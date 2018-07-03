Meadow Valley celebrates new firehouse

Every year the approximately 400 folks that live in Meadow Valley celebrate their American freedoms with a parade through the local neighborhood of Pineleaf, starting and ending at the firehouse, followed by a traditional summer feast featuring hot dogs and potato salad. This year, however, will be extra special.

Freedom celebrants will eat their all-American picnic feast in the new, larger, firehouse.

“The new building is not completely finished; we are hoping to have it operational by the end of July,” said MV Fire Chief Ron Heinbockel. “We are still going to need funds to complete the job.” Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 130, Meadow Valley, CA 95956, as well as in person July 4th after the parade.

Meadow Valley Fire regularly lends support when Quincy Fire calls and vice versa; the communities function on mutual aid. Meadow Valley Fire is also responsible to respond to Bucks Lake calls for assistance.

As the fire season approaches, residents become acutely aware of how essential local volunteer crews are. Last year was a fire season not to be forgotten for Plumas County. Local volunteer firefighters worked days on end to keep residents safe from encroaching fire.

The old Meadow Valley Fire Station will be taken down shortly after the July 4th celebration, but for the event, folks will be able to see the old building standing alongside the new.