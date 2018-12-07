Life Tributes for the week of 12/05/18

Joseph Thomas Bones ll (JT)

Joseph Thomas Bones II (JT) passed Nov. 25, 2018.

A Celebration of Life with reception to follow will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 449 W. Sierra Ave., in Portola.

Donald Keith Davis

Don Davis, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Renown Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Don was born to Jim and Lena Davis in Keifer, Oklahoma, April 15, 1933.

He will be greatly missed by his high school sweetheart of 66 years, Joan (Justice) Davis; son Mark (Merna) Davis of Carlsbad, New Mexico; daughter Donna (Ned) Chaney of Dayton, Nevada; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and countless lives he touched throughout his life.

Arrangements for Don’s memorial service, held Tuesday, Nov. 20, were lovingly provided by Gregg Marr of Manni Funeral Home, Brad Campbell of Portola Station Church, Rallin Klundby of Sierra Christian Church, and Portola VFW Post 3758.

June Schoknecht Dewey

June Schoknecht Dewey died on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at her home in Graeagle. She was 86.

Born on Aug. 27, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, June attended Washington University School of Nursing at Barnes Hospital and earned a nursing degree. While there, she met her future husband, Richard Ryder Dewey, a student intern at Washington University Medical School. They graduated in 1955 and were married for 62 years.

In 1959, June and her husband moved to Los Altos, where Dr. Dewey started a private practice in Palo Alto.

June was active in her community and volunteered for many organizations. She is past president of the Women’s Auxiliary to the Santa Clara Medical Society, the Bellarmine Prep Mother’s Guild and the San Francisco Symphony Mid-Peninsula League. She was also a member of Allied Arts and the Peninsula Volunteers.

An avid golfer, June was captain of the Stanford Women’s Golf Club, and played regularly with women’s groups at Stanford Golf Course, Graeagle Meadows Golf Course, White Hawk Ranch Golf Course and De Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs. She and close friend Moo Anderson co-founded the Medalist Club to raise money for the Stanford Women’s Golf Team, now a perennial NCAA title contender.

For 19 years, June and Dick assisted with the Super Bowl Golf Tournament, which raised money for NFL Charities. They also helped with the Pro Bowl tournament in Hawaii.

June was outgoing, generous and devoted to her family. She loved to entertain, often hosting dinner parties for friends, doctors, professors, Stanford student-athletes and clergy. June also enjoyed collecting modern art.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Dewey, her son Richard Ryder Jr., daughter-in-law Lynnie Tuck Dewey, daughter Valerie Dewey Soltau, son-in-law Mark Soltau, and grandchildren Richard Ryder III (Trey), Jenna Michelle Dewey and Shelby June Soltau, and great-grandson Ryder Dewey.

The family will hold a private memorial service. In memory of June, they ask that donations be made to the Peninsula Volunteers, 800 Middle Avenue, Menlo Park, California 94025.

Diane Lynn Green

Diane was born on June 5, 1955, in Vallejo and raised in Vacaville. She came to Portola in 1998. She died on Nov. 22, 2018.

She retired from Bank of America, after working for them for 34 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Green; and his sons, Kenneth and Gregory; also her sister, Debbie Kiser.

Services were entrusted to Manni Funeral Home of Portola.

Amanda Hennessy-Woods

Amanda Hennessy-Woods passed from this world surrounded by her family on Nov. 19, 2018. She was born Amanda Downing in Quincy, to O.D. “Curly” and Mary Downing June 4, 1947.

She moved to the Marysville area in 1975 and started her career at the Eagle’s Nest Bar and Restaurant on April 15, 1980, eventually purchasing the business with a partner. During her many years at The Nest she became so much to so many in the Yuba Sutter area, making life-long friends.

She retired from bartending in 2008 and fell further in love with her favorite pastime, reading. She read a library full of books in her lifetime. The only thing she liked more than reading was being among loved ones having a great time together. From the smallest function to the largest event, Mandy made them special and memorable. She was that rare combination of old school manners and dependability coupled with an overflowing heart, the truest listening ears, and backed by the very best bawdy sense of humor.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Woods; her devoted children, Maggie Hennessy, of Quincy; Katie Hennessy, of Marysville; and Curtis Lane, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and her beloved grandchildren, Kyle Lane, Jacey Taylor and Kaylee Lane. Those that she adopted and called her “Mom” know they were loved by her. Those that called her friend knew a connection based in genuine caring and humor-filled warmth.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 1, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with a reception afterward at The Refuge.

Audrey J. Kimmel

Audrey J. Kimmel peacefully passed away at her home on Nov. 27, 2018, as a result of cancer. She is survived by her daughter Jacque Renwick and son-in-law John Renwick, of Athol, Massachusetts; son John Kimmel and daughter-in-law Pauline Kimmel, of Quincy; granddaughter Christina Kimmel Lutz and grandson-in-law Kenneth Lutz, of Reno, Nevada; and grandson Aaron Kimmel, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Kimmel — a World War II veteran — and her brother, Lorne Wilson.

Audrey was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Los Angeles. She graduated from Alhambra High School and received an AA degree from College of the Sequoias in 1951. In 1952, she married Edward L. Kimmel, of Monterey Park. She worked from 1953 until retirement in 1988 as medical secretary in Norwalk, mostly for surgeon Jean F. Crum, MD. Audrey was a devoted mother and member of the Nazarene Church in Whittier, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. Upon retirement, Ed and Audrey moved to Willits. In Willits, she spent hours each week volunteering in the local library and distributing food to the needy. She had resided in Quincy the past two years. She will be missed by all those who knew her, but is in a much better place now.