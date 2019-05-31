Life Tributes for the week of 5/29/19

Steven Paul Garrett

“Olie” Steven Paul Garrett, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents Skip and Marilyn Garrett.

He is survived by his five children Andy, Matt (Colleen), Megan and Dylan from Chester and Craig from Turlock; his sisters Lynn Oliver (Mark), Della Lundell (Randy), from Hilmar and brothers Butch Garrett (Mary) and Gunnar Garrett from Chester; his three grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.

Olie was born and raised in Hilmar; he moved to Chester in 1984. During his adult years he lived in Paradise, Chester and Hilmar. He came back to Chester in 2006 to spend the rest of his time in the mountains that he loved.

Olie was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and just spending time out in the woods. If he was not at work being a lead mechanic at Collins Pine, he was spending quality time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed, especially his infectious sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 12 pm, preceding a private family ceremony out in Humbug Valley.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Shriners Burn Unit or the CA Deer Association.

Arthur R. Scoppwer

Arthur was born Feb. 14, 1929, to Paul and Suzanne Scoppwer in Trier, West Germany. He died in his 90th year on May 12, 2019. His parents, brother and two sisters survived the war. He immigrated to the USA in 1952, becoming a U.S. citizen five years later. “Dutch” was nicknamed by co-workers who couldn’t pronounce his name. The story he often repeated was arriving with only $5 in his pocket and no English. After several small jobs, he worked for Western Electric and then AT&T, retiring in 1993 after 43 years of service.

Dutch loved horses. He helped transport the kids’ entries to the Plumas County parade. He was an honorary adopted member of the High Mountain Riders and fondly remembers his last ride on ‘Sabre’ at Greenhorn Guest Ranch. He entered his matched Suffolk team ‘Sparky & Jake’ at the Draft Horse evening at the Plumas County fair. They pulled his military escort wagon. He encouraged and supported 4-H youth participating in beef and horse projects.

Over the years, he entered his ferret, unimog and Army transport truck in the individual division of the Plumas County fair parade with kids and music on board.

Dutch loved pastures and hay and good hard work. In recent years, he made a choice grass hay that won ribbons at the Plumas County fair.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy O’Neil Scoppwer, his son Fritz (Ariel) Scoppwer and his daughter Susanne (Skip) Scoppwer. Proud Opa to Jackson, Tyler and Emily. He has one sister, Hannalore Becker of Trier, and sister-in-law Win (Fred) Rood of Sarasota, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul and sister Rose Marie.

Plumas County represented and fulfilled Dutch’s American Dream.

E.D. Stites

E.D. “Skeet” Stites, 88, peacefully passed at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy with his brother Dwane and sister-in-law Edna at his side, to his eternal home with the Lord on the evening of May 18, 2019.

He was born to the late Ellsworth D. “Pat” Stites Sr. and Mary Chaney on Dec. 19, 1930, in Meridian, California.

Daddy was the oldest of four children. He spent most of his childhood moving from place to place. They didn’t stay anywhere too long, but Chico became home. Growing up during the Great Depression, money was tight; times were hard, yet his father always managed to take care of the family. He didn’t think much about his family being poor but they all got by.

Daddy was there in 1937 when the Golden Gate was opened. It was big, tall with a lot of cars and people, he said.

Daddy’s family moved to Quincy in his teens. He has lived here 70-plus years and this is where he stayed.

He was spoiled by his aunt Rene. He considered her his second mom. She had no children of her own and she cared for him.

At the age of 16, he worked for Mason and Hagger log mill at Massack. This became what he loved doing — being outside, seeing the beautiful mountains and trees. He could never sit still.

He met and later married Barbara Jean Lewis at the Quincy United Methodist Church on Sept. 15, 1951. To the union four children were born: Susan, Joanne, Loren and Debra, so their lives began.

He worked for Tony Rose at his gas station in East Quincy; drove truck for Bob Cole; worked for the county in the off-logging season plowing snow in the winters.

He played fast pitch softball in the 1960s with teammates Don Humbird, Joe McElroy, George Kidder, Jim Thomas, Ray Chapman and Ken Bruner. He also coached Little League, Senior League and All-stars when his son Loren was young. Many of Loren’s teammates would still come up and hug, shake hands and talk to him — that made his day.

From 1960 to 1970, he went to work for Al Olds Trucking Co., driving logging trucks. He spent 1970-1995 working for Clover Logging, then came together as C&M Trucking hauling logs. From 1995-2012, he went to work for Wilburn Construction, hauling equipment all over the country for different people.

Then he retired but that still didn’t keep him from slowing down. You could always find Skeet at Express Cafe in the mornings, paper in hand, drinking coffee, talking with all of his friends, catching up on what they missed the day before or who hadn’t been in for a few days; then on to Paradise Grill for afternoon glass of tea and maybe try to read the paper if he didn’t read it that morning.

So thank you, all his friends, for looking out for him. If he didn’t come in, we got a phone call asking ‘Is Skeet ok?’

He also loved riding around Quincy checking everything out. If you drove past the local lumber mill you would find Skeet sitting in his pickup checking out what was happening at the mill; watching them moving and stacking the logs, then asking why are they doing it that way; asking his son Loren or sons-in-law Howard and Steve. Then he would say, “Russell, what’s going on at the co-gen, are they still in shut down? What are the days you work? Oh, yeah, that’s right, I can’t keep it straight. How can you?”

Daddy has said to me ‘I have the best friends ever.” Good times, good talks and great friendships — whenever you need something they are there.

Drink a cup of coffee for him. We miss and love him very much.

Daddy is survived by his loving children: son and daughter-in-law Loren and Jan Stites, daughters and sons-in-law Susie and Howard Hughes, Joanne and Russell Jennings, Debbie and Steve Jennings, all of Quincy; his precious grandchildren Bryon, Amber, Mark, Chad, Daniel, Jennifer, Krystle, Andrew and their spouses; great-grandchildren Shayla, Garrett, Shawn, Amaya, Steven, Trevor, Cody, Tatum, Kamryn, Courtney, Kaleb, Kallan, Bryson; great-grandchildren Lillie, Jaxson, and baby-boy-to-be; along with his brother Dwane, wife Edith Stites of Quincy, Steve Ladd of Garberville, many cousins, nieces and nephews. We will love and miss him very much.

Daddy is preceded in death by his wife Barbara of 50 years, his parents E.D. “Pat” Stites and Mary Chaney, along with his brother Howard Stites and sister Sharon Gordon.

A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Quincy Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Bellamy Lane in Quincy. A potluck gathering will be held after the service at the church. Please stay, visit and share your stories and memories with all of us.

Interment will take place in Quincy East Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Manni Funeral Home in Portola.