New Year’s Eve opening for ‘The Full Monty’

Based on the cult film of the same name, “The Full Monty” by Simon Beaufoy is full of honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most anticipated closing number of any show.

While spying on their wives at a Girls’ Night Out, a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Inspired, they are determined to create their own strip show in an effort to make some quick cash. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, these lovable misfits come to discover their courage and strength.

Director Russ Schmid states, “The power of the show is in the suffering and healing of this unlikely band of men, who are trying to gain some control in their lives.”

The cast is made up of local talent including Bryan Plocki, Wayne Bauer, Lance Barker, Dan Harmon, Tim Davis, Earl Thompson, Max Egloff, Dave Kitchens, Joe Hoffman, Alan DeWolf, James Wilson, Cheryl Nicoles, Sarah Rhodes, Michelle Pfingston, Lynnette Choate, Janet Radtke, Angela Hauner, Samantha Williams, Thea Nicoles and Emily Choate.

Will the boys have the courage to go the Full Monty? Get your tickets now and see for yourself!

The play opens New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the opening are $30 and includes a glass of Champagne and “Dinner for One.” Tickets are on sale at Quincy Provisions, Quintopia, and westendtheatre.us. Mature audiences only!

The show continues Jan. 4 through 6 and Jan. 10 through 13. Tickets are $18. Evening shows take place at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees take place at 2 p.m.

“The Full Monty”

New Year’s Eve Opening!

Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, Jan. 4 – 5, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday, Jan. 10 – 12, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 p.m.

Tickets on sale at Quincy Provisions, Quintopia and westendtheatre.us