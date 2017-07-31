Minerva Fire – day 3

Noon update: Following are the latest numbers from the Forest Service: Total personnel: 1,820; size: 1,050 acres; percent contained: 15% and estimated containment date: Aug. 12

8 a.m., Monday, July 31: – The Minerva Fire is now at approximately 1,000 acres with 1,800 firefighters working the fire and providing structure protection. According to the Forest Service, firefighters worked through the night, making good use of moderated fire behavior, to construct direct fire line with bulldozers and crews where it was safe to do so. Efforts focused on lines to the north and east sides of the fire, working above Boyle’s Ravine and in the west branch of the Mills Creek drainage. While there is still a lot of open line, firefighters were pleased with the progress. Crews woke up to a hot breakfast and following morning briefing at 6:00am, are heading out for day shift.

While residents are still cautioned to be prepared, Sheriff Greg Hagwood said the fact that “we have not had to evacuate has been wonderful.” Hagwood said he and his staff will continue to work with the Forest Service and all of the fire departments that are in town to help protect Quincy.