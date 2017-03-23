Loan assistance offered for flood damage

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters who suffered losses caused by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Feb. 1 through Feb. 25.

SBA representatives are available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application.

The Plumas County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at the Plumas County Courthouse Annex, 270 County Hospital Rd., Quincy, CA 95971.

The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Applicants may also apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Disaster loan information and application forms are also available from SBA’s Customer Service Center by calling (800) 659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Types of loans available are:

Individuals and Families:

Homeowners: Up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.

Renters: Up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses:

Property Damage: Up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, nonprofit organizations).

Economic Injury: Only for small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.