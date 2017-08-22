Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 8/22/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F081

(Expires: 7/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROCKERSLAIR INK, KRYPTIK PC.

Business Address: 85 SAPPHIRE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JAMES H. HILL III, 85 SAPPHIRE CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ James H. Hill III.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 24, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Woodside Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-17-8245-CS Order # 170152238-CA-VOI Loan #9804963578 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/17/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s):WILLIAM H MURPHY AND VICTORIA M MURPHY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded:9/25/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-09708 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 9/5/2017 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale:At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $107,930.57. The purported property address is:518 WOODSIDE WAY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. Assessor’s Parcel No. 103-032-05-11. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA-17-8245-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 8/2/2017 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only)Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to:www.servicelinkasap.com Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4628494 08/08/2017, 08/15/2017, 08/22/2017

Published LCT

Aug. 8, 15, 22, 2017|

Bid Invitation

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will invite qualified Contractors (Class “B” and/or Class “C12”) to bid the below said work.

WATER PROOFING- GYM WALL

Requests for specifications, bid forms, and additional information can be obtained from Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 (530)251-1194 [email protected]

Drawings and specifications may now be obtained from the Architect

RGA 115 Meyers Street Suite 110 Chico, CA 95928 (530)342-0302

The lowest bid shall be determined: on the amount of the base bid.

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at: 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130

on August 29th, 2017 before 1:00pm on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Bids will be opened on August 29th, 2017, at Lassen Union High School District at 1:15pm. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Drainage and Site Repair at Greenville Junior Senior High

FOR: School

OPEN: September 1, 2017

TIME: 2:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 2:00 PM on September 1, 2017, sealed bids for Drainage and Site Repair at Greenville Junior Senior High School. A mandatory site walk will be held on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 at 9:00 am at 117 Grand Street, Greenville CA 95947. Bidders must attend this walk in order to be qualified to submit bid packages.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified

School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents may be obtained from Heather Steer, CPFG, at [email protected]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 2017|

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 2017|

STATE OF CALIFORNIA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

AND REHABILITIATION

BIDDER NOTICE

CALIFORNIA

CORRECTIONAL CENTER

KITCHEN/DINING

FACILITY REPLACEMENT

ANTELOPE CAMP AND

ARNOLD UNIT

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) intends to receive bids and issue a contract for the construction of the Kitchen/Dining Facility Replacement at California Correctional Center located in Susanville, California.

PRIME CONTRACTORS INTERESTED IN BIDDING MUST ATTEND THE SCHEDULED MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE AND WALK-THROUGH. The mandatory walk-through of the project construction site will be conducted after the pre-bid conference. For more information regarding security clearance to be eligible to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference and walk-through refer to the Notice to Contractors, available at caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or

http:// www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento.

For the Prime Contractors who attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and walk-through held on July 27, 2017, it isoptional to attend the second one. It is mandatory for those Prime Contractors who did not attend the first one.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS which includes the Projected Timetable & all bid information is available to view and download on the Cal eProcure website at caleprocure.ca.gov/pages/ or questions regarding downloading documents should be directed to the Fi$Cal Service Center at

1-855-421-6355. Reference Bid Number C5607436-D.

CDCR Contact: Marie Bevilaqua

E-mail: [email protected]

DRAWINGS & SPECIFICATIONS: Drawings, Specifications, and a sample Bid Proposal Package for this project can be obtained by contacting ARC Northern California at (916) 443-1322. The bid documents can also be viewed and ordered by selecting the project from the online plan well at the ARC Northern California Public Planroom by going to www.e-arc.com/ca/sacramento. Click on the “Order from PlanWell” button, the click the “Go” button under the Public Planroom Heading. Please note when using Internet Explorer compatibility view must be turned on to see the project list (Tools -> Compatibility View Settings -> add www.e-arc.com). Questions in regards to the website can be directed to the PlanWell team at ARC Sacramento by calling 916-443-1322 or e-mailing [email protected]. Bid documents may be purchased either in hard copy of electronic media format.

Drawings & specifications may also be viewed at local builder’s exchanges.

STATE’S DISABLED VETERAN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DVBE) 3% MINIMUM PARTICIPATION GOAL IS A REQUIREMENT OF THIS PROJECT.

In accordance with M&VC §999.5(a) and PCC §10115, an incentive will be given to bidders who provide DVBE participation.

