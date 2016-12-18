Man fires from his vehicle before shooting himself

Update; Monday 9:00 a.m. The man who fired three shots yesterday at the Graeagle Mill Pond has been identified as Troy L. Mora, 40, of the Graeagle-Blairsden area. Sheriff Greg Hagwood confirmed that two of the three shots were sent into the air as a deputy approached. After the arrival of backup the scene was secured, and a percussion device was exploded to detect any movement in the car. When there was none, law enforcement personnel advanced and determined that he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mora was flown to Renown in Reno, but died after arrival. A man fired three shots from his vehicle — two into the air —before suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday afternoon at the Graeagle Mill Pond. Troy L. Mora, 40, of Graeagle was flown by helicopter to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment, but died shortly after arrival. Sheriff Greg Hagwood said that family members called 911 around 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, to report that Mora was suicidal and armed, and provided a description of the vehicle he was driving. A deputy located the vehicle at the Mill Pond, the popular swimming hole next to the Graeagle Store.

The deputy retreated and called for backup. Units from the California Highway Patrol and several other sheriff’s office personnel responded. Hagwood said that once the scene was contained, it was determined that the individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the incident, patrons of the Graeagle Store were instructed to remain inside and Highway 89 was closed to traffic.

“I want to recognize and thank the CHP for their quick response and assistance in securing the situation,” Hagwood said.

As of 5 p.m. officers were still on scene investigating.

Hagwood declined to name the subject, but said that he was a white male in his 30s who was known to sheriff’s personnel.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

