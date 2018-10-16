Museum cemetery event is lively affair

Heading to the Greenville Cemetery on Sept. 29 one might have mistaken the assembled group of 35 or so people to be attending a graveside funeral — well, only if that funeral took place over 100 years ago.

Travis Rubke wrote a short play delivered graveside by enthusiastic volunteers in the community to highlight daily life during the settling of the area by American immigrants to the region. “Hickerson to Hannons: A History of a Pioneer Family” explores the life of these interesting inhabitants of the Greenville Cemetery.

The idea behind this living history event is to find out more about the people who made Indian Valley their home long ago and how they lived.

After the cemetery play, hungry guests headed to the soup contest at the Masonic Hall for a hearty dinner of soup samples from eager contestants.

The winner of this year’s event was Lillian Mitchell with a taco soup.

The museum’s annual cemetery fundraising event occurs every fall at the end of the museum season. The next fundraiser is a high tea May 11, 2019.