Award of a contract is dependent upon the availability of interim financing or bond proceeds to fund construction of the project. The State’s Estimate for the project is approximately $11,287,700.00.

8/15, 8/22/17

CNS-3040440#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 2017|

Susanville Property Sale

Tamarack Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/10/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: DARREN L. GENTRY, A SINGLE MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-05933 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County

Date of Sale: 9/5/2017 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse 220 South Lassen Street Susanville, California 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $118,499.89

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 710-430 TAMARACK STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Described as follows:

As more fully described on said Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 117-440-13-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46489. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 8/4/2017

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com

Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2017|

Bid Invitation

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will invite qualified Contractors (Class “A” General Engineering) to bid the below said work.

BUS BARN PARKING LOT

Requests for specifications, bid forms, and additional information can be obtained from

Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 (530)251-1194 [email protected]

Drawings and specifications may now be obtained from the Architect

NST Engineering 1495 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130 530-257-5173

The lowest bid shall be determined: on the amount of the base bid.

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at: 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130

on August 29th, 2017 before 12:45pm on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Bids will be opened on August 29th, 2017, at Lassen Union High School District at 1:00pm. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 2017|

Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR MILFORD FIRE DISTRICT Milford Fire District will hold a public hearing for the 2017-2018 budget on, September 13, 2017, at 7:00 pm at the Milford Fire Hall, Milford Grade Road, Milford, California. Please run for two weeks just before the meeting. Thank you. Bill to: Milford Fire District PO Box 265 Milford, Ca. 96121 Attn: Sandy Jansen, Sec. 530-218-6503

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 2017|

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION REGARDING DOMESTIC

WATER SUPPLIES

A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) will be submitted to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) in portions of sections 16, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 33 and 34 of Township 29N Range 11E. The proposed THP is located approximately 4.5 miles southwest of Susanville. This notice is to request information about domestic water supplies that are derived from Class I, II and IV watercourses that receive drainage from the THP area and is within 1,000 feet downstream of the THP boundary. Watercourses that could be affected are Cheney Creek, Gold Run Creek, and unnamed tributaries to both. If you have any information about domestic water supplies from these sources, please contact (within 10 days):

Glen Schall, W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc., PO Box 1714, Susanville, CA 96130.

Any responses will be submitted with the THP to Cal Fire for review. If any domestic supplies are noted the THP shall contain mitigation if necessary to protect the domestic water supply.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 2017|

Estate of Fleck

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

NEIL B. FLECK, decedent

Case Number P8261

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Neil B. Fleck

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Eric N. Fleck in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Eric N. Fleck be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dirve, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Aug. 16, 2017

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Gene Cantrell

File No.: Parcel Map #2017-002

Project: Proposal to divide a single 106 acre parcel into two parcels pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 18.108.250 (Segregation of Homesites in Agricultural Zones); Proposed Parcel A is 100 acres (as shown on the tentative parcel map), and Proposed Parcel B (“homesite” parcel) is 6.03 acres (as shown on the tentative parcel map). This project has been referred to the Planning Commission by the Technical Advisory Committee for a determination. The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Section 15300.4 of the Guidelines under a local categorical exemption.

Location: The parcel is located at 715-255 Johnson School Road, Litchfield, CA.

Zoning: The project site is zoned E-A (Exclusive Agricultural District) and has an “Intensive Agriculture” land use designation, Standish/Litchfield Area Plan, 1986. If approved, proposed parcel “A” would remain E-A (Exclusive Agricultural District); Proposed parcel “B” would also remain E-A (Exclusive Agricultural District).

A.P.N.: 117-460-68

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Assistant Planner.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 2017|

NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

Due to the resignation of David Solari, effective June 13, 2017, the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees made a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy at the August 15, 2017, Board meeting. Charity Moore was named the provisional appointee.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed at the Janesville Union School District within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, 2017|

NOTICE OF

PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

Due to the resignation of board member Fred Autenrieb, the Susanville School District Board of Trustees made a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy at the August 16, 2017 meeting.

Mrs. Jolene Phillips was named the provisional appointee.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed at the Susanville School District within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F083

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SUSANVILLE WEED ABATEMENT.

Business Address: 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

EUGENE KAUL HOSKINSON, 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 5/19/2011.

Signed: /s/ Eugene K. Hoskinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|