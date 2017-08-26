Mural winners announced

The inaugural Mural Marathon held the featured position on the Artopolis Lawn at the 2017 Plumas-Sierra County Fair. Seven Muralists worked for 24 hours between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Each participating muralist was provided with a $300 stipend for paint and supplies.

Murals were judged on Sunday and generous cash awards for first, second and third place were provided by the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation.

Award winners were: Nathaniel Benjamin from Reno, Nevada, taking home first place and $1,000.

Second place and $500 went to Quincy resident Khristopher Kiedrowski.

Arthur Richmond and Rachael Blizzard, also from Reno, won third place and $250.

Other participating murals were: Victor Sanchez hailing from Oakland California; Nancy Frady, Justina Anderson and Matthew Anderson, from Quincy; and Tessa Clawson from Portola.

The Mural Marathon was organized by Rafael Blanco, art instructor at Feather River College, and overseen by Artopolis “Mayor” Donna Mills with support from Plumas Arts.