McNett, Garcia vie for FRC board

There is only one contested race for the Feather River College Board of Trustees on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Current Trustee Guy McNett will face a challenge from Margaret Elysia Garcia to represent Area 4 (Indian Valley).

According to the Education Code, the FRC board is made up of five members. While trustees must reside in the area they represent (two for the Quincy area, one each for Chester, Indian Valley and Portola), they are elected at-large countywide by the voters of the entire district.

Guy McNett

Guy McNett, 71, the incumbent FRC trustee for Area 4, lives in Indian Falls with his wife Linda Batson.

McNett has served as a FRC trustee for six years and he is currently vice president of the board.

For the past 10 years, McNett has also served as chairman of the Indian Valley Health Care District and the Indian Valley Ambulance Authority.

His connection to Plumas County is long standing. McNett retired 14 years ago with 30 years service to the Collins Pine Company in Chester. For a year and a half, he also worked for the local Sawmill Worker’s Union.

McNett earned his B.S. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The McNett’s daughter Keira Marie and their two grandchildren live in Washington, D.C.

Margaret Elysia Garcia

Margaret Elysia Garcia, 49, of Greenville is seeking to represent Indian Valley on the FRC board.

Garcia is a professional writer, author and staff writer for Feather Publishing, including the Indian Valley Record. She is also an English instructor who has taught at the community college and university level for 17 years.

In addition, Garcia teaches creative writing workshops specializing in memoir, poetry and short fiction. She conducts guest lectures and readings around the West Coast.

A former student of two California community colleges (Rio Hondo and Aptos), she graduated from California State University, Fullerton in 1993 with a B.A. in English literature and a minor in women’s studies. Garcia also earned her M.A. from the University of San Francisco in 1998 in creative, professional and technical writing.

Performance art is another of her passions. She appears in theatrical productions, is a producer, writer and director, and cofounded the local Pachuca Productions.

Garcia’s two children are Paloma Garcia-Couoh, 13, and Diego Garcia-Couoh, 15. One of her children has already taken FRC courses through dual enrollment and the other has future plans to enroll at FRC.

Additional candidate information

The term of office of each FRC trustee is typically four years. Elections are held every two years in even-numbered years and terms are staggered so that, as nearly as practical, half of the trustees are up for election at one time.

As a service to our readers, additional information about the FRC Board of Trustees Area 4 race and candidate positions will be published in an upcoming edition of Feather Publishing newspapers as the election draws near.