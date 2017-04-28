Marching for science

This group met at Dame Shirley Park, made signs, undertook science experiments and gave speeches before heading east on Main Street to the Plumas Pines shopping center at the March for Science in Quincy on April 22.
Marin Winford, age 5, tells everyone why she came out for the March for Science in Quincy on April 22. Marin’s mom backs her up. It was all about clean water for Marin. She roused the crowd by asking “How many of you like clean water? How many of you like dirty water?” It was no contest.
Huck Winford, age 7, prepares to discharge a “trevuchet” with the help of Christopher Clements preceding the March for Science in Quincy on April 22. Clements is a physicist and microbiology student at FRC. Whereas a catapult uses stored tension to fling material, a trevuchet uses stored gravity in the form of an elevated weight (in this case, rocks in a steel can). Photos by Steve Wathen
Approximately 80 to 100 citizens, and a dozen dogs, express their support of science as the basis for making government policy decisions at the March for Science in Quincy on April 22.
Christopher Clements, left, and Tirian Shirley release their “rotating wings,” in this case Dixie cups taped together bottom to bottom, preceding the March for Science in Quincy on April 22. Shirley’s “rotating wing” can be seen at the upper left of the image. All wings rely on differences in air pressure below versus above the wing to provide lift, the lower pressure above causing the wing to rise. A conventional wing relies on wing shape to provide this difference in air pressure using the Bernoulli effect. A rotating wing relies on rotation of a cylinder, called the Magnus effect. Both Clements and Shirley are students at FRC and enjoy sharing their love of science.
Science as the basis for making government policy a moot point because government only funds science that accords with its agenda- that agenda is the acceptance of the religion of climate change. Slogans like ‘demand evidence’ and ‘facts matter’ are also redundant since any scientists who provide contrary facts are labeled ‘deniers’.