Lots of new ideas for Lake Almanor Area Chamber

Beside the normal administrative business that always needs to be addressed at a board meeting, the topics discussed at the April 9 Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce meeting became quite lively as Chamber board reviewed ideas received at their recent mixer.

Members of the board voiced great pleasure at the huge turnout for the Town Talks mixer March 31 and all the ideas for diverse activities that could be supported in the area.

Just a few of the proposals presented on Post-it notes included a hiking club, concerts in Chester Park, more performing arts, more and longer hiking trails, art in the park, tour packages to local scenic locations and a bicycle club.

Events in the works right now are the second annual Chamber Golf Tournament taking place Saturday, May 19, and the planning for the 4th of July parade and fireworks.

The chamber invites everyone interested in a great day of golf to register for the tourney at Bailey Creek Golf Course.

Whether you play golf or not, there are several packages available for chamber members and non-members.

Tournament director Ronnie Theobald reminded everyone, “This is your chance to play and/or become a hole sponsor for the first tournament of the season at Bailey Creek Golf Course.”

“The tournament will host 144 golfers from around the area … Make sure your business is not left out of this great advertising opportunity,” Theobald added.

More information is available by going on the LAACC website and clicking on events.

Planning for the July 4 parade is also in full swing as the chamber is collecting applications for floats and other parade entries.

Nominations for the chamber’s Person of the Year/Grand Marshal are currently being accepted.

If you know someone who has demonstrated a lengthy history of service in the community you can nominate that person by simply picking up a nomination form and submitting it to the chamber by Tuesday, May 15.

Forms are available at B & B Book Sellers located at 278 Main St., Chester.

Another of the high points at the meeting was the announcement by LAACC President Susan Bryner that two new nominees for the board of directors have accepted the request.

The board voted on and approved nominee’s Erica Sherod, owner of the Giggling Crow, and Lyndsey Ohland, Marketing and Public Relations Officer at Seneca Healthcare District.

Bryner also indicated that there have been several new requests regarding membership since the spring mixer.