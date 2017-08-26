Mural Marathon participants from left: Victor Sanchez, Justina Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Arthur Richmond, Tessa Clawson, Rachael Blizzard, Nancy Frady, Khristopher Kiedrowski and Nathaniel Benjamin. Photo by Rafael Blanco

News 

Mural winners announced

Staff 0 Comment
Nathaniel Benjamin with his completed mural that won first place. Photo by Rafael Blanco

The inaugural Mural Marathon held the featured position on the Artopolis Lawn at the 2017 Plumas-Sierra County Fair. Seven Muralists worked for 24 hours between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Each participating muralist was provided with a $300 stipend for paint and supplies.

Murals were judged on Sunday and generous cash awards for first, second and third place were provided by the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation.

Award winners were: Nathaniel Benjamin from Reno, Nevada, taking home first place and $1,000.

Second place and $500 went to Quincy resident Khristopher Kiedrowski.

Arthur Richmond and Rachael Blizzard, also from Reno, won third place and $250.

Other participating murals were: Victor Sanchez hailing from Oakland California; Nancy Frady, Justina Anderson and Matthew Anderson, from Quincy; and Tessa Clawson from Portola.

The Mural Marathon was organized by Rafael Blanco, art instructor at Feather River College, and overseen by Artopolis “Mayor” Donna Mills with support from Plumas Arts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *