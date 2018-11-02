Main Street Artists Gallery showcases work of  Lucinda Wood

During the month of November, Main Street Artists Gallery will showcase an impressive array of new open-air watercolors by Lucinda Wood titled “Living Waters.” The paintings focus on the beauty of this area during the height of the fall color season and feature specific water locations where Wood could observe sights and sounds of waterfalls and wildlife that she found to be both joyful and inspiring in the areas of Sardine Lake, Gray Eagle Falls, Love’s Falls at North Fork, Yuba River, Sierra Buttes, Meadow Valley and Long Lake.

Wood’s purpose in these works is to portray the joy of observing the beauty and wildlife that surround these waterways with special emphasis on depicting the rivers and streams of the Lost Sierra which she finds to be “life-giving and refreshing.”

Her special gift is the ability to depict running waters with amazing realism. This show also reveals her current interest in native wildflowers which she captures in a painting of snow-capped Claremont Peak as seen through boughs of flowering manzanita, as well as on the cliffs of Gray Eagle Falls, adorned with Mountain Pride penstemons.

Wood scouts for locations while hiking with her dog. Last summer she preferred Lakes Basin because it was cooler and out of range of smoke from the Redding fire. While painting, she enjoys the sights and sounds of water and wildlife around her. At one location she watched an otter diving for breakfast and eating the catch on his lap while dippers, kingfisher, osprey and herons scanned the water for meals. She finds scenes like these to be spiritually uplifting, feeding the needs of one’s soul.

Also featured as guest artist during November will be Denise Battigen of Indian Valley with a colorful array of quilts and textiles.

The opening will be Friday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gallery is located at 436 Main St. Complimentary wine and appetizers will be served.