Meningitis case confirmed in Susanville

Sept. 30 11:30 a.m. update: An updated press release from the Plumas County Public Health Agency can be found here: Meningitis-Outbreak-Lassen-County-05a.pdf

Sept. 29 4:30 p.m. update: According to Dr. Mark Satterfield of the Plumas County Public Health Agency there are no confirmed cases of meningitis in Plumas County as of 3:00 p.m. today.

The Lassen County Health Department in Susanville has confirmed at least one case of viral meningitis and is evaluating at least 21 suspected cases. Four cases have been ruled-out of having viral meningitis through laboratory confirmation. For the suspected cases, laboratory results are still being conducted and are awaiting final results.

Banner Health, which has a 25-bed community hospital in Susanville — Banner Lassen Medical Center — is offering general information about the viral infection, including the signs and symptoms, and how to prevent its spread.

WBLMC also has produced a video of a Banner Health chief medical officer discussing viral meningitis. It can be found here: bannerhealth.mediaroom.com/viral-meningitis.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency press release can be found here: www.plumasnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Aseptic-Meningits-Outbreak-PR3a.pdf