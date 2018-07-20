Life Tributes for the week of 7/18/18

Larry Keith Maxey

Larry Keith Maxey passed away peacefully at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on July 9, 2018, at 5 p.m., at the age of 73. As was true throughout his life, he was surrounded by family.

Larry was a life-long resident of Chester. He is survived by Cathy, his wife of 44 years; his children, Heather (Jason), Seth (Sharla) and Melissa; his grandchildren, Baylee, Savanna, Spencer and Taylor; his sisters, Adella Phillips, Luanne Savercool, Wilma Hartley; and brother, Alan (Connie) Maxey. Larry was also survived by a long list of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom he loved.

Larry served honorably in the Vietnam War; he was and remains an extremely proud United States Marine. Semper fidelis. For 32 years in his civilian life Larry was a decorated lumber grader for Collins Pine Lumber Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Above all, Larry was an outstanding and much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

While it is with great sorrow that we report the passing of this amazing man, it is with equally great respect that his family can report that he fought this last and longest fight with every last reserve of strength, courage and bravery anyone could expect from the American soldier and hero that he was.

An Honoring of Life ceremony will be held on July 28, at the United Methodist Church, 386 Main Street, Chester, at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 225 Gay Street, Chester.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in the name of Larry Keith Maxey. Your donations can be mailed to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Donation forms will be available at the Methodist Church on the day of the ceremony. You may also donate online at woundedwarriorproject.org. An opportunity to express condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com. You will forever be missed. May you rest in peace.