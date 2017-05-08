Local lifters break records

Both Reed and McFarland competed in the bench press-only category. Reed began by setting a new national record with her opening lift, a 137 lb. press. She was unsuccessful in her last two attempts at 154 lb., but considered her day a success, competing in her third powerlifting meet.

It was standing room only at the Nevada event where several local residents came out to support the Plumas lifters.

Taylorsville resident Suzette Reed and Gary McFarland of Graeagle, both members of the Nor-Cal Power Lifting Team, competed in Sparks on Feb. 25 at the American Iron Gym during the United Powerlifting Association West Coast Championships.

Overall, McFarland had the three heaviest presses of the day and said, “I was extremely excited with my results considering most of the other lifters were half my age.”

“I had never even tried that weight before,” said McFarland. “It was one of those perfect dream days.”

McFarland, 53, has been competing for the last eight years. He hit all three of his attempts with an opening 387 lb. press, 407 lbs. on his second attempt and a national record of a 430 lb. press to round out his day.

On March 11, Reed and McFarland were joined by two other local lifters, both new on the scene, Bryan Goings of Greenville and Quincy resident Gregory Sawyer. The four competed in the World Association for Bench Presses and Deadlifters California State Championships in Chico.

It was an exciting day for all of the Plumas lifters as it was Goings’ first ever powerlifting competition and the first WABDL competition for Sawyer and Reed.

“WABDL is considered one of the larger lifting federations in the United States so the competition is much more intense,” said McFarland. WABDL is a push-pull federation (bench press and deadlift). Goings and Sawyer competed in both divisions and Reed and McFarland competed in the bench press only categories.

“Goings had an outstanding overall day for his first meet having successfully hit all of his attempts,” said McFarland.

In bench, he hit 236 lb., 259 lb. and a new personal best of 275 lb. In the deadlift, he completed lifts of 252 lb., 369 lb. and 380 lb. for a total of 655 lb., which was good enough for first place overall in the Law/Fire 165 lb. weight class.

Overall, Goings set three state records in bench, deadlift and push-pull.

Sawyer also had a great day, hitting a 185 lb. bench press, “but it was his deadlift which made the day for Greg, pulling a personal best … of 320 lb. on his third attempt,” said McFarland. Sawyer’s total for the day was 505 lb. This earned a first place for Sawyer in his 198 lb. weight and 60-67 age class. This was Sawyer’s second meet and McFarland says he looks forward to several more.

In the end, Sawyer set two state records in bench press and push-pull.

Reed was successful in two of her three bench press attempts, with 122 lb. on her opener and 137 lb. on her second attempt. Reed just missed her third attempt of 154 lb. This was good enough for first place for her division for Reed and a new state record.

McFarland, coming off a big day in Reno, opened up with 385 lb. on his opener and a successful 417 lb. on his second attempt. McFarland was unsuccessful on his third attempt of 435 lb. McFarland set a new state record on his second attempt.

Added it all together, there was no denying the day had been very successful for Plumas lifters.