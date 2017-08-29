Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 8/29/17

Susanville Property Sale

Tamarack Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/10/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: DARREN L. GENTRY, A SINGLE MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-05933 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County

Date of Sale: 9/5/2017 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse 220 South Lassen Street Susanville, California 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $118,499.89

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 710-430 TAMARACK STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Described as follows:

As more fully described on said Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 117-440-13-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46489. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 8/4/2017

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com

Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer

Published LCT

Aug. 15, 22, 29, 2017|

Estate of Fleck

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

NEIL B. FLECK, decedent

Case Number P8261

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Neil B. Fleck

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Eric N. Fleck in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Eric N. Fleck be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dirve, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Aug. 16, 2017

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

Due to the resignation of David Solari, effective June 13, 2017, the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees made a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy at the August 15, 2017, Board meeting. Charity Moore was named the provisional appointee.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed at the Janesville Union School District within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, 2017|

NOTICE OF

PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

Due to the resignation of board member Fred Autenrieb, the Susanville School District Board of Trustees made a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy at the August 16, 2017 meeting.

Mrs. Jolene Phillips was named the provisional appointee.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed at the Susanville School District within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F083

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SUSANVILLE WEED ABATEMENT.

Business Address: 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

EUGENE KAUL HOSKINSON, 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 5/19/2011.

Signed: /s/ Eugene K. Hoskinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing to solicit comments with respect to its 2015 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) update. The Plan is available for public inspection at the City of Susanville Public Works Department located at 720 South St. Susanville, CA. If you have questions, please call 530-257-1041. The public hearing will be held on September 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 N. Lassen St. Susanville, CA 96130 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date.

For the City Council of the City of Susanville by:

Dan Newton, Public Works Director

Published LCT

Property Sale Janesville

Lindblom Lane

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00101-2 Loan No: 3761 SPANGLE APN 129-430-66-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MAY 11, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 18, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on May 17, 2004, as Instrument No. 2004-04556 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: MILDRED F. SPANGLE AND RICHARD H. SPANGLE; WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1:PARCEL B-1-A-2, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “NO. 81-10-80 PARCEL MAP FOR JOY BUILDERS, INC.”, FILED JUNE 8, 1981 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 19 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 49 AND 50. PARCEL 2: EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND PUBLIC UTILITIES AS DESCRIBED IN DEED FROM CLARENCE S. ROBERTS, ET UX TO LENN A. FALLS, ET AL, RECORDED JULY 19, 1978 IN BOOK 335 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AT PAGE 233. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00101-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 466-435 LINDBLOM LANE, JANESVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $39,134.29 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee, In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: August 22, 2017 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00101-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4631354 08/29/2017, 09/05/2017, 09/12/2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

Online Surplus Sale

Lassen Union High School District is holding an online surplus sale beginning 8/29 – 9/12. The items for sale will be listed at the following web address: www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lassenuhsd,ca/browse/home?tm=m.

For further information, please contact Gene Perkins at 530-257-1105.

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Estate of Pulliam

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

JONATHAN PULLIAM, decedent

Case Number P8263

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JONATHAN PULLIAM

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: JAMIE PULLIAM in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: JAMIE PULLIAM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. TBA, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, California 96130, (530) 257-4300, SBN: 219389

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2017-2018 recommended budgets for the Bieber Lighting District and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) have been prepared and are available at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy.

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting public hearings on the district budgets on September 12, 2017, with Bieber Lighting District at 10:00 a.m., and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) at 10:05 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published August 29, and September 5, 2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the recommended budget for Lassen County has been prepared and is available to members of the public at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution.

NOTICE is also hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting a public hearing on the recommended budget on September 12, 2017, at 10:10 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published August 29, and September 5, 2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Bid Addenda No. 1

District: Lassen Union High

School District

Project Identification:

WATERPROOFING- GYM WALL

Project Advertisement Dates:

August 15th and August 22nd

TO ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS:

The license requirement for this project is as follows: C12, A, OR B LICENSE

(The license requirement in the notice published on August 15th and August 22nd was in error)

The bid opening date will be extended:

– Sealed bids due to 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 by 1:00pm September 5th, 2017.

– Bids will be opened at 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 at 1:15pm September 5th, 2017

Bid documents can be obtained by calling (530)251-1194 or emailing [email protected]

Published LCT

Aug. 29, 2017|

LASSEN COUNTY HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC HEARING

The Lassen County Hearing Officer, appointed by the Board of Supervisors for the abatement of civil nuisances under County Code Chapter 1.18 et seq, solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Ronald and Constance Herman

File Number: Case Number 2017-216

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement of a public nuisance, including an accumulation of a large amount of trash, debris, and waste on the interior, to the extent that the subject residence is unsanitary and uninhabitable. The current condition is a public nuisance pursuant to section 202 of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings because the condition constitutes a “dangerous building” pursuant to section 302 of said code and section 17920.3 of the Health and Safety Code.

Location: 104 Tamarack Ave, Herlong, CA

A.P.N. 139-131-03

Staff Contact: Gaylon Norwood, Assistant Director

The Hearing Officer will hold a hearing on this item at 8:30 a.m. on September 11, 2017, in the conference room of the County Administrative Building, 221 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Hearing Officer prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the Hearing Officer,

Maurice L. Anderson, Director

Acting Building Official

Published LCT

Aug. 29, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

ADVERTISEMENT EXTENDED

Advertisement has been extended due to correction made to the Specified Road Design Package.

The Mudplant MP Reoffer II Sale is located within T28N R6E Sec. 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16; T27N R6E Sec. 2; T29N R6E Sec. 1, 11, 12, 13; T29N R7E Sec. 5, 6, 7, 8, 17, 18; MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 09/06/2017 for an estimated volume of 29088 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8580 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Aug. 29, 2017|

Published CP

Aug. 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F085

(Expires: 8/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OWENS PHARMACY #16.

Business Address: 2920A MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

OWENS HEALTHCARE – RETAIL PHARMACY, INC., 2247 COURT STREET, REDDING, CA 96001.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Steve Madsen, President/CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 15, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR: Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School

OPEN: September 13, 2017

TIME: 3:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on September 13, 2017 sealed bids for the Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents may be obtained from Ray Bakker, PUSD Maintenance and Operations Supervisor, at [email protected]

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 2017|