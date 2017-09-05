Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 9/05/17

Estate of Fleck

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

NEIL B. FLECK, decedent

Case Number P8261

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Neil B. Fleck

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Eric N. Fleck in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Eric N. Fleck be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Sept. 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dirve, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Aug. 16, 2017

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F083

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SUSANVILLE WEED ABATEMENT.

Business Address: 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

EUGENE KAUL HOSKINSON, 517 QUARRY ST., #21, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 5/19/2011.

Signed: /s/ Eugene K. Hoskinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

Property Sale Janesville

Lindblom Lane

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-00101-2 Loan No: 3761 SPANGLE APN 129-430-66-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MAY 11, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 18, 2017, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on May 17, 2004, as Instrument No. 2004-04556 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: MILDRED F. SPANGLE AND RICHARD H. SPANGLE; WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1:PARCEL B-1-A-2, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “NO. 81-10-80 PARCEL MAP FOR JOY BUILDERS, INC.”, FILED JUNE 8, 1981 IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 19 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 49 AND 50. PARCEL 2: EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND PUBLIC UTILITIES AS DESCRIBED IN DEED FROM CLARENCE S. ROBERTS, ET UX TO LENN A. FALLS, ET AL, RECORDED JULY 19, 1978 IN BOOK 335 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AT PAGE 233. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-00101-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 466-435 LINDBLOM LANE, JANESVILLE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto).The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $39,134.29 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee, In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: August 22, 2017 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 17-00101-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4631354 08/29/2017, 09/05/2017, 09/12/2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

Online Surplus Sale

Lassen Union High School District is holding an online surplus sale beginning 8/29 – 9/12. The items for sale will be listed at the following web address: www.publicsurplus.com/sms/lassenuhsd,ca/browse/home?tm=m.

For further information, please contact Gene Perkins at 530-257-1105.

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Estate of Pulliam

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

JONATHAN PULLIAM, decedent

Case Number P8263

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JONATHAN PULLIAM

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: JAMIE PULLIAM in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: JAMIE PULLIAM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. TBA, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, California 96130, (530) 257-4300, SBN: 219389

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2017-2018 recommended budgets for the Bieber Lighting District and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) have been prepared and are available at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution to taxpayers desiring a copy.

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting public hearings on the district budgets on September 12, 2017, with Bieber Lighting District at 10:00 a.m., and the County Service Area #1 (Honey Lake TV) at 10:05 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published August 29, and September 5, 2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the recommended budget for Lassen County has been prepared and is available to members of the public at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution.

NOTICE is also hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting a public hearing on the recommended budget on September 12, 2017, at 10:10 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published August 29, and September 5, 2017

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F085

(Expires: 8/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OWENS PHARMACY #16.

Business Address: 2920A MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

OWENS HEALTHCARE – RETAIL PHARMACY, INC., 2247 COURT STREET, REDDING, CA 96001.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Steve Madsen, President/CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 15, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR: Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School

OPEN: September 13, 2017

TIME: 3:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on September 13, 2017 sealed bids for the Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents may be obtained from Ray Bakker, PUSD Maintenance and Operations Supervisor, at [email protected]

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The SUSANVILLE INDIAN RANCHERIA HOUSING AUTHORITY(herein called (the Owner”)will receive bids for the construction of the LIMONEIRA APARTMENTS project at 5:00 P.M. o’clock on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2017, at the Owner’s offices located at 870 Joaquin Street, Susanville, California 96130.

Description of work: Fourplex building with four two bedrooms, one bath living units of about nine hundred square feet each. Building is two story, wood frame construction of about three thousand six hundred square feet with prefabricated wood trusses, composition shingle roofing, wood frame floors, gypsum board and paint finishes, carpeting, vinyl floor coverings, kitchen equipment and casework, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, concrete footings, hardboard siding and stucco finishes. Associated site improvements include concrete landings, manufactured stairs, walks, site utilities, earthwork grading and compaction, asphaltic concrete paving, fencing and landscaping.

The Invitation is not restricted and is open to any and all bidders in accordance with 24 CFR 1000. Although this bid is unrestricted, bidder’s attention is directed to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination Act and Education Assistance Act (24U.S.C. 450 e(b)) which applies to subcontracting, employment and training.

Attention is called to the requirement that not less than the minimum wages pursuant to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Tribally Determined Wage Rates Resolution NO. SU-BC-102-2016 and Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority Resolution NO. SU-HA-BOC- 05-2015 must be paid for labor for this work.

Bona fide bidders may review and obtain the proposed project construction documents (including plans and specifications), on the Dodge-Scan web-site Plan Room at “construction.com” identified as “LEMONEIRA APT.S”. Bidders must identify themselves to the Architect in order to receive Addenda. Questions and RFI requests should be addressed to the Architect:

ZEPHYR architecture, Gordon W. Northan Architect AIA

(775)351-4694, [email protected]

There is no pre-bid conference scheduled however bidders are urged to inspect the site where the Work is to be performed and to satisfy themselves as to all general and local conditions that may affect the cost of performance of the contract to the extent such information is reasonably obtainable. In no event will a failure to inspect the site constitute grounds for withdrawal of a bid after opening or constitute grounds for a claim after contract award.

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 2017|

Budget Notice

Notice of Budget Inspection Period and Budget Hearing

The Lassen Community College District proposed budget for 2017 – 2018 will be available for public inspection on September 5 – September 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Robert L. Irvin Building/Business Office, Room SS101 on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville, California.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at a meeting of the Lassen Community College District Governing Board on September 12, 2017 at 5:30 PM in the “N” Building/Board Room on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville, California.

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017F086

(Expires: 8/25/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BROWN’S DRAFTING/DESIGN SERVICE.

Business Address: 472-345 NUGGET LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

FRANK SHERMAN BROWN, 472-345 NUGGET LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Frank Brown.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 17, 2017.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

INVITATION TO BID

HEATING FUELS – DIESEL FUEL #2 & LIQUID PROPANE GAS

The Lassen County Public Works Department invites sealed bids for the purchase of heating fuels – diesel fuel # 2 and liquid propane gas for various County facilities.

Bid forms and specifications are available at the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada St., Suite 4, Susanville CA 96130.

Sealed bids will be received by the Lassen County Administrative Office, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 South Roop St., Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

Lien Sale

ABC Mini Storage, 701-850 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017:

Unit #1 belonging to Anthony Hart c/o of Salina Lampman; unit #12 belonging to Arial Malone; unit #21 belonging to Michelle Brooks; unit 94 & 95 belonging to Heather Nesbit.

All unit contents are sold “as is” cash only. Contents of purchased unit must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation. For information call 257-3016.

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 12, 2017|

LASSEN COUNTY HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC HEARING CANCELLATION

The following public hearing is cancelled. The public hearing previously scheduled for September 11, 2017, before the Lassen County Hearing Officer, appointed by the Board of Supervisors for the abatement of civil nuisances under County Code Chapter 1.18 et seq, is hereby cancelled:

Property Owner: Ronald and Constance Herman

File Number: Case Number 2017-216

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement of a public nuisance, including an accumulation of a large amount of trash, debris, and waste on the interior, to the extent that the subject residence is unsanitary and uninhabitable. The current condition is a public nuisance pursuant to section 202 of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings because the condition constitutes a “dangerous building” pursuant to section 302 of said code and section 17920.3 of the Health and Safety Code.

Location: 104 Tamarack Ave, Herlong, CA

A.P.N. 139-131-03

Staff Contact: Gaylon Norwood, Assistant Director

For the Hearing Officer,

Maurice L. Anderson, Director

Acting Building Official

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 2017|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lassen will conduct a public hearing by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, in order to discuss proposed revisions to the County of Lassen’s Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program Guidelines and to solicit citizen input.

The County has received Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to provide local businesses with technical assistance services. The Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program Guidelines provide regulations for the management of said funds.

If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact the County of Lassen’s Department of Health and Social Services at (530) 251-8309. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the County of Lassen, Department of Health and Social Services, 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, CA 96130 or you may telephone (530) 251-8309. In addition, copies of the Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program Guidelines and a public information file are available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The County of Lassen promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

For the Department of Health and Social Services

Barbara Longo

Director

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of an application for a Use Permit to allow a 6′ chain link fence with privacy slats to be located within a required street side setback. The property is in an R-1 (Single Family Residential) zoning district and is located at 999 Chestnut Street, Susanville. The assessor’s parcel number for the property is 103-111-04.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

The public is invited to attend and provide written or verbal comments. Written comments to be included in the staff report must be received by the Wednesday prior to the meeting.

“If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.”, Govt. Code 65009.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: The city proposed to find that the project is categorically exempt from the CEQA review under section 15303 (Class 3) – Construction of small new structures.

BY: Craig Sanders

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

Published LCT

Sept. 5, 2017|