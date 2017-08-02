Minerva Fire-Day 5
8:30 a.m. update: The Forest Service reports that the fire activity remained constant throughout the night with moderate growth. The fire now stands at 1,700 acres and is considered 30 percent contained.
Check out today’s newspaper for more fire info and a special insert that opens to a thank you poster for the firefighters that can be placed in a window.
4 thoughts on “Minerva Fire-Day 5”
Haha 😛
Link to today’s Operations Map 8-2-17:
http://ftp.nifc.gov/incident_specific_data/calif_n/!2017%20FEDERAL_Incidents/CA-PNF-1043_Minerva/GIS/Products/20170802/Operations_36x48_land_20170801_2200_Minerva_CAPNF001043.pdf
Also not announced yet but info from the PIO (public information officer):
The Incident Commander (IC) will be at the community supper tonight to give a short update.
Also there will be PIO’s at the farmers market tomorrow to answer questions.
I called the fire information number to get this info. 530-616-8481, There are no current plans for a public forum, which I suggested to the PIO. Anyone reading this may consider calling in to request a forum. The more requests, the better the chance of getting one.
What would be the advantage of a public forum?