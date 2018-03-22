Local dog competes in nationals this weekend

Harmony Ridge Pet Parade is pleased to announce that Harmony Ridges Foxxmo Red Kooper has “Qualified” and will be competing in the 2018 AKC National Agility Competition held at the Reno Livestock Events Center on March 23-25. Hours of competition are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

Not all agility trials are equal, and the AKC Agility National Championship is among the most prestigious in the country. Team Foxxmo’s accomplishment in qualifying for this event was made possible by the coaching abilities of Terry Popish of Snowy Pine Dog Training. The dog team has been working with Terry Popish for the past four years.

In order to qualify, a dog must earn 550 points plus seven “Double Qualifications” between December 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017. Foxxmo qualified by his fourth trial out of the 10 he competed in during that time frame. He finished the qualification period with 971 points and 25 double Q’s.

Foxxmo will perform five runs over those three days: Warm Up, Premier Standard, Jumpers with Weaves, Standard and Hybrid. The top 7 percent highest scored dogs will then compete in a challengers run.

Only four dogs in each jump height will move on to the finals on Sunday. Foxxmo will be competing in the Preferred 16-inch Division along with his handler Johnene McDonald.

Team Foxxmo will be cheered on by Foxxmo’s pack members and cheer dogs Benny, Tango Kizzy and SashShee. They also encourage any Quincy friends to come support this prestigious moment in their lives.