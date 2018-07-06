Local doctor injured in canyon crash
Update: Dr. Ben Hunt reports that his wife, Dr. Ali Hunt, appears to have escaped the accident with a fractured rib. She is being evaluated further at Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
An observant truck driver noticed dust on the south side of the Feather River Canyon as he was eastbound on Highway 70 about 1 mile east of the Greenville Wye this afternoon. After calling in the information around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle driven by Dr. Alexandra “Ali” Hunt of Quincy was discovered about 600 feet off the south side of the highway down a steep embankment. When first responders arrived, Hunt was out of the vehicle, but not visible from the roadway. She verbally responded to the CHP officer first on scene. It took rescuers approximately 90 minutes to bring her up out of the canyon. According to the CHP, Hunt suffered major injuries and was flown out of the area for treatment. Hunt was the sole occupant of the vehicle. A CHP officer was also injured during the rescue effort.
20 thoughts on “Local doctor injured in canyon crash”
Sending prayers of strength and healing for Dr. Hunt and family.
So very glad she is ok. Prayers for a speedy recovery.
I’m praying for you ally ❤️
Thank You Police and Fire/Rescuers!
Thank you to the truck driver and the CHP. Prayers for Ali and her family that she recovers and quickly. Thank you God she didn’t have a kid in the car.
I am so glad the truck driver noticed and called in. He is the first hero, Thank you. Thank you to the First emergency responders as well.
oh good god! please keep her safe and mending peacefully!! prayers for dr. ben hunt and dear ali!
I’m thinking of you Allie. Get well soon. You are in my prayers.
How did it happen? CHP better drug test. We know that these doctors have access to lots of meds.
Really????? What a stupid and thoughtless comment to make!!!!
How dare you!!!! You’re obviously welcome to your own thoughts and opinions, but this is one of those times when you need to have a filter and keep them to yourself. Law enforcement will do their job without you telling them how.
Thumbs up to Quincy Community. I think we can assume CHP have some idea how to do their job. It looked to me from the scene that there was a well skilled, finely tuned machine of people working together for the best possible outcome. Hoping for a quick and full recovery.
That seems a bit cruel at this time. You don’t need to talk that way. People are hurt. Think twice, cut once. Please.
And she’s pregnant moron, she’s not a drug user!
Thank you lonely internet troll for showing us that ignorance and immaturity do in fact survive into adulthood. I was deeply concerned those traits left us when we graduated elementary school.
A sincere thank you to a community that has continued to show compassion when it matters the most. Prayers to the Hunt family. You have a special place in our hearts.
Anyone that would say such a thing about her doesn’t know the first thing about her. Its next level ignorant to even imply such a thing about her.
This ugly comment has a very familiar tone to it………… how many other anonymous names do you use to be hateful?
Our prayers are with you and your family. May the Lord bless you with a speedy recovery.
Bill and I are so saddened and sorry to learn of this terrible accident. Ali, you and your family are in our prayers. We hope you heal quickly and completely. I survived a serious accident in the canyon too and it takes awhile to get over. Bless you and your family.
Thanking God for the observant truck driver who was able to get help for Ali and for those who rescued her. Praying Ali will heal quickly and that God will continue to comfort and bless her family.