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: GIFT BOUTIQUE & ANTIQUES.

Business Address: 1420 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BEVERLY SMITH, 716-415 HYATT LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015F144.

Original Filing Date: 12/16/2015.

Signed: Beverly Smith

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F001

(Expires: 1/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2308 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 2308 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Robert A. Hardy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 6, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

REQUEST FOR BID

The Janesville Fire Protection District is requesting construction bids for a station bathroom remodel for the Main Street Station. Specifications can be picked up, or e-mailed. Please contact: JFPD at (530) 253-3737, jfpdfirechief@frontiernet.net, or 463-390 Main Street, Janesville CA 96114. Proposals must be returned by 2/6/17 in order to be considered.

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of LINDA RODRIGUEZ-ZEB IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 60682

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Linda Rodriguez-Zeb filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LINDA RODRIGUEZ-ZEB to Proposed name: LINDA RODRIGUEZ.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Feb., 14, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Jan. 12, 2017.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Jan. 12, 2017

A. Barone, Clerk of the Court,

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F002

(Expires: 1/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA CLEANING SERVICES AND BEYOND.

Business Address: 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

JOANN LEE EMERSON, 425 RUSSELL AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ JoAnn L. Emerson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 18, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. 60228

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): Eric L. Swanson, individually and d/b/a/ Rocky Crest Mobile Home Park.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): Aaron Fisher; Rebecca Fisher.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Lassen Superior Court, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Eugene B. Chittock, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 (530) 257-9351.

Dated: July 5, 2016.

A. Barone, Court Exec. Officer

L. Sibert, Deputy

Janesville Property Sale

Ponderosa Boulevard

T. S. No. 16-43491

A.P.N.: 129-362-05-11

Property Address: 460-065 Ponderosa Blvd.

Janesville, CA 96114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: JOANN S. FLAHERTY, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY

Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 6/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-05956 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 2/22/2017 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse

220 South Lassen Street

Susanville, California 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $179,140.19

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 460-065 PONDEROSA BOULEVARD

JANESVILLE, CA 96114

Described as follows:

All that certain real property situated in the County of Lassen, State of California, described as follows: LOT 87, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED HONEY LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION NO. 1, FILED AUGUST 11, 1964 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 34.

A.P.N #.: 129-362-05-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-43491. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 1/19/2017

LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com

Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Assistant

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 21257 1/31, 2/7, 2/14/17

INVITATION TO BID

CATTLE GRAZING – SUSANVILLE RANCH PARK

The County of Lassen intends to enter a Spring cattle grazing lease at Susanville Ranch Park for the following time period; May 22, 2017 thru June 19, 2017. The grazing areas are located in the vicinity of Paiute Creek, immediately northwest of the City of Susanville. The Susanville Ranch Park is open to the public as a multiuse non-motorized recreation area.

Feed supply is estimated to sustain approximately 60 cows for a period of four weeks. Bids will be accepted for a minimum of 50 cows and a maximum of 90 cows, with the stipulation that the duration of occupancy will be adjusted to accommodate the proposed number of cows relative to the amount of feed available. The County of Lassen will retain the authority to determine the location and period of livestock use to meet the objectives of the Grazing/Range Plan for the Park.

Please contact Lassen County Public Works for complete bid information and bid form.

Bid Deadline

All bids must be received by the County of Lassen on or before February 10, 2017 by 3:00 pm by mail or in person.

Questions can be directed to the Lassen County Public Works Department at (530) 251-8428.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SOCIAL SERVICES TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Lassen County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council (SSTAC) will hold a public hearing at 4:30 P.M., Wednesday February 22, 2017 at the Lassen Senior Services facility located at 1700 Sunkist Street, Susanville, California for the purpose of taking public comment on future and unmet transit needs of the senior and disabled community. This hearing is an important element of the Lassen County Transportation Commission’s “unmet transportation needs that are reasonable to meet” process and is a requirement of the Transportation Development Act. All interested citizens are invited and encouraged to attend. If you need assistance with transportation to the meeting, please contact the Lassen Rural Bus office at (530) 252-7433. For any further information, contact David Knaut at (530) 251-8305.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

NORTEC REGIONAL AND LOCAL PLANS 2017-2020

Notice is hereby given that a draft of the 2017-2020 Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC) Workforce Development Board Regional and Local Plans is now available for review and public comments for a period of 30 days beginning February 10, 2017, as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.

REGIONAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Regional Plan 2017-2020 describes the workforce development needs of an eleven-county area, which includes, Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity Counties. This regional plan articulates the Region’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs as required under the WIOA.

LOCAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Local Plan 2017-2020 reflects the current and future strategies that the WDB will use to address the continuing innovation of the workforce system and creation of a customer- centered system: where the needs of business and workers drive workforce solutions; where the America’s Job Centers of California provide excellent customer service to all jobseekers and businesses; and where the workforce system supports strong regional economies, as well as alignment with State and local priorities, and the NoRTEC Regional Planning Unit’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs.

The Plans are available for review at NoRTEC administrative offices at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA or online at www.ncen.org.

To request an email copy of the Draft Regional or Local Plans:

Submit your request to Andrea Campos at acampos@ncen.org

Any comments concerning the Regional Plan and the Local Plan shall be submitted to NoRTEC at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA 95928 or via email to Andrea Campos, Director of Program Administration at acampos@ncen.org. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2017

WIOA is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F004

(Expires: 1/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAR NORTH DISTRIBUTING.

Business Address: 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

DUSTIN LOUIS VARGAS, 625 JUNIPER ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Dustin Vargas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 26, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Janesville Property Sale

R and S Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 128851 Title No. 3107720 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/04/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/27/2017 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 08/10/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-07558, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by David J. Davey and Lavonne T. Davey Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 129-040-54-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 708 R and S Road, Janesville, CA 96114. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $83,271.47. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 2/6/2017 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 41689 Enterprise Circle North, Ste. 228, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site -www.servicelinkASAP.com- for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 128851. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4607775 02/07/2017, 02/14/2017, 02/21/2017

Estate of Beckwith

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of DAVID R. BECKWITH, decedent

Case Number P8233

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: [Dr.]David R. Beckwith [M.D.] or David R. Beckwith or David Beckwith.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sandy E. Beckwith in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sandy E. Beckwith be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Feb. 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Frank D. Cady, Esq., P. O. Box 998, Susanville, CA 96103, (530) 257-5555, SBN: 102238.

Endorsed Jan. 26, 2017

A. Barone, Clerk of the Court

By L. Siebert, Deputy Clerk.

Lien Sale

Notice of lien sale to be held on the 21st day of February, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods

B014; Laura Coelho

G103; Jennifer Cutler

All purchasers are required to register with identification & provide a cash deposit prior to the sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

PUBLIC NOTICE

On January 23, 2017, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking its consent to the assignment of the construction permit for FM Translator Station K224DA, Channel 224, 92.7 MHz, Susanville, California, from IHR Educational Broadcasting to Immaculate Heart Media, Inc. K224DA is currently licensed to operate with an effective radiated power of 170 watts from a transmitter site located east of the intersection of Yah-Monee Drive and Tako-Nee Street, north of Susanville, California. K224DA currently rebroadcasts the signal of KPJP(FM), Channel 207, Greenville, California.

Individuals who wish to advise the FCC of facts relating to this application should file comments and petitions with the FCC, Washington, DC 20554.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F005

(Expires: 1/30/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOYLE TOWING.

Business Address: 436-610 SUSAN DRIVE, DOYLE, CA 96109, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 281, DOYLE, CA 96109.

BRIAN PHILLIPS, P.O. BOX 270746, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Feb. 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Brian T. Phillips.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 30, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017F006

(Expires: 1/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOUR J HOME REPAIR AND CLEAN UP.

Business Address: 145 DIAMOND MTN. WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

Mailing Address: 145 DIAMOND MTN. WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

JEFFREY F. RILEY, 145 DIAMOND MTN. WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Jan. 1, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Jeffrey F. Riley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 31, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DOYLE TOWING AND RECOVERY INC. DAY AND NIGHT TOWING.

Business Address: 436-610 SUSAN DR., DOYLE, CA 96109, County of Lassen.

DAN KNIGHT, P.O. BOX 270, DOYLE, CA 96109; TERESA KNIGHT, P. O. BOX 270, DOYLE, CA 96109.

This business was conducted by Dan and Teresa Knight.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 1999F050.

Original Filing Date: 3/1/1999.

Signed: Teresa Knight.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 2, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

