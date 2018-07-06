Life Tributes for the week of 7/3/18

Gene DuPont

Gene DuPont passed away on June 21, 2018, at his home in Reno, Nevada. He was 86 years old. Leave it to Gene to pass on the longest day of the year — making sure his granddaughters had enough time to be there by his side. He was always thinking of others.

Gene was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Westwood, living in Chester during his youth and eventually moving to Quincy where he graduated from QHS in 1949. After eloping with his high school sweetheart, Shirley Dakin, in 1950, they started a family of what eventually became four children – Rick, Nina, Duff and Linda. Gene and Shirley were married 61 years before she passed away in 2011.

Gene enlisted in the Army of the United States, National Guard in 1952. He achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant before being honorably discharged in 1959.

Son of hard working Danish immigrants, Asta and Svend DuPont, Gene learned his life’s trade from his father who was a logger and businessman. He began repairing chain saws in 1952, and in 1965 he founded DuPont Power Tool. Together with his wife Shirley and sons Duff and Rick, they created a successful family business and a true Quincy legacy. When Gene retired, he left the business in the capable hands of his sons. To this day, the business is still owned and operated by Duffy.

It brought a smile to Gene’s face to see his community thrive and give back when he could. During the Plumas County Fair, you would see him everywhere, whether it was working at a booth in the exhibit building, directing events at the Logger’s Show, cheering on his sons at the stock car races, or, more than likely, enjoying a Coors Light in the beer gardens. Work hard, play hard was his motto.

Though Gene was serious and dedicated to his work, he also had a fun and playful side too. Many who did not know him well never knew if he was joking or being serious and this continued right up to the end — just ask the nurses in the hospital during his stay just before he passed away. He had everyone laughing.

Gene was a Plumas/Lassen County resident much of his life until he and Shirley retired to the Arizona desert in 1994. There they enjoyed days filled with golf, cribbage and dinners with friends. He discovered a true passion (and hidden talent) for woodworking. He created many unique and fun designs, which his family and friends will enjoy for years to come. Gene moved north to Reno, to be closer to “home” in 2017. This was his final resting place though his ashes will be spread with Shirley’s in Hawaii as well as one of the family’s favorite spots at Bucks Lake.

Gene is survived by his four children, two sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brother, Ted and sister-in-law, Karen, and many dear friends and family (near and abroad) who will remember him fondly.

Georgianna Atelia Simmons

Georgianna Atelia Simmons passed away on Jan. 30, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Georgia was born June 9, 1939, in Los Angeles, the daughter of George W. Simmons Sr. and Betty Belle Burden Simmons Heater and Banier Ed Heater.

Georgia worked many years at Central Catholic High School as janitorial supervisor in Modesto, until she retired. Georgia also had a house-cleaning service on the side. Georgia had for many years worked as a bartender and waitress at several Quincy establishments. During her retirement, she loved spending time with her quilting group in Oakdale and her best friend Chris Balloue. Georgia also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking, gardening, arts and crafts, embroidery, sending cards and letters to family and friends.

Georgia was predeceased by all her parents, sister, Barbara Simmons Meyer Ford and brother, Eddie B. Heater.

She is survived by her brother, George and wife Renata Simmons, of Williams; brother, Patrick and wife Carolin Simmons, of Hayward, Wisconsin; sister, Theresa L. Simmons Alderman Murphy, of Bullhead City, Arizona; brother, Jerry and wife Glenda Simmons, of Planio, Texas; brother-in-law, Billy and sister Bettie Ruth Heater Crews, of Spring Garden; brother, Stacey A. Heater, of Reno, Nevada; and sister, Karen M. Heater McElroy, of Spring Garden. Georgia is also survived by children, son Brian Jones and fiancée, Debbie Hersey, of Seattle, Washington; son, Warren E. Kenyon, of Portola; son-in-law, Roger and daughter, Kathy M. Betts, of Quincy; son, Jerry Kenyon, of Quincy; daughter, Theresa L. Kenyon Huffmon of Constantine, Michigan; son-in-law, Terry and daughter Melanie Yager Dean, of Las Vegas; daughter Tammy Yager, of Portola; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of her Life held on Aug. 11, at 12:30 p.m. at the Meadow Valley School in Meadow Valley.

Wayne Ellis Yager

Former Meadow Valley and Quincy resident, Wayne E. Yager passed on Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wayne was born on Dec. 16, 1938, in Meadow Valley, the son of Herman Everett Yager and Lauretta Margret Harding Yager.

Wayne worked many years driving logging trucks, belly dumps, dump trucks and plowing snow. During his retirement he loved doing flea markets on the weekends with his wife Eloise (Dee) Yager and spending time with family and friends. Wayne also loved yard saling, picnicking, woodworking, welding and just tinkering in the shop. Wayne enjoyed having morning coffee with friends and family at several Quincy establishments. But Bobs was his favorite.

He was predeceased by both of his parents and daughter, Vickie Lane.

But is survived by wife, Eloise (Dee) Yager, of Las Vegas; sister, Toni A. Yager Butler, of Oroville; cousin, Jerry Hardenberg, of Sacramento. Wayne is also survived by children: son, Richard Yager Hoover, of Illinois; son-in-law, Terry and daughter, Melanie Yager Dean, of Las Vegas; son-in-law, Richard and daughter, Karen Lane Stockton, of Quincy; daughter, Tammy A. Yager, of Portola; Dea Lipp, of Portland, Oregon; Crystal Farstad, of 200/Hebo, Oregon; grandchildren, Cason W. Yager, Kayla DaVeiga, Amanda F. Kaye, Tristan Sharp, Markell Yager, Tajanane Yager, Xander Yager Jackson, Charles and Christine Knoph, Warren and Kristen Kenyon, Rebecca Kenyon, Thomas Kenyon, Shawna Greer, Sarah Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Moanii D. Yager, Angelo L. Sainz, Cayden Knoph, Macy Kenyon, Terrick L. Sharp; niece, Teresa Brannen and nephew, Brad Meyer.

There will be a celebration of his life on Aug. 11, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the Meadow Valley School in Meadow Valley.