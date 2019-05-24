Memorial Day: Take time to remember

Local events provide the perfect opportunity

“For love of country, they accepted death.” President James A. Garfield

Memorial Day is much more than a three-day weekend and official kickoff to summer. Originally known as Decoration Day, it was first observed May 30, 1868, to honor the Civil War’s fallen soldiers. Now, the national observance occurs every year on the last Monday in May to honor those who died in the line of duty. While we tend to honor all of the men and women who have served this country on Memorial Day, it is not to be confused with Veterans Day.

Monday, May 27, is the day set aside this year to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and there are opportunities to attend services in the various communities throughout Plumas County.

In Quincy, a ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Dame Shirley Plaza on May 27.

In Chester, American Legion Harry Doble Post 664 will hold an event at 11 a.m. at the Chester cemetery on May 27.

No matter what your plans include, take a moment to remember those who gave their lives for our country. The following quotes may provide a catalyst for introspection:

Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.

President Harry S. Truman

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.

President John F. Kennedy

Peace is the real and right memorial for those who have died in war.

President Richard M. Nixon



Whether we observe the occasion through public ceremony or through private prayer, Memorial Day leaves few hearts unmoved. Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.

President George H. Bush

Their sacrifice was great, but not in vain. All Americans and every free nation on earth can trace their liberty to the white markers of places like Arlington National Cemetery. And may God keep us ever grateful.

President George W. Bush

But every day, there are American families who pray for the sound of a familiar voice when the phone rings. For the sound of a loved one’s letter or email arriving. More than one million times in our history, it didn’t come. And instead, a car pulled up to the house. And there was a knock on the front door. And the sounds of Taps floated through a cemetery’s trees.

President Barack Obama

We only hope that every day we can prove worthy not only of their sacrifice and service but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind. Special, special people.

President Donald J. Trump