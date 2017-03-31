Local schools headed toward divorce

This week and last week’s newspapers contain stories about the dissolution of two unions: Plumas Unified and Plumas Charter; and Greenville High School and Indian Valley Academy. No one can say that the parties didn’t try to make it work. But ultimately, just as in a divorce, the two primary areas of concern and contention revolved around children and money.

We’ve watched the relationships play out — from the initial optimism that they would offer educational choices tailored to best suit each student and his or her family, to the realities of the day-to-day machinations of making it all work, and finally to the unraveling — when it has to be decided whether it’s better for the children to struggle to stay together or to simply part ways.

While one always hopes for a union to survive and flourish, it no longer appears possible in either case. Even the children seem to agree. Last year when Greenville High and Indian Valley Academy announced intentions to separate, the children took to the streets in protest. This time, they resignedly seemed to agree that it’s for the best. It’s time to devote efforts, energy and resources to each entity and make it the best that it can be for the sake of the children.

Still it’s sad. The level of discord that has been realized in reaching this point isn’t easily forgotten and no doubt, there will be lingering bruised feelings. In communities as small as ours, with populations that can barely fill one set of classrooms, it seems unnecessary to be splintered even further. Not only does it affect the students and their families, it affects the fabric of the community. It’s no longer one-for-all any longer.

That being said, we wish all involved the best in moving forward. It’s time for new beginnings and we hope that the new relationships that are being considered, such as Plumas Charter with Redding School of the Arts, are successful. Maybe a different partner will result in a better relationship. And if that union moves forward, that will leave Plumas Unified to stand on its own again — free to focus on what’s best for its own children.