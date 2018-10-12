Life Tributes for the week of 10/10/18

Barbara Bernice (Greenough) Kendrick

Barbara Bernice (Greenough) Kendrick, born Aug. 7, 1923, died Sept. 29,2018.

Barbara was born Aug. 7, 1923, in Oakland, the daughter of Henry W. Greenough (a veteran of World War I), and Gladys Perry (a veteran of both WWI with the British and WWII with the American Army — WACS).

Barbara was a graduate of Fremont High School. She married Orville R. Kendrick on Oct. 1, 1940, and they built their one and only home in Richmond, where Barbara lived until 1999, when Orville passed away. Barbara and Orville had two sons, Richard Henry and Larry Steven Kendrick, both of whom now live in Almanor West with their wives Darlene (Richard), and Jeri (Larry).

When the boys were growing up, Barbara was a Cub Scout den mother, and she and Orv were active with Boy Scout troop 115.

Barbara became part-time secretary at Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer in Richmond. She later worked at Jacuzzi Pumps, and then in the business office of Brookside Hospital. During those years, she earned an Associate of Arts Degree (with honors) at Contra Costa Community College.

Barb and Orv were active members at the Richmond Golf and Country Club, and traveled the world with golfing friends. When Orv died in 1999, Richard brought her to Lake Almanor West, where she found her new home on Raccoon Trail, and began life here “In God’s Country.”

Barb was an avid golfer, and also became an accomplished quilter.

Barb was a member of the Community Methodist Church, and served on the auxiliaries of both Lake Almanor West, and Seneca Hospital. She loved to collect canned goods for “Helping Hands” at the Wesleyan Church in Chester, and made stuffed animals and afghans for Chester Hospice.

In 2009, Barb had her first stroke, and son Larry and his wife Jeri moved from Chicago into her home to become her caregivers. They did such a good job that, a year later, Barb bought a one-level house next door on Long Iron Drive, where she could be an “independent woman.” Family and friends participated in daily “coffee breaks” every day at 10:30 a.m.

For her 90th birthday in 2013, most of Barbara’s family came to Chester to celebrate this momentous event. As many as 75 family and friends attended a barbeque in her honor at Almanor West’s community park, as part of a week-long celebration.

Barb had a massive stroke in July of 2016, and eventually became a resident of Chester’s Seneca Hospital Long Term Care unit. She passed away peacefully on Saturday night, Sept. 29, with her two boys were at her bedside. Barbara is survived by her sons Rick and Larry, as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Barbara’s life on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Community Methodist Church on Glenwood Drive and Highway 36 in Chester.

She will be buried alongside her husband, Orville, and her mother, Gladys, at Chester Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be sent to Seneca Healthcare District’s Long Term Care unit, or the Almanor West Fire Department.