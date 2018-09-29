New FRC student leaders contribute talent, time and fun to campus life

The Associated Students of Feather River College (ASFRC) organization has welcomed its new 2018-19 leadership team and the college’s Board of Trustees also recently installed this year’s student trustee representative.

“We had our first student government meeting Sept. 11 to establish goals and objectives for the year,” said FRC’s Chief Student Services Officer Carlie McCarthy, commenting on the successful launch of the leadership council.

“There was a great turnout at the meeting with representatives from athletics and different majors,” McCarthy noted.

Gracie Yates, FRC Student Trustee

With a commendable leadership history to her credit and a dedication to civic activities, freshman Gracie Yates of Quincy is this year’s student representative appointed to the FRC Board of Trustees.

She also participates in the ASFRC student council meetings.

Yates is a Quincy High School graduate where she served as student body president in 2016-17 and was a member of the Service Club for four years working on school events, community service projects and fundraisers.

She moved to Quincy with her parents Wayne and Wendy Yates from Aliso Viejo, Orange County, when she was 4 years old. Her father owns the local Sierra Sky Lodge and her mother owns the Rhythm and Grace Dance Studio. Gracie is currently the team captain for the dance studio’s show team.

“The perspective I got from my high school leadership experiences helped me build confidence and improve my skills,” Yates said during an evening interview on campus in late September. “I still have a lot to learn, but I’m more confident now when I speak before large crowds.”

The student trustee has been welcomed by the FRC board and described participating in ASFRC student government activities as a great way to build relationships.

“What excites me is the opportunity to form friendships because FRC is like any other college environment,” she added. “There are always groups (that tend to hang out together) like sports, athletics, the equine students and others. ASFRC wants to hold events that bring everyone together, no matter what their major or program is. At our leadership meetings, we have really good discussions about things that affect everybody.”

Officers Cherry, Day and Saunders

Also serving their fellow students are three sophomores, two of whom are currently on the FRC women’s volleyball team and one who used to play the sport.

ASFRC President Cora Cherry is from the tiny town of Stonyford in Colusa County (population under 200) and she considers Quincy to be “the big city.”

Like Yates, she was senior class president and vice president at her high school and initially began her student leadership journey in the fifth grade.

She plays indoor volleyball for FRC and especially enjoys the diversity of student backgrounds found at the college.

Cherry said she happily accepted her new leadership role with ASFRC because her trusted volleyball coach, Sarah Ritchie, indicated confidence in her abilities.

“I like having this opportunity to express my opinions about things happening on campus,” Cherry said. “Our student government efforts will focus on bringing students together as one unified group.”

ASFRC’s new vice president is Dannika Day of Yuba City who specializes in competitive sand or beach (outdoor) volleyball.

“I’m introverted and unused to expressing my opinions because I stop to think about what other people might think of me,” Day said shyly, explaining that Cherry thought she might be a good fit for the ASFRC student government group, so she decided to get involved.

“I’ve found that serving in student leadership helps you build your own confidence,” Day said, smiling. “It’s really good to be part of the larger college community.”

Sidney Saunders used to play competitive volleyball and is now focusing further on her studies in the FRC agriculture program with a plan to transfer to a four-year school at a later time.

She is the new ASFRC treasurer-secretary and comes to the college from Escalon in San Joaquin County.

“I think it’s cool that we have a voice in what happens on campus,” Saunders said thoughtfully of her decision to join the student government team.

“I like to tell other students that they can have their voices heard, too.” she added. “We want everyone to feel welcome to participate and be more involved in things around school. Plus, as their representatives, we are here and they can ask us and get help around the college — from us, or from others who are happy to help with anything they need.”

The student officers jointly agreed that there is value in being a part of the rich, extended campus life at Feather River and other colleges.

The key is to stretch the boundaries of your comfort zone and join in at the various activities sponsored on campus and around the community. The student leaders are dedicated to extending an FRC welcome to one and all, so watch your social media announcements because the ASFRC is off to a great start for 2018-19.