Libraries expand services — check out tools, work off fines by doing homework and much more

Plumas County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs and her staff and volunteers are encouraging the community to stop by local libraries to check out some fun new services they have to offer.

Extended checkouts/renewals

Want to hang onto your loaned item a little longer? New collection policy rules have been put in place, Fuchs said.

DVDs are now renewable one time. Overdrive digital checkout limits have been extended to give you more time with downloaded e-books and audio books and you can check out up to 10 items at a time. Note: you must have a library card to check out through Overdrive for use on your computer at home, laptop or portable device.

You may also check out reference books like you do other nonfiction items.

The popular Zip Book Request program has been expanded to include nonfiction, children’s literature and young adult bestsellers.

Can’t find a book (print or audio) in the Plumas County Library catalog? The Zip Book program may be helpful.

If your library account is in good standing, Zip Book requests let patrons fill out a request form for the item they wish to see and bring it to one of the local branches. The item will be shipped directly to you and then you can return it to the branch you ordered it from after you’ve finished reading it so they can add it to the catalog for other patrons to borrow.

Literacy Program appointments

The literacy programs at three county library branches are now accepting appointments by telephone or email. Each branch also has drop-in hours.

For more information, call the Chester Library (258-2767), Portola Library (832-0522) or Quincy Library (283-6413).

Borrow a tool from the library

For do-it-yourselfers, the Quincy Branch has a new program just for you. The library has launched a pilot-test program to provide a tool-lending library and they are also looking for donations.

Sign up and you can check out various tools like an EMF meter, screwdriver and more.

Items can be checked out for one week with no renewals and late returns are charged 50 cents per late day. The program is currently available only through the Quincy Branch.

Take the Library Hours survey

While you’re at the Chester, Greenville or Portola Library branches, take the easy survey to provide your feedback on open hours for those three branches.

All surveys are due by May 23 and you can either fill one out in person at the front desk in Chester, Greenville or Portola, or take the survey online at plumascounty.us by clicking on Departments G-Z, Library and then scrolling down on the left to the News & Events tab.

Chester Library relief for fines

The Chester Library branch has entered into an agreement with Lake Almanor Elks Lodge #2626 that will be a big help to students. Under the program, children of any age can work off their fines from late fees and lost items by reading and/or doing homework at the library.

Talk to the front desk at the Chester branch to discuss details or call 258-2742.

Stay in tune with library news

Fuchs encourages community members to check the library’s website regularly for updates on the News & Events page where you will find information for upcoming events like movie night, the Summer Reading Program, new databases, digital access to The N.Y. Times and more.

Quincy Library lends tools

The Quincy Branch of Plumas County Library is running a pilot program for a tool-lending library. They are also looking for donations.

Due to space and storage limitations, do not donate anything bigger than 2 feet long. Bring tool donations to the front desk of the Quincy Branch during open library hours.

Note: Because of limitations of space, money and staff, the library reserves the right to accept or discard, at its discretion, any donated materials. All donations become the sole property of the library. Donation forms for reporting purposes are available upon request.

* Please no baking tools!

– Hand tools: hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, etc.

– Stud finder

– Electrical tools like a digital circuit breaker finder

– Measuring tape

– Clamps (less than 2 feet in size)

– Rivet tools

– Chisels/chisel sets

– Drills, drill bit sets

– Wrecking/pry bars (less than 2 feet big)

– Trim puller

– Nail puller

– Fuse puller

– Telephone jack tool

– Pipe cutters

– Levels

– Hex key set

– Knife sharpener kit

– Scale

– Kneepads

– Anemometer

– Electronics (laptops, tablets, hot spots); USB to HDMI cord; USB to USB cord

– Phone Chargers (must include wall plug portion)

– Extension cords