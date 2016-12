The Chester Flood Control Channel, also known as the “Super Ditch,” flows robustly after a storm dumps over four inches of rain over a two-day period Dec. 14 and 15, according to Dale Knutsen, local weather spotter. Watching in awe from the sidelines, from left, is an unidentified Chester resident, with CHP Sgt. Brent W. Townsend and Chester Fire firefighter Mark Murray. Photo by Stacy Fisher