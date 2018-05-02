Locomotive lovers invited to work party at WPRM

The Western Pacific Railroad Museum in Portola is gearing up for another season, and is asking one and all to join them in preparing the museum in anticipation of the 2018 season on Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, beginning at 9 a.m. both days.

According to WPRM coordinators, “We want to hit the ground running for 2018 and a lot of great plans are in place. We’re looking to start the year with some work on the display equipment, diesel shop and the grounds. We’ll get the party started with a special volunteer breakfast in the “Silver Plate” CZ dining car, starting at 9 a.m. on May 19.”

The breakfast is free to volunteers who commit to working the entire session. Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, English muffins, mixed fruit, orange and apple juice, coffee, and water.

“If we get enough people, Eugene Vicknair might be persuaded to make beignets again, which were a big hit a few years ago at a Silver Plate breakfast,” said one organizer. Of course, this will be weather dependent.

Work to be done includes clean up and light repair on various areas, including cabs and interiors of regularly displayed equipment, the diesel shop along with the display room, restrooms, store and meeting room; repair/retouch signage; and some grounds work.

For more information, visit wplives.org or call 832-4131.

Western Pacific Railroad Museum work list

Clean cab interior of WP 501.

Clean cab interior of WP 708.

Clean cab interior of UP 6946 (including nose).

Clean interior of Pullman 8300 Troop Sleeper.

Clean Museum Store.

Reorganize desk area.

Clean, vacuum and deodorize Edenwold.

Clean shower and lounge cars, including refrigerator and cabinets.

Clean Board Room.

Clean and light reorganization of Display Room.

Sweep diesel shop floor and clean/organization public spaces.

Plant wildflower bed near Malfunction Jct.

Redo hours on entrance sign at gate.

Redo diesel shop entrance sign.

Prep and mount additional information signs on equipment.

Clean baggage car.

Clean silver plate.

Replace rear entry door on lounge car.(We have the door).

Trim trees and bushes along balloon track. (On going yearly project).

Cut weeds along South side of the balloon track from grade crossing to Edenwold crossing.

Cut weeds along entry road.

Paint all areas of green trim and doors around the museum and out buildings.