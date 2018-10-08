Local contractors win PUSD bids

The process of continuing to keep vital school-site repair projects on time and on budget, using voter-approved Measure B school bond funds, is an ongoing responsibility that Plumas Unified School District staff and the Governing Board of Trustees remain on top of month after month.

And sometimes, with all of the rules and requirements in place, the jobs are successfully bid by local businesses — a circumstance for which school trustees have previously expressed appreciation.

At the Sept. 12 school board meeting held in Chester, Leslie Edlund, board president; trustees Dave Keller, Joleen Cline and Dwight Pierson; and Traci Holt, clerk of the board, voted 5-0 to award funds of $43,479 for four new requests serving Greenville Junior-Senior High School and Pioneer Elementary in Quincy.

The district’s ad hoc committee had recommended all four items for approval.

Greenville Junior-Senior High

The board approved a $14,700 bid with C. Halverson Construction of Indian Valley for facility maintenance and safety work at GJSHS. The jobs entail demolition and disposal of a Quonset hut building plus pump house construction around existing electrical boxes and sprinkler controls.

Pioneer Elementary School

At Pioneer Elementary School in East Quincy, the board approved $11,825 for landscape work at the play area, a facility maintenance item. Quincy’s Mountain Craft Landscaping submitted the successful bid.

Also at the Pioneer campus, the trustees OK’d two energy-efficiency and safety projects for window coverings to be provided and installed by a Quincy décor company Tande Custom Draperies.

The purchase bid for materials only came in at $16,338 and the installation work was approved at $616.