A familiar sight on Bucks Lake for the past few days as a plane scoops up water to deliver to drop on the Minerva Fire. Photo courtesy of Asil's photography

Minerva Fire-Day 5

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 4 Comments

8:30 a.m. update: The Forest Service reports that the fire activity remained constant throughout the night with moderate growth. The fire now stands at 1,700 acres and is considered 30 percent contained.

