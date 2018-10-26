Life Tributes for the week of 10/24/18

J. Scott Carter

Professor, statesman, pilot, commercial fisherman, filmmaker, storyteller and photographer, Jesse Scott Carter was born in Redding in 1939, to Harlan and Barbara Carter. He passed away at his home in Graeagle, from Parkinson’s shortly before his seventy-ninth birthday.

Scott was raised in the family home now known as the Carter House Art Gallery on the banks of the Sacramento River in Redding. He graduated from Shasta High School where he was a student body officer. He attended Menlo College, then transferred to the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with honors in history and political science, followed by a master’s degree in political science with honors from California State University, Chico.

In 1961, Scott and his brother traveled to Alaska in search of adventure and employment in the fishing industry. In his book, 20 Years on Bristol Bay — An Alaskan Odyssey, published in 2011, Scott chronicled his experiences as a crew member on several boats operated by Alaska Packers and eventually the purchase and operation of three of his own vessels. He quickly learned the skills required in the commercial fishing industry, and became concerned about overfishing of sockeye salmon by foreign boats. This concern ultimately became the subject of his full-length documentary film, “Alaska’s Ravaged Red Salmon.”

Scott was hired to teach American History and Government at Shasta College in 1971, retiring in 2005. He always referred to teaching at the college as the “best job on the planet.” He loved interacting with students, many of whom he kept in touch with for years afterward.

Scott qualified for a private pilot’s license in 1977. Only five days after qualification he took off from Redding to Bristol Bay. Since there were no control towers and few other pilots to talk to in the air, he had a CB radio installed and talked to 18-wheel truck drivers along the Alaska-Canadian Highway to determine his position and inquire about the weather ahead. Over the years he owned other aircraft and continued to find reasons to fly throughout the western states, Mexico, and Canada, landing on roads, fields, and beaches as often as on runways.

Public service was always important to Scott. He was elected to the Redding City Council in 1986 and served as Mayor beginning 1989.

In 1996 he married Susan Carroll, who shared his love of flying, travel, and adventure.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Carroll; his son, Oliver Carter; his brother, Ross Carter; his grandson, Harvey Carter; nephews, Douglas, David, Matt and Alex Carter; and nieces, Tessa Carter Sorako, and Sara Carter.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Riverview Golf and Country Club in Redding on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nancy A. Friday and Rudolph “Lee” Friday

Nancy A. Friday (Reed) left this life on July 21, 2018, at Mayers Hospital, Fall River Mills. She was 92 years old.

Her beloved husband of 67 years, Rudolph “Lee” Friday, went to be with her on October 12, 2018, at Seneca Healthcare District, Chester. He was 91 years old.

They were laid to rest in Chester Cemetery beside their youngest son, Eric N. Friday, who preceded them in death (January 1994).

They are survived by their sons James L. Friday (Barbara Lawson), Wayne R. Friday (Barbara Friday), and their granddaughter Michelle Friday.

Nancy attended the University of California, Riverside. After they started their family, she was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She returned to the work force, working in the banking industry as a teller.

Lee attended John Muir College, Pasadena and worked briefly at Lockheed Aircraft, Burbank, and then 27 years at Southern California Edison as a draftsman.

Nancy and Lee resided in Burbank, until retirement when they moved to Lake Almanor and built their home. They had discovered the area during a family vacation that included a ride up the Feather River Canyon in the California Zephyr. From that time on, they spent many vacations at Butt Lake and Lake Almanor.

In their early years of retirement, they loved traveling the country in their Lazy Daze RV with several friends from the area. They enjoyed going out on the lake in the summers and snowmobiling in the winters.

Nancy was an avid reader and loved going to the Chester Library. Lee loved all kinds of woodworking, which included 4 full size ski boats, 2 full size canoes, several ship models (scaled down from actual ships), many other model ships, and beautiful intarsia pieces (a woodworking technique using different types of wood inlaid with one another like a jigsaw puzzle to create a picture).

They were longtime members of Chester Methodist Church. They enjoyed singing in the choir there and also in Chester Community Chorus.

They will be deeply missed, but remain in our hearts forever.

Jim and Barb, Wayne and Barbara, and Michelle.