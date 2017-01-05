Let it snow at the ski bowl: 25th annual Longboard races coming fast

The folks at the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl are hoping for more snow as the winter season catches up to us in Plumas County. Presented by Eastern Plumas Recreation District and the Plumas Ski Club, many days to play in the snow are on the boards.

Glenn Bardet, member of the Plumas Ski Club, said, “We have our winter schedule pulled together, which is very exciting, especially as this year marks the 25th anniversary of Longboard Revival Ski Racing at the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl.”

The events lined up for the snow season are donation-based, and, as always, are subject to weather conditions as well as EMT and volunteer coverage.

This year, opening days will be Dec. 26 through 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sledding days planned for all three days. The next sledding days on the schedule will be Jan. 14 and 16, as well as Jan. 28 and 29.

“Initially, we were planning to have the sledding days aimed towards kids on the same days as the longboard ski races, but all involved, including the State Parks, agreed that safety is the priority and right course of action. This led to us changing the dates around a bit to ensure that sledders and ski racers don’t get tangled up on the slopes.”

The first longboard race of the season is to be held Sunday, Jan. 15, and will be followed by two more longboard races on Feb. 19 and March 19.

The Lost Sierra Café will be open and serving hot drinks, burgers, hot dogs and a roaring fire in the Intorf Lodge. Bardet also said that there would be live music or DJ music available on select days.

“We highly recommend helmets for sledders and ask that all dogs remain on a leash,” Bardet added. “Alcohol will be for sale during Longboard events only.”

While the Ski Bowl is still putting out a call for volunteers, Bardet gave his whole-hearted thanks to the local fire agencies that give their support to the slopes during snow season.

“It just couldn’t happen without them,” Bardet said with a grin.

Any monetary donations, merchandise sales and the profits from concessions go right back to the costs of operating and maintaining the Johnsville Ski Bowl, making this a “win-win scenario” for Bardet.

A full schedule and updates and contact information for those looking to volunteer are available online at eprd.specialdistrict.org, plumasskiclub.org, and skijohnsville.com. or call 916-208-4384